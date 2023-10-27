The Fed's preferred inflation gauge has not changed in two months, indicating a longer challenge for the economy

Inflation gauges closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed that price increases remained elevated in September amid faster consumer spending and strong economic growth.

Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 0.4% from August to September, the same as the previous month. And compared with 12 months earlier, inflation was unchanged at 3.4%.

September’s monthly price rise exceeded the pace in line with the Fed’s 2% annual inflation target, and it adds to already high costs for necessities like rent, food and gas. The Fed is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged at its meeting next week. But its policymakers have flagged the risk that strong growth could keep inflation persistently high and would require further rate hikes to bring it down.

From March 2022, the central bank has raised its key rate from near zero to around 5.4% in a concerted campaign to tame inflation. Annual inflation has fallen from a high of 9.1% in June last year.

On Thursday, the government reported that strong consumer spending drove the economy to a strong annual growth rate of 4.9% in the July-September quarter, the best performance in almost two years. Heavy spending by consumers usually prompts businesses to charge higher prices. In Friday’s report on inflation, the government also said consumer spending rose a strong 0.7% last month.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, “core” prices rose 0.3% from August to September, up from a 0.1% increase the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, however, core inflation slowed to 3.7%, the slowest increase since May 2021 and down from 3.8% in August.

A key reason the Fed is keeping rates unchanged through the end of the year is that the 3.7% year-on-year increase in core inflation in September matches the central bank’s forecast for the quarter.

With core prices already at that level, Fed officials will likely be confident that they can “proceed cautiously,” as Chairman Jerome Powell has said they will do, and will monitor how the economy recovers in the coming months. How does it develop?

Source: fortune.com