The filmmakers behind Israel's 2024 Oscar submission will tell the story of the all-female tank unit that defended against the October 7 terrorist attacks

exclusiveE: The filmmakers behind Israel’s 2024 International Feature Oscar submission are now working on a film about an all-female Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tank unit that defended against Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7. did.

Ayelet Menahemi, featuring seven blessings Won the Ofir Award in Israel this year, is expected to direct the film and will work again with writer-actress Eleanor Sela who is writing the screenplay and also wrote and starred in the film. seven blessings,

The film is inspired by true events about the first-of-its-kind all-female tank unit that was involved in fierce fighting against Hamas attackers on the day of the massacre on October 7. This battle was the first instance in history of a female armored unit participating in combat.

Apart from the fighting, the filmmakers tell us that the film will also explore the founding of the unit and the struggles faced by young female fighters to prove themselves and be taken seriously amid the suspicion and sometimes discrimination of their male counterparts. Mixed gender combat units in Israel have previously been the subject of controversy between some politicians and the military.

Jewish-Israeli female filmmakers Ayelet Menahemi and Eleanor Sela said: “Among the unimaginable stories of bravery since October 7, this is one of the extraordinary and heroic. It shows what happens when women take matters into their own hands after men doubt their authority and ability to fight. These girls created history twice.”

The film will be produced by Ehud Bleiberg’s LA-based Bleiberg Entertainment, known for the films. In the land of saints and sinners, the Iceman And band tourWith Ronen Ben Tal (seven blessings,

The film will be an Israeli-international co-production, with filming targeted to begin in late 2024.

Since the 7 October Hamas attacks, claims have emerged that some senior IDF commanders had refused to heed the warnings of young female surveillance soldiers assigned to keep an eye on the Gaza border in the weeks before the attacks, in their reports Sexism was cited as a factor that was ignored. ,

A number of documentaries have surfaced in recent months on the subject of the October 7 attacks, but this is the first narrative feature to be announced.

Female Israeli soldiers are seen driving an armored personnel carrier (APC) in southern Israel.

