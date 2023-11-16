The Fed’s done and market rates have peaked – so what now? , Opinion

Most of the time the peak market for the Fed is related to a subsequent downward trend in rates – this is a good time to go long

Are market rates peaked in the United States? Possibly yes. The work of the Federal Reserve is also likely to be completed. If true, the Fed has indeed been at peak rates since July 26 of this year, and for nearly four months now. When the Fed is at its peak, it’s a key moment for the markets. Most of the time the peak market for the Fed is related to a subsequent downward trend in rates – this is a good time to go long.

Being tall can take many forms. For asset managers this means buying long-term high quality securities, even in an inverted curve, because it means locking in the current ongoing yield for a longer period of time. For liability managers, acquiring a long means setting up a fixed rate taker, which is effectively like a long funded into a bond. This is also code for swapping to floating, where information about falling official rates is sought.

It is no surprise that exposure to floating rates is the cheapest form of funding in the long run. Despite the implied volatility, the average upward sloping term structure results in lower funding costs. In fact, there is no example of a 10-year fixed rate receiver resulting in negative carry at any time in the last several decades (as the 10-year is long enough for floating rates to be lower on average than the 10-year rate that is locked). Has been done) ).

Furthermore, when the Federal Reserve is at its peak, the real carry on fixed rate recipients is maximized (graph below). The opposite is true when we are at the bottom of the rate cycle, as this is the optimal time to set up a swap for a fixed (rate payer). Similarly, for asset managers, this is the best time to reduce interest rate risk, as the way forward is for the Fed to hike rates and push market rates higher. That’s for another day. Today we are concerned about the peak of the cycle.

Benefits of setting up a fixed rate receiver (compared to 5 years, 7 years and 10 years)

Source: Source: Macrobond, ING Estimates

The long-term bond market comes in many forms, but now is the time

How confident are we that the Fed has peaked? You can never be 100% certain on this, but the odds strongly support the view that they got the job done. The latest headline consumer price inflation fell to 3.2% and the latest 3-month annual reading for the core personal consumer expenditure deflator is 2.5%. That’s bang on the 20-year average of US inflation. It must be said that despite the ongoing tightening of the labor market, the US has managed to significantly reduce inflation.

But that strength of the labor market will not last. The effective funds rate per day remains at 5.3%, for example, putting pressure on the typical credit card debt holder to pay rates as high as 20%. All loan holders subject to rescheduling at higher rates face the same issues, which the Fed says will not go away. Furthermore, a decline in inflation does not necessarily mean a decline in overall prices, so higher prices continue to put pressure on living standards. The transmission mechanism into the economy is through higher crime and resulting widespread lower expenditure links.

The Federal Reserve does not need to raise rates further to maintain the pressure already being felt on the economy. As these pressures increase, concerns shift from inflation to sub-trend growth and possibly recession. This keeps rate cuts on the radar. Before that, market rates start falling. And once we get about three months ahead of the actual cut, the gap in the 2-year yield will narrow – it could be as low as 100bp in a matter of days, and that will continue.

The engine driving this is the Fed cutting rates from 5.5% currently, (we believe) to 3% by mid-2025 (starting in mid-2024).

Market rates anticipate this well ahead of time. The anticipated move on the front end is where the value comes from the risk of paying floating rates for liability managers. And for asset managers, this means lower funding costs, and in addition, downward pressure on longer-term rates, which pushes shorter-term rates lower.

If all this continues, there will be a long way to go in the coming few months. A small back-up in market rates is far from impossible, given the deficit pressures have not gone away and the economy has not collapsed at all. We will use any such back-up as an opportunity to add, average, interest rate exposures for asset managers and floating rate liabilities for liability managers.

Source: think.ing.com