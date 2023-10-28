The financially independent 24-year-old, who has built several businesses around Amazon, explains 3 different levels of selling there – including a low-cost strategy that anyone can use to start making money online. Can do.

After a variety of endeavors, from drop-shipping to forex trading, Jatin Naran exhausted his savings.

“I was 20 years old and £4,000 in debt,” the London-based entrepreneur tells Insider of his roughly $5,000 debt. He took a loan to cover his living expenses and went back to work in IT, a job he left to pursue entrepreneurship. He was also completing his degree in computer science at the time.

A few months later, the Covid pandemic sent everyone into lockdown. Naran’s job and classes became remote, giving him more time to continue experimenting with extracurricular activities. That’s when they decided to try selling on Amazon.

They listed their first product in late 2020. Over the past nearly three years, he has documented his Amazon journey on social media — which has included costly mistakes and big wins — and has garnered more than a million followers tiktok user and more than 200,000 youtube subscribers ,

Today, at 24, he considers himself financially independent thanks to his various income streams built around Amazon. He makes money from brand deals, affiliate links and YouTube ads on Amazon and by selling products through his coaching program. They also recently launched a software, Sortio, designed to help Amazon sellers find profitable products. Insider saw screenshots of Naran’s accounts, which detailed his six-figure earnings over the past few years.

When it comes to selling on Amazon, there are three different ways to go about it, all with different costs and time-commitments, Naran explained: “You can start off with ‘arbitrage’ with a few hundred.” can [dollars]Then you can go into Amazon Wholesale, which is buying in bulk, and then you can go into Amazon Private Label.”

1. Mediation

The most basic, low-cost way to start selling on Amazon is retail arbitrage, which is when you source products from different marketplaces to sell. To be profitable, you have to buy the product at a price lower than what it sells for on Amazon. After selling it again, you keep the difference with yourself.

Go to local stores or supermarkets and check out the sales aisle, Naran recommends: “Check if those products are selling for a higher price on Amazon. If they are, just buy them and list them.” That said, you can also browse the sales section of the online marketplace.

This is a great way to understand the basics of selling on Amazon. It’s practical – you’re actually going one step further than reading and learning about the process by listing a product and completing an order – but with less cost and less risk. You only need to buy a few units to get started.

2. Wholesaling

The next level would be wholesaling, which is when you buy products in bulk and resell them on Amazon. This is how Naran started.

Like arbitrage, you are not creating your own product; You are simply reselling an existing product but you are spending more money than before on inventory.

“It’s a bigger investment — $1,000 to $1,500 — but this way you don’t have to constantly be looking for different products,” Naran said.

Naran graduated from the University of London in 2021 with a degree in computer science. Courtesy Jatin Naran

With wholesaling, product selection is quite simple: you just need to find products that sell really well.

When he focused on wholesaling, the products he was buying and reselling would be “available everywhere,” he said. “Tissues, liquid products. You don’t really need to focus on a specific category, as long as it sells and you can get it at an affordable price. That’s what makes it great for a newbie in the world of Amazon Is: You don’t have to be an expert at this. You can learn how to find a product that sells really well, how to get it, sell it, and then you can repeat the process. ‘

The difficult part is to find a supplier that is going to sell you the product at a price that will allow you to make a profit.

“The best way to find a profitable supplier is to contact brands directly,” Naran said. “Let’s say I want to sell a Vaseline product. I’ll reach out to Vaseline myself and open a business account with them. This cuts out the middleman, which is the wholesaler.”

Going direct to brand allows Naran to get “the cheapest possible price,” he said. Plus, if you establish a relationship with the brand, there’s room for further interaction. “Later, we’ll tell the brand: ‘You’re currently selling the product at one pound per unit and we’re buying 100 units per month. If we buy 1,000 units, can you give a discount?’ And usually they’ll drop it so our margins can increase 5% or 10%, which is a big jump.”

Learning about the brand will also help you avoid the mistake Naran made in the beginning: listing a private label product.

When he first started wholesaling, “I ordered my first product from Alibaba, which you shouldn’t do, and I shipped that product to Amazon under a listing, thinking it was a wholesale product that you could sell. is allowed. Once it got to Amazon, I made about nine sales in the first hour and I was like, ‘Oh crap, I’m going to be the next billionaire!’ And then within the next hour I got an IP notice from the seller saying I’m not allowed to sell on this listing because the brand is theirs.”

He lost about £500 ($606) which he spent on inventory he was not allowed to sell.

To make sure the product is not a private label product, check the listing page for the “buy box” that shows other sellers. If there aren’t multiple vendors, “it’s probably a private label product,” Naran said.

3. Private Label

The third level, starting a private label brand, is the most time-consuming and expensive, but has the most profits. This requires actually creating a product, getting it from a site like Alibaba, and creating your own brand.

Naran recently launched a private label brand in June 2023.

Naran started with Amazon wholesaling before moving to private label. Courtesy Jatin Naran

“The upfront investment is really high,” he said, adding that you should expect to spend a minimum of $5,000 if you go this route. But it can be more lucrative, he said: “Plus, you’re building a brand, which you can actually sell. Whereas in wholesale, you’re just buying branded things and reselling. It’s your Not a product.”

It’s also a big time-commitment, as there’s a huge learning curve. To be successful, you need to know how to do things like keyword research and ad placement.

“There is so much to learn that it can be overwhelming,” Naran said. “I would recommend starting with wholesale, learning how the basics work – finding product, sending product to Amazon, getting sales – and once you know that, you can move into private label. “

