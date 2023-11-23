After a summer that saw thousands of people evacuated from their homes, 18.5 million hectares burnt and greater economic damage expected than any previous fire season, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s economic plan where Climate change appears to be an afterthought.

In Freeland’s speech Tuesday unveiling her fall economic statement, she failed to mention “climate change,” “the environment,” or even the wildfire crisis It kept the country in a state of fear and anxiety for months as the smoke spread to Europe. Instead, he emphasized his government’s role in fighting inflation, tackling the deficit and addressing housing affordability.

Freeland acknowledged that Canadians are “feeling tired, frustrated and pressured” and said the public deserves a federal government that “addresses the real pain that many people are feeling.”

But Hadrian Mertins-Kirkwood, senior researcher at the Canadian Center for Policy Alternatives, says on climate measures included in the fall economic statement, Ottawa is doubling down on old plans while trying to show it is doing more than it actually is. Is doing more than that.

The federal government’s 2021 goal of developing a sustainable finance taxonomy to help guide green investment has been further scaled back after Freeland provided recommendations for next steps a year ago.

The fall fiscal update included some minor updates to previously announced investment tax credits aimed at boosting investment in the low-carbon economy, including a proposal to expand eligibility to clean technology and clean electricity. Other steps to curb fossil fuel demand, such as government efforts to attract private sector investment to build battery plants and electric vehicle supply chains, were included in the fiscal update, but not directly addressing climate change. No new measures were announced.

Based on Tuesday’s economic update, the cornerstone of Canada’s strategy to tackle the climate crisis is a carbon price and an investment tax credit system designed to nudge the private sector into green decisions.

“This sounds like a very status quo fiscal update, which is only surprising given the political headwinds [the Liberals are] Facing,” Mertins-Kirkwood said. “On climate, he said, ‘We will stick to our climate plan.’ “On housing, ‘We’re going to stick to our housing plan’… There’s no big reset here. There’s no turning the page.”

Instead, “there are a lot of worrying, austerity-like signals where we have to move away from public leadership, public spending, even public service, and just let things sit and hope that a few years of calm Will remain,” he said.

On Tuesday, Freeland echoed language that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recently used to preview the Liberals’ re-election strategy. Both officials have touted a libertarian approach to the economy as opposed to right-wing “trickle-down” economics. Mertins-Kirkwood objected to this suggestion, saying that a pillar of the Liberal climate strategy is an investment tax credit for clean technologies that is “a textbook example of a corporate subsidy.”

“At the end of the day, it’s still relying on the market … to build these industries and then hope that the benefits trickle down to workers and communities and people,” he said. But Mertins-Kirkwood stressed that the crux of the issue is timing. “If we had 100 years to decarbonize, I would say it’s better to take it slow and let the market figure it out, but right now every month counts.”

Reading between the lines of the fall economic statement, it appears the fight over the carbon tax is going nowhere. Finance Canada describes the Canada Growth Fund, which became operational just this year, as a $15 billion arms-length Crown investment vehicle, adding its $7 billion fund to promote green investment as a “gap With priority to be set for a “Carbon Agreement”.

The carbon contract for difference is Trudeau’s response to fears that a future government would eliminate carbon pricing. Essentially, a carbon contract would involve Canada signing a contract with a company guaranteeing the price of the carbon tax in future years to provide certainty to the company as it invests in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Is. If the carbon price does not reach the level described in the contract, the federal government will be obligated to compensate the company for the difference. In other words, for some, it represents a poison pill for those who want to eliminate the carbon tax because if a future government wanted to eliminate the tax, it would potentially have to save billions of dollars. Will have to pay.

But Mertin-Kirkwood points out that carbon contracts are a “defensive” move that is not a guaranteed way to hedge the price of carbon. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper saw the Pierre Poilievre government “eat up $7 billion if that’s the price tag to get rid of it” to suit their political agendas. [the] Carbon tax,” he said.

According to the financial update, the Canada Growth Fund is already negotiating carbon contracts for difference with “a number of project supporters in various sectors.” One of these supporters is the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of five large Canadian oil sands companies (Suncor, Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources, MEG and Imperial) that is planning a major carbon capture and storage project, about He says billions of public dollars are needed to accomplish this. The Pathways project is expected to cost more than $15 billion, in the context of the $7 billion stated in the financial update for carbon contracts.

At a time when affordability is top of mind for Canadians and a constant on the lips of federal Conservative leader Poilievre, the Liberal government has made a clear commitment to reducing Canadians’ energy bills, fighting climate change and fighting the official opposition’s narrative. Opportunity missed, Mertins said -Kirkwood.

“If you’re concerned about both affordability and you want to look good on the climate, a bigger opportunity is a more aggressive home retrofit program,” he said.

After the Liberals announced a three-year carbon price rebate for home heating oil and more money to install heat pumps for oil-heating homes, the political reaction was swift and sustained.

At a minimum, the Liberals could use the fiscal update to signal their intention to expand new measures to include more energy-efficient retrofits for all homes to fight the twin crises of climate change — not just Only for those who burn oil for heat. And affordability, Mertins-Kirkwood said. This was not the case on Tuesday.

There were also some updates regarding the investment tax credit announced and extended in Budget 2023. Legislation for a controversial carbon capture investment tax credit is expected to be introduced this fall, as is legislation for a clean technology tax credit.

Energy generated by burning biomass has received a major blow in the mini budget. It proposes expanding two of the investment tax credits to include electricity and heat generated by burning “waste biomass” such as bark, twigs, roots and other wood and wood product waste. The 30 percent refundable tax credit for clean technology and the 15 percent credit for clean electricity are in question. Recently, 27 environmental groups and organizations sent an open letter to the federal government outlining concerns about this type of energy production, which many governments tout as a clean alternative to coal and other fossil fuels. Are.

Legislation to cement labor requirements tied to the four tax credits is expected this fall, the fiscal update said. Trade unions and labor organizations worked to ensure that companies could only use the full tax credit if they paid employees prevailing wages and provided apprenticeship training opportunities. These requirements will apply to clean technology, clean hydrogen, clean electricity, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage investment tax credits.

The next federal budget will matter for much more than Tuesday’s downbeat economic statement, but “given the overlapping crises we face, we were expecting more,” Mertins-Kirkwood said.

The fiscal update also highlighted three battery manufacturing projects secured by the federal government last year: Volkswagen and Stellantis-LGES in Ontario and Northvolt in Quebec.

Natasha Bulosky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer

