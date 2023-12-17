The Fed's favorite inflation gauge and Nike's earnings: What to know this week

That’s the takeaway from today’s Morning Brief, things you can do Sign up To receive in your inbox every morning:

concise image of morning

The latest reading of the Fed’s favorite inflation measure will test the market’s rally in the coming week.

The November release of the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index is due on Friday as economists expect inflation to continue on a downward trend. The economic calendar will also include updates on housing, consumer confidence and final readings of third-quarter economic growth.

On the corporate side, Nike (NKE), FedEx (FDX), General Mills (GIS), Micron (MU) and Carnival (CCL) are set to report quarterly results.

The S&P 500 opened Monday at seven consecutive week-highs, its longest such streak since 2017. Stocks surged after the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which showed investors expecting more interest rate cuts next year than ever before.

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), S&P 500 (^GSPC), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) all rose above 2% last week, with the Dow Jones surpassing 37,000 for the first time.

inflation in focus

Key to the Fed’s call for more rate cuts in 2024 is the central bank’s belief that inflation is falling to its 2% target faster than previously expected. In the Fed’s latest summary of economic projections (SEP), the central bank revealed it now sees core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy categories, falling to 2.4% next year. It was previously estimated that inflation would top out at 2.6% in 2024.

“Inflation is coming down,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference on December 13. But that hasn’t happened yet.”

Powell said inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target and how far above that target inflation remains will emerge with the latest PCE print on Friday.

Economists expect annual “core” PCE – which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy – Reached 3.4% in November. Over the past month, most economists expected “core” PCE to be at 0.2%.

“November should see a significant deceleration in PCE inflation,” Michael Gapen, a U.S. economist at Bank of America, wrote in a research note on Friday. “We expect only a 0.1% increase over the base level.”

He said: “Overall, this should put another arrow in the Fed’s quiver that inflation pressures are easing.”

Consumer Highlight Stocks

In company news, quarterly reports from Nike, FedEx, General Mills and Carnival will look at the state of consumer spending, which many expect to slow in 2024.

Nike and FedEx in particular will also provide investors an early look at holiday shopping demand as their reported quarter ended Nov. 30 and their guidance for the current quarter will reflect the full holiday season.

“We think the wholesale sector in the US remains under pressure,” UBS analyst Jay Soule wrote in a research note previewing Nike’s earnings. “Inventory is still high and consumers are becoming more price sensitive. The incremental learning compared to 90 days ago is that retailers are taking longer than expected to clear inventory.”

He continued: “We think tough macro trends will continue as inflation continues to negatively impact consumers, pandemic-era savings are exhausted, and higher interest rates weigh on consumer spending.”

Indices and ETFs to watch

Broadly speaking, the rise in the stock market will also be monitored. The S&P 500 is near its all-time high after the Dow recently set its new record.

The market’s move to price in more interest rate cuts in 2024 has pushed interest rate sensitive sectors higher last week.

The real estate sector led the market activity, rising nearly 5% over the week. The Russell 2000 (^RUT), which reversed all of its post-pandemic gains earlier this year on fears of higher rates, also rose nearly 5%, while the S&P Regional Bank Index (KRE) rose nearly 8%. Went.

For some, this is crucial to creating a lasting rally in shares as many Wall Street strategists have called for an extension amid a bull market that was largely driven by Magnificent Seven shares.

Michael Kantrowitz, chief investment strategist at Piper Sandler, said the move higher in the Russell 2000 is a sign that “the Fed pivot relief rally is in full effect,” and it may have more room to run.

“The Fed pivot has clear historical precedence,” Kantrowitz wrote in a research note Thursday. “Thus, we believe the market expansion will continue to improve.”

Kantrowitz believes stocks are rising due to the decline in bond yields. One of the main reasons for this will be that there will be cracks in the labor market. Kantrowitz is tracking initial unemployment claims, which recently came in at 202,000. He believes claims would need to remain below about 275,000 to show the economy is in good shape.

FILE – A sign is shown at the intersection of Broad and Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in New York. A powerful rally on Wall Street pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record after the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rate cuts next year could be what investors want. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File) (Associated Press)

weekly calendar

monday

economic data : New York Fed Services Business Activity, December (-11.9 earlier)

Income: No significant earnings.

Tuesday

economic data : Housing starts, November (1.36 million expected, 1.37 million earlier); Building Permits, November (1.47 million expected, 1.49 million earlier)

Income:Accenture (ACN), FedEx (FDX)

Wednesday

economic data : MBA mortgage applications, week ending Dec. 15 (+7.4% earlier); Existing home sales, November (3.77 million expected, 3.79 earlier); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, December (104 expected, 102 earlier);

Income:BlackBerry (BB), General Mills (GIS), Micron (MU)

Thursday

economic data : Initial jobless claims, week ending Dec. 16 (215,000 expected, 202,000 earlier); Continuing jobless claims, week ended December 9 (1.88 million expected, 1.88 million earlier); 3rd quarter GDP, final estimate (+5.2% annual rate expected, +5.2% previously); 3rd quarter personal consumption, final estimate (+3.6% annual expected; +3.6% earlier); Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, December (-3 expected, -5.9 earlier)

Income: Carmax (KMX), Carnival (CCL), Nike (NKE)

Friday

economic news : Personal income, month-on-month, November (+0.4% expected, +0.2% earlier); Personal spending, month-on-month, November (+0.3% expected, +0.2% earlier); PCE inflation, month-on-month, November (+0.0% expected, + 0.0% before); PCE inflation, y-o-y, November (+2.8% expected, +3% before); “Core” PCE, month-on-month, November (+0.2% expected, +0.2% earlier); “Core” PCE, year-on-year, November (+3.4% expected; +3.5% before); New home sales, November (687,000 annual rate expected, 679,000 earlier); New home sales, month-on-month, November (+1.1% expected, -5.6% earlier); Durable goods orders, November (2.2% expected, -5.4% earlier); University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, December Final (69.4 Expected, 69.4 Earlier)

Income:No notable earnings

Josh Schafer Is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investment decisions,

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com