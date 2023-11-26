Nov 26, 2023 1:24 am PT

In a recent six-to-three U.S. Supreme Court decision, the court’s conservative justices invalidated admissions programs at two institutions, effectively ending race-conscious admissions and significantly leveling the playing field for diverse students. Gave.

According to Hon. Rupert Birdsong, L.A. Superior Court judge and adjunct professor of law at the University of West Los Angeles (UWLA), “Although the Supreme Court has not issued any strict rule striking down all affirmative action programs, institutions should be able to meet their diversity goals.” “Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) may see an increase in applications as minority students seek such an environment,” Judge Birdsong explained. does not factor race into evaluating a student’s ability, because the pool consists primarily of African Americans.”

Why affirmative action matters

Diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) remains a goal. Colleges and universities promote social change, and it is here that the next generation of leaders are developed. That is why access to higher education is important to promote the key principles of DEIA. By removing affirmative action, disadvantaged students have the opportunity to move toward higher education faster.

Robert W. Brown, chair of UWLA’s School of Law and School of Business, explains that before the landmark civil rights case, Brown v. Board of Education, the doctrine of separate but equal had created a social construct of educational racism. He said, “The sole purpose of separate but equal was to ensure preferential treatment for prominent members of our society at the expense of others.” “The current court overturning of affirmative action is, in my opinion, particularly hypocritical. Before Brown vs. Board of Education, it was OK to exclude people, but now the court is saying it’s not fair to level the playing field.

Dr. Anthony Culpepper, president of Los Angeles Southwest College and recent UWLA Juris Doctorate recipient, agreed. “One thing we know is that the human heart does not change quickly,” he said. “So we must have structures in place that reduce implicit bias as much as possible.

Historically, individuals of color have been excluded from elite institutions of higher education because of their background and ethnicity – which is why we must ensure equity in access to education.

power of diversity

Following DEIA principles is both right and highly beneficial. Judge Birdsong said, “I believe the think-tank’s issue against affirmative action admissions policies is a fundamental misunderstanding of the value of diversity.” “It’s a lot like cooking a stew. Which recipe tastes better? The one with just salt added or the one with garlic, cumin, Italian seasoning, black pepper and curry?

“Diversity doesn’t mean you replace the traditional demographics of white men with people of color. Diversity means bringing others to the table so everyone can learn from each other. Inclusion means adding to the pool, not taking away from it. “Diversity benefits everyone.”

Dr. Culpepper is equally passionate about diversity, informed by his childhood growing up in L.A. during significant civil unrest.

“My strong belief in diversity, equity and inclusion stems from the values ​​instilled in me by my parents and grandparents, who emphasized the importance of education and the responsibility to better our community,” she said. “As president of Los Angeles Southwest College, I am strongly committed to helping shape the community. I believe in the power of education, so I have positioned my institute to help underprivileged students improve their lives.

President Brown is also dedicated to meeting the higher education needs of a diverse student population. She believes that education is a vital equalizer and that by democratizing education, UWLA can make a real and meaningful difference. President Brown said, “My vision has been to open educational doors to students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams.”

“I am especially proud of our track record as Los Angeles’ leading black-owned, for-profit university, where we have educated thousands of lawyers, business students and other professionals, often from disadvantaged backgrounds.” HBCUs and small for-profit colleges like UWLA, which focus on providing opportunities for disadvantaged communities, are extremely important. These institutions have a proven track record of bringing greater diversity and inclusion to higher education.

Judge Birdsong said that “diverse ideas bring a better product, an informed and open-minded perspective that is necessary to solve the myriad problems and issues facing us today,” he concluded.

“Think about the feeling of experiencing something new and different. If you can appreciate how wonderful it is to be exposed to new ideas and situations, then variety will be the default desired outcome.

Source: www.bing.com