The Fed's shrinking balance sheet is worrying a key corner of the US financial markets

(Bloomberg) — As markets took a beating after the Federal Reserve shifted toward easing monetary policy, one corner of the financial system had reason to remain bullish.

For participants in the overnight funding markets – a key vehicle for bank borrowing and the lynchpin for setting interest rates – Chairman Jerome Powell had a more relevant message at Wednesday’s policy meeting that sent stocks soaring and the 10-year U.S. Pushed the yield below 4. %: That is, the Fed’s balance sheet reduction will continue as planned.

There is debate over whether the Fed is miscalculating how much it can shrink its balance sheet – a process known as quantitative tightening – without creating chaos in places like repurchase-agreement markets. , which is part of the essential pipeline of the financial system. The recent tensions caused one benchmark rate to hit an all-time high, evoking memories of September 2019, when a separate overnight market rate rose fivefold to 10% and the central bank was forced to intervene. Fell.

The latest disruptions were actually of a much lower level than four years ago and required no intervention, but both episodes highlight the increasingly delicate balance between the Fed, banks and other institutions that keep the overnight funding market functioning properly. Helps in working. Four years ago, increased government borrowing exacerbated the shortage of bank reserves that arose when the Fed cut back on Treasury purchases. Now, reserves – the financial “grease” that ensures markets don’t overshoot and rates don’t rise – and the level at which they become scarce are again in question.

Powell signaled on Wednesday that he is comfortable with the current level of reserves and said the central bank would slow or stop balance-sheet reductions as needed to ensure they stay below levels the Fed considers “adequate.” Stay “up” to some extent. The problem is that it’s not clear what that level is.

Former Fed governor Jeremy Stein, now an economics professor at Harvard University, said, “I would be very modest because we don’t know.” “It’s very difficult to predict before you hit the wall, so instead we try to reassure people that we know what we’re doing and we can play it close enough.”

The central bank is keen to shrink its balance sheet to the lowest possible level without creating chaos or derailing its broader policy goals. But this quantitative tightening, or QT, is happening at a time when banks that normally pick up the slack in key funding markets are in no position to do so because of post-crisis regulations and other reasons.

In these funding markets, investors—including banks, hedge funds, and money-market funds—make overnight loans collateralized by instruments such as U.S. Treasuries. Where these rates trade largely depends on supply-and-demand dynamics, i.e. the balance between the amount of cash versus available securities in the market. As long as the amount of reserves in the system remains abundant, nightly rates remain largely stable.

It’s hard to say that reserves are scarce at current levels: There are still less than $800 billion stored in the Fed’s overnight reverse repo agreement facility, or RRP – a source of excess liquidity where counterparties like money-market funds can store cash. Gain another 5.3% – and banks are still sitting on about $3.5 trillion in reserves, well above when the central bank starts the latest round of quantitative tightening in June 2022.

Yet there are signs that financial institutions are protecting their cash security.

“We agree that the overall amount of liquidity in the system is abundant,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp. “We are less confident about the abundance of reserves in the banking system.”

wall of money

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed purchased about $4.6 trillion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to keep long-term interest rates low and stimulate the economy. This process created a wall of money that needed to be deposited somewhere, leading to excess liquidity in the form of reserves and balances on the RRP.

To shrink its balance sheet, the central bank is rolling some bonds on maturity from June 2022 onto its balance sheet without replacing them with other assets. The government then “pays off” the maturing bonds by subtracting the amount from the cash balance deposited with the Fed – effectively making the money disappear. To meet its spending obligations, the treasury needs to replenish its cash pile by selling new debt.

The Treasury has increased its reliance on bills to borrow since June, and now stands at about 21.6% of total outstanding debt, well above the target range recommended by a group of bond market participants advising the department. Providing an alternative to RRPs for money-market funds has had the effect of eliminating convenience on the supply of bills.

Meanwhile, there has been a change in the banks. At the beginning of QT, lenders were comfortable reducing deposit amounts. That’s because institutions accumulated trillions of dollars during the pandemic, so they don’t mind seeing a lot of it given up once the Fed starts raising interest rates in March 2022.

This seeming doldrums were shaken in March 2023 when the failure of California’s Silicon Valley Bank and other institutions – and the realization that customers could earn higher yields on their cash elsewhere – caused depositors to withdraw trillions of dollars from the banking system and currency- Inspired to move into market like alternatives. Fund. Although the banking system has stabilized, it has come at a cost as institutions have had to raise rates on certificates of deposit and other products to retain that money.

And unlike the 2017-2019 QT phase, when the pace of interest rate hikes was slow, banks were not sitting on large unrealized losses in their securities portfolios. As the Fed expanded its balance sheet during QE, commercial banks bought lots of Treasury and agency debt when yields on long-term government debt were well below 3%.

According to Bank of America, because institutions are still carrying massive losses, any attempt to sell securities to increase liquidity will drain capital and will be viewed negatively by the market, so they hold more cash as a buffer. Would like.

“It’s a really important distinction between why banks are demanding liquidity today and why they’re demanding it more than they thought,” said BofA’s Cabana.

This means that if balances on reverse repos continue to decline, the Fed could stop its balance sheet runoff earlier than expected, especially when the RRP is fully depleted, which Barclays estimates will happen in May or early June. It is possible Powell acknowledged on Wednesday that bank reserves are likely to decline as RRP is lowered.

Countless Wall Street strategists and even Fed policymakers say the central bank is far from reaching the moment when it will determine that reserves are at the lowest comfortable point — as well as protecting against potential turmoil. There is also a buffer for. But they have no definite answer to what that issue is.

“It’s still far in the future,” New York Fed President John Williams said, speaking to reporters after a speech last month. “We want to make sure that abundant actually means abundant. “It is difficult to estimate where adequate reserves are.”

This unknown, combined with the latest Fed-inspired rally in US Treasuries, raises the possibility of further shocks in dollar funding markets, especially towards the end of the year when banks face regulatory balance-sheet constraints. This is because long positions – or bets on short yields – need to be funded in the repo market, and according to Barclays, increases in overnight rates could be a recurring issue as market conditions become more crowded.

“There will definitely be people caught out,” said Victor Masotti, director of repo trading at broker Clear Street LLC.

