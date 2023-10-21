The final regular season week of NC high school football, where teams stand in conferences

A conference showdown in Greater News River 4A is set for the final week of the season, when Clayton and Cleveland take care of business Friday in the final game of the regular season.

At Willow Spring, quarterback Johnathan Montague and his Clayton squad spoiled Willow Spring’s first Senior Night with a 49–6 victory and remained undefeated in conference play.

The Comets, behind the highly recruited Montague, have only one loss on the season, a second-week non-conference blowout to Holly Springs, going 8–1 going into the final week of the season.

“Our guys have done a great job all year of taking things forward week to week,” Clayton head coach Scott Chadwick told reporters after the game on Friday. “But it’s going to be a little bit of a bigger week.”

Clayton and Cleveland have been on a collision course all season, and the city rivals will meet once again in the final week of the season to determine the conference champion.

“Obviously there’s a lot at stake, the rivalry and everything,” Chadwick said, “but you know, conference championship, higher seed in the playoffs, so yeah, it’s going to be a big week.”

Byrd, Cleveland is quietly flying high

Meanwhile, back at home, Cleveland quarterback Jackson Byrd threw four touchdown passes in the first half in the Rams’ 48–7 win over Garner.

Bird, who has completed better than 71 percent of his passes, last threw an interception on Sept. 22. Bird has three 300+ yard passing games, and three more 230+ yard outings for 9-0 Cleveland.

The Rams’ defense last allowed more than seven points on August 25.

Sorting out Northern Athletic 4A

If Rolesville beats Heritage next Friday, the Rams (4-0 in league play) will win the conference outright. After an explosive 75-27 win over 6-3 Wake Forest on Friday, the Rams should be feeling pretty good about their chances.

In four conference games to date, Rolesville has scored fewer than 53 points, and the Rams haven’t scored fewer than 34 points in a game since a 21-19 Week 1 win over Charlotte-area giant Butler (8-1). Have not made it. Rolesville’s only loss came to undefeated state title favorite Grimsley of Greensboro, and the Rams scored 34 even in the loss.

Still, games must be played. If Heritage can find a way to defeat Rolesville, things could get interesting. A win by Heritage would allow the Huskies to require Wake Forest to defeat Millbrook (which defeated Heritage 20–14) to claim the league’s No. 1 state playoff seed.

Wins for Heritage and Millbrook would result in a three-way tie (including Rolesville) at 4-1, with each team splitting games against the other two. Thus, the RPI rating may come into play.

under supreme friendly control

A fourth-quarter, two-yard keeper into the end zone by Apex Friendship quarterback Brandon Patience contributed the only touchdown of the second half in the Patriots’ 30–21 victory over Middle Creek.

Apex Friendship improves to 5-1 in the Southwest Wake Athletic 4A Conference and moves into position to win the league title next Friday. A win at the Green Level (combined with the Patriots’ 26–21 win over Holly Springs on September 22) would secure the league crown for Apex Friendship.

Leesville Road leaves no doubt

A 64-0 win (Thursday) over Athens Drive at Leesville Road set the Pride up to play for another conference championship.

Leesville Road will visit Cardinal Gibbons (63-3 winner in Broughton) next Friday, when the two remaining undefeated schools in league play will determine the Cap Six 4A Conference champion.

Leesville Road are seeking their first league crown since the pandemic. The Pride won the 2019 Cap Six title with a 30–24 victory over Cardinal Gibbons. Both schools advanced to the state finals (Cardinal Gibbons-4A, Leesville Road-4AA).

DAC VII

Jordan defeated North Durham 49–3, and Hillside defeated Chapel Hill 41–6, setting up a winner-take-all conference championship game for Jordan next Friday at Hillside.

NCISAA State Finals…Georgia??

Rabun Gap’s 42-27 win at Providence Day (Charlotte) on Friday set up an almost certain, incredibly unique postseason scenario.

If the Eagles advance to the NCISAA Division I state finals, the title game will likely be played in Georgia (at Rabun Gap). The Eagles are 10-0, and also have wins over NCISAA rivals Charlotte Christian and Christ School (Arden).

Rabun Gap visits Canon School (another NCISAA rival) next Friday.

