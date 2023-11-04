The Feds are done hiking – what could possibly go wrong?

Sometimes “bad news” is “good news.” That appeared to be the case on Friday when the jobs report came in weaker than expected. That combined with the Fed’s continued rate “pause” on Wednesday sent financial markets – both equities and bonds – into turmoil. Among the popular averages, the DJIA gained 5.1% for the week, the S&P 500 gained 5.8%, the Nasdaq gained 7.0% and the small-cap Russell 2000 gained 7.6%. In addition, interest rates fell (42 basis points from 5.00% to 4.58% on 10-year Treasuries, a large and rare occurrence). So, what were those disappointing numbers and why did they spark rallies?

The Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) number, which is a survey of large and medium-sized businesses, showed as +150K, missing the consensus estimate of +180K which includes +150K from the birth/death model. +127K were simply added (not counted) because the survey did not call out small businesses. Thus, the number counted was less +23K.

Furthermore, the revisions for the last two months amounted to -101K (those are huge revisions!). Remember, last month’s NFP number was +336K. As a result, the calculated number was +23k (150K – 127K), and, if we include the corrections (-101K), this results in an actual net of the calculated position of -78K from the original September NFP release .

Moreover, the companion survey (household survey, a phone survey of households) showed -348K, which is the worst report of this survey since the pandemic. If you are thinking about the auto strike, think again, because only 30 thousand workers were involved in it. Weakness was visible elsewhere also. As Rosenberg Research reported, the number of multiple job holders increased +205K in October, after increasing +123K in September, and the 8.4 million people holding multiple jobs is a record, and a sign of increasing financial stress. The chart at the top shows job growth by sector, and, as we said in last week’s blog, the manufacturing sector looks to be in recession with a loss of -35K jobs last month. Transportation and warehousing, the heart of an economy that thrives on consumption, was the second weakest sector, with more than -12K jobs lost. Retail will typically be hiring rapidly for the upcoming holiday shopping season. There was essentially no hiring in that sector (only +700 jobs). To show what’s going on in retail, on its Q3 earnings call, (according to Rosenberg Research) Target

CEO said consumers are “managing” [their] “The budget has been really careful…in discretionary items we have seen declines in both dollars and units for seven consecutive quarters.”

We have also started to see an increase in the unemployment rate. The U3 rate rose from 3.8% to 3.9% (the consensus earlier this year was 3.8% and the low rate was 3.4%), and the U6 rate is now 7.2%. Its low was 6.5% last December.

The boom in financial markets would not have been possible without the support of the Fed. On Wednesday, after Powell’s press conference, market players determined that the Fed would raise rates. Sure, Powell left the door open for additional rate hikes, but that would only happen if inflation numbers get badly worse (see below). This would be a complete reversal, given that almost all inflation indicators are screaming deflation. The key CPI will certainly show deflation because the shelter component, which has a 35% weighting in the index, is calculated from lagged data, which we know has fallen heavily and recently led to deflation (fall in prices ) zone has been reached (see left-hand chart below). Additionally, vacancy rates are rising (right-hand chart), as record numbers of new units are coming onto the market. This will certainly keep rents in negative territory for the next few quarters and, as a result, have a depressing impact on the CPI.

Apartment List National Rent Index and Vacancy Rate Haver Analytics, Apartment List, Rosenberg Research

At the press conference after the meeting, Chairman Powell expressed surprise at how well the economy is performing. But this should not be a surprise, especially for an organization where there are very few economists. The chart below (which we have featured in previous blogs) shows the consequences of monetary policy on the economy if the lag between the enactment of a policy and its effect is 12 months. The solid line is the real fed funds rate, set by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The dashed line is the solid line lagged 12 months. The horizontal line is the Fed’s determination of where the neutral fed funds rate (2.5%) will be. Any fed funds rate below 2.5% is an accommodative monetary policy, above is restrictive. If the lag between enactment and impact on the economy is 12 months, monetary policy became restrictive as recently as July (and the October jobs numbers reflect this).

federal funds target rate universal value advisor

This was just the week before last when the 10-year Treasury was rising versus the 5% yield. As mentioned, markets were volatile again last week, but it’s the kind of volatility that investors like, as both equity and bond markets chased prices higher. As mentioned, the 10-year Treasury closed at 4.58% last Friday, a 42-basis point rally in just one week. The rally was attributed to both the weak jobs report and Chairman Powell who said the overall decline in wage growth was a welcome sign.

