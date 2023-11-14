The first annual UVA Darden DC Tech Connect conference immerses MBAs in the technology world

by molly mitchell

Darden recently took an important step toward furthering its presence in the technology industry with the inaugural Darden DC Tech Connect conference. Nearly 100 current Darden students and more than 50 alumni gathered on October 13 to network and learn directly from industry leaders.

“Pursuing excellence means pursuing a moving target. Just make sure your excellence target is defined by you, not by someone else.” ,

Angelica Alam (MBA ’14), META

The event provided intimate access to some of the tech sector’s biggest companies through morning tours of Amazon and Microsoft and afternoon speakers from Meta, Google and Adobe, and Darden’s DC Metro grounds. A range of tech-industry insiders from Darden alumni provided big-picture insights on panels, offered practical career advice on roles and pathways, and connected individually with Darden students with an eye on the future in tech. are. Tech Connect, hosted by Darden’s Batten Institute for Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Technology, was a key moment in the institute’s growing focus on developing a strong community for students, alumni, faculty and employers around technology.

Highlights from the breakout session included:

De-risk the rest of your life

While big tech was well represented, Darden students also benefited from perspectives from leaders of earlier-stage and smaller tech firms.

“Make sure you look at what you’re doing now as de-risking the rest of your life,” keynote speaker Connor Sibley (MBA ’06), CTO of Association Analytics and serial tech entrepreneur, said in a fireside chat. With Omar Garriott, Executive Director of the Batten Institute.

“Now you have the opportunity to take risks and not just ask yourself, ‘What kind of money do I want to make?’ But also, ‘What kind of opportunities do I want to create for myself, and what kind of impact do I want to have on the world?’” Sibley emphasized the nearly universal applicability and opportunity of technical knowledge in any field. Startups And discovering lesser-known organizations can have a bigger impact on the world and one’s career.

this is conversation

Artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage in a sophisticated and nuanced discussion on the future of the technology moderated by Darden Professor Mike Lennox, the Tylo Murphy Professor in Business Administration. Darden alumni working for AI-focused companies highlight their experiences and detail possible future trajectories of the technology.

“Make sure you’re investing in yourself, so that when opportunities present themselves, you’re in a good position. Often opportunities come because someone thinks of you…It’s your skills, your opportunities, and your There are relationships.”

Audrey Goldman Barresi (MBA ’14), Google

There was unanimous agreement that any such future would have generic AI as a fundamental tool. “If you want to be in any area of ​​government or business right now, this is the conversation,” said C3AI’s Jake Castillo (MBA ’22).

Panelists acknowledged the uncertainty and risks, but emphasized the need for students to ensure they understand the opportunities, challenges, and capabilities of AI as applied to any career path. “Now it doesn’t really matter what job you have. Someone will ask you what your AI strategy is. And so, you probably should have an answer to that,” said Farid Melhem (MBA ’10) of Medidata Solutions.

network effect

The strength of the Darden Network in technology was a common discussion throughout the day, and speakers emphasized the impact the Darden connection has had on their careers. He universally urged students to take advantage of the opportunities that developing real relationships can provide.

At a networking happy hour on the rooftop of Darden Grounds, with a spectacular view of DC behind her, Gene Liedtka, former executive director of the Batten Institute and current Darden Interim Dean, challenged students and alumni to continue pursuing opportunities at the cutting edge Keep. Darden is known for its efforts to bring together technology and innovative, ethical and collaborative skills. “Collaboration is how we work at Darden, and you can see the results: new ideas, new connections and new opportunities – and learning a lot from each other.”

About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unique transformative learning experiences. Darden’s graduate degree programs (MBA, MSBA and PhD) and executive education and lifelong learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation set the stage for lifelong career advancement and impact. Darden’s top-ranked faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership around the world through research, thought leadership and professional publishing. Darden has grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia and the Washington, DC area and a global community that includes 18,000 alumni from 90 countries. Darden was founded in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Press Contact

david hendricks

Associate Director, Editorial & Media Relations

Darden School of Business

University of Virginia

[email protected]

+1-434-964-8724

Source: news.darden.virginia.edu