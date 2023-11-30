The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows price pressures continuing to ease.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation measure cooled last month, the latest sign that price pressures from higher interest rates and moderate economic growth are easing.

The Commerce Department’s report Thursday said prices remained unchanged from September to October, down from a 0.4% increase the previous month. Compared with a year earlier, consumer prices rose 3% in October, down from September’s 3.4% annual rate. This was the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2 1/2 years.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, growth in so-called core prices also slowed. They rose only 0.2% from September to October, down from a 0.3% increase the previous month. Core prices rose 3.5% in October from a year earlier, down from a 3.7% year-on-year rise in September. Economists closely track core prices, which provide a good indication of the likely future path of inflation.

With inflation easing, the Fed is expected to keep its key benchmark rate unchanged at its next meeting in two weeks. The latest data also suggest inflation will fall below the Fed’s own projected level for the final three months of 2023.

In September, Fed policymakers predicted that inflation would average 3.3% in the October–December quarter. Prices are now on track to rise less than that, increasing the likelihood that Fed officials will see no need to raise interest rates further.

“They should be encouraged by this data,” Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus & Mellon and a former Fed economist, said of central bank policymakers. “This is a good trend of decline in core inflation. Under the hood, there’s a slow motion that suggests they’re making progress.

Over the past six months, core inflation has grown at an annual rate of just 2.5%, not far above the Fed’s 2% target, and down sharply from a year ago, when it stood at 5.1%.

A big fall in gas prices last month helped slow inflation. The price of gas declined 4.9% from September to October. Prices at the pump have fallen further this month to a national average of $3.25 a gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA.

However, grocery prices rose 0.2% last month and were 2.3% above the average cost 12 months ago. Those price increases, though lower than last year, are still faster than before the pandemic.

Some individual grocery items rose sharply last month: Beef increased 1.2% from September to October. Milk and processed fruits and vegetables rose 1%. Overall grocery prices are 23% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Still, Americans increased their spending last month, albeit at a modest pace. The report shows consumer spending rose 0.2% in October, a small gain compared to some of the larger increases in the spring and summer.

But a slower pace of spending due to higher borrowing costs should cool the economy and help reduce inflation further. On Wednesday, the government reported that US consumers spent enough to help drive the economy to an annual pace of 5.2% from July to September. However, growth is expected to slow to about 1.5% in the last three months of the year.

There was a sharp decline last month in spending on large factory goods – cars, furniture and appliances, for example – which are often purchased on credit. The decline in spending on those goods suggests that the Fed’s rate hikes are discouraging shopping in some areas. This trend may force businesses to halt price increases or even cut prices to support sales.

Americans in general are becoming more price-sensitive in their purchases, which could also limit companies’ ability to raise prices, according to the Fed’s Beige Book released Wednesday. The Beige Book is a collection of anecdotes, mostly from businesses, gathered by the Fed’s 12 regional banks.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised its key rate 11 times from near zero to about 5.4% in its campaign to curb inflation. Most economists believe its next move will be to cut rates, with the first cut possibly in the late spring.

On Tuesday, Christopher Waller, a key Fed official, suggested a rate cut was possible by the spring if inflation continues to decline. Waller sounded the most optimistic of any Fed official since the central bank began raising rates, and signaled that the chances of a rate hike were over.

Inflation peaked at 7.1% in June 2022, according to the Fed’s preferred gauge reported Thursday. Central bank rate hikes have increased the cost of mortgages, auto loans and other forms of consumer borrowing as well as business loans. The Fed’s goal in tightening credit is to slow borrowing and spending and slow price increases.

Inflation is also falling in Europe, where high interest rates have squeezed the economy and slowed growth. Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 2.4% in November from a year earlier, from 2.9% in October.

Even though inflation has eased, overall prices remain much higher than they were before the pandemic struck in February 2020, leaving many Americans with a gloomy outlook on the economy. Consumer prices are still about 19% higher than just before the pandemic struck. Most Americans’ wages have increased by slightly more than that. But inflation-adjusted wages have not increased as quickly as they did before the pandemic.

The U.S. inflation gauge released Thursday, called the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, is different from the government’s better-known Consumer Price Index. The government reported earlier this month that the CPI rose 3.2% in October compared to 12 months earlier.

The Fed prefers the PCE index in part because it accounts for changes in people’s shopping patterns when inflation increases – when, for example, consumers move away from expensive national brands in favor of cheaper store brands.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com