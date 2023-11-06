The Federal Reserve kept interest rates stable. What the pause means for your financial goals

This week the Federal Reserve announced it was again keeping rates on hold, a move widely predicted by experts.

“The Fed reiterated its strong commitment to keeping inflation below 2%,” said Jason Walter, real estate expert and member of CNET Money’s expert review board. “It will continue to monitor incoming data in determining future changes in the federal funds rate.” So if inflation starts rising again, the Fed could raise rates again.

The central bank has paused rate hikes three times so far this year to assess its progress in curbing inflation. But its last rate hike has left interest rates at record highs, which could have a big impact on your money.

Although inflation has eased since hitting a record high in 2022, it remains sticky, with the year-on-year inflation rate standing at 3.7% in both August and September, above the Fed’s target. And with prices and interest rates still high, we could be in for a bumpy ride for some time, said Frank Littke, president of Ally Invest Securities.

The Fed’s monetary policy has a profound impact on financial markets – and it has a direct impact on your wallet. Borrowing will remain expensive as rates remain high, but record-high interest rates for savings, money market and CD accounts could help you earn a higher return on your money.

Here’s what the latest Fed rate hike pause means for your finances.

Fed will not drop rates anytime soon

Under pressure to keep inflation under control and maintain economic growth, the Fed is tasked with striking the right balance. No one wants permanently high prices, but no one wants endless increases in interest rates, which is punishing for borrowers and loan holders. And despite another rate hike pause, there’s still a chance the Fed will raise rates again this year.

“Inflation has moderated since the middle of last year and the readings over the summer were quite favorable,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference on November 1. But the latest data is just the beginning of what the Fed needs to see to reassure itself that inflation is moving in the right direction.

“Given how much work still needs to be done to get inflation fully under control, the Fed still has a long way to go before it ends its current hiking cycle,” said Jacob Channell, senior economist at LendingTree. “Or two rate hikes may remain.”

But not all experts agree that another rate hike is inevitable. The last rate hike was in July 2023, and since this is the second consecutive meeting in which the Fed has kept rates steady, there is a possibility that the Fed could leave rates where they are for some time, Realtor and CNET Money Mortgage said expert Jeb Smith. ,

“I expect this will signal the end of the hiking cycle unless we see a major change in the underlying fundamentals, which it doesn’t look like we’ll see as the economy continues to soften,” Smith said. Going.” He said that until there is a better signal that inflation is under control, the Fed will not back down from keeping rates at the current level.

Whether or not another rate hike is likely, experts agree that interest rates will remain high into the new year. “Unless something happens to drastically change the economy in the coming months, even if we don’t get another hike, we should not expect any cuts until the second half of next year,” the channel said.

Doug McKnight, president of RREAF Holdings, agreed. “We are currently in an interesting environment, where inflation is showing signs of weakening and the labor market is strong against historic levels of national debt, geopolitical tensions and increasing global unrest,” he said. “In a less dimensional environment, we can account for a possible soft landing in the US economy and a subsequent downward trend in interest rates.”

Here’s what this could mean for your money.

Mortgage rates will remain stable, but predictable

Mortgage rates reached 8% early this October and have remained above 8% since then.

Although the Federal Reserve does not set mortgage rates directly, they are influenced by the central bank’s decisions. Unless the Fed signals that it plans to start lowering rates — a move that likely won’t happen until late 2024 — experts don’t expect mortgage rates to go any lower. And even then, it could be several months before rates fall significantly.

But there’s a chance you’ll have an idea of ​​how much you can expect to pay in the near future, said CNET Money credit card expert Gerry Detweiler.

“Borrowers hoping to get a mortgage to pay off debt or buy a home will be relieved to hear