Wage increases have actually slowed down significantly over the past 18 months and have reached a level where they are very close to the level that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time. , Chairman Powell in the press conference after the meeting

As a result, markets have now come to the conclusion that the Fed has completed its rate hike program and this resulted in rallies in the financial markets. The latest Bloomberg survey of economists puts the probability of a rate hike at the December Fed meeting at just 4.6%. While the Fed has left the door open to more rate hikes, he said it would be “data dependent.” As we have shown in previous blogs, the data shows a slowing economy and followers of Milton Friedman (the “Monetarist” school) could not be more confident that inflation is going down.

money supply

Monetary aggregates in the developed world have seen rapid declines, with most showing negative growth year-on-year. This includes the US (green line), the UK (orange), and the Eurozone (blue). Friedman monetarists will look at the chart and claim that inflation itself was central bank induced by the spike in monetary aggregates in 2020 and 2021. Now that three out of four developed world currency stocks are falling, we should continue to see deflation if not outright deflation. (Japan’s money supply (brown) had a similar pattern, just not as pronounced and not yet showing contraction, but the pattern is similar to the other three.)

Selected World Domestic Wealth Aggregates %Y/Y ECB, BoJ, FRB BOE/Haver Analytics

Private Manufacturing Compensation and Private Leisure and Hospitality Compensation Haver Analytics, BLS, Rosenberg Research

Compensation

Another reason we believe the Fed’s rate hike cycle is over has to do with compensation. On the chart above, note the decline in compensation for both the manufacturing and leisure/hospitality sectors. It appears that despite the benefits of UAVs in the auto industry, the threat of a “wage-price spiral” is far from over. In the third quarter, total labor compensation grew at an annual rate of 3.9%, compared to 6.9% in the second quarter, a significant slowdown. And, given the inflation rate, the 3.9% nominal rate works out to almost 0% after inflation. Additionally, we are now seeing wage growth for those changing jobs close to that of those staying in jobs. This is a dramatic change from the beginning of the year and it leads to a weaker labor market.

Salary increase gap between job changers and those who remain employed reduced ADP Research Centre; getty images

retrenchment

In the most recent Challenger, Gray & Christmas survey, layoffs were +8% higher in October than a year earlier, while hiring announcements were down a whopping -85%. Additionally, as noted earlier, retail seasonal hiring is at its lowest since 2008 (the recession year). This says a lot about what retailers expect from the upcoming sales season.

inflation

Whether the FOMC listens to itself or not, those same economists say inflation is dying. The NY Fed’s inflation gauge is at a 30-month low and on a steep decline (see first chart below). The SF Fed’s inflation forecasts show inflation reaching near 0% by the end of 2024 (see second chart). (Being bullish on bonds!)

NY Fed underlying inflation gauge Haver Analytics, NY Fed, Rosenberg Research

SF Fed Inflation Forecast Haver Analytics, BLS, Rosenberg Research

What could possibly go wrong!

Still, there are a lot of things to worry about! The chart below shows the corporate debt maturity distribution. Focus on rapidly rising maturities till 2028. Most of the maturing debt was financed in the low interest rate years of 2009–2020. Now, as those bonds mature, the rates become significantly higher, some by a factor of 3 or more. Higher rates will hurt corporate America’s profit margins. Our view is that this looks scarier than it should be, as we do not see interest rates at current levels for more than the next two or three quarters. However, there is no doubt that refinancing of corporate debt will exceed the rates maturing bonds are now paying, which is an upcoming issue for corporate profits.

corporate debt maturity distribution Bloomberg, Mauldin Economics

And then there is the banking sector. As readers of this blog well know, we believe that credit is the lifeblood of the economy. The chart shows that commercial bank credit is now in contraction mode. In previous blogs we have indicated that consumer loans are being declined at record levels and consumers have loaded up their credit cards; Another bad sign for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

commercial bank loan universal value advisor

final thoughts

Like financial markets, we think the Fed has stepped up and hope they will be wise enough to begin tapering before the recession gets too deep. The much-feared “wage-price spiral” has not materialized, and it appears, according to the Fed’s own calculations, that inflation will reach 0% as 2024 approaches.

What we are concerned about is the delay in monetary policy. According to the chart above, if the monetary policy lag is 12 months, we are just getting into the “restrictive” zone. And given what we’re already seeing (e.g., the weak labor report and a slowdown in manufacturing), rate hikes are already on the way but don’t look catastrophic yet.

Home sales are already down significantly and it appears they will remain that way unless rates drop significantly. And, as mentioned, retailers aren’t expecting a very good sales season. Because the Fed has reiterated the “long” part of its “higher for a long” mantra, we stand by our bearish call.

Joshua Barron and Eugene Hoover contributed to this blog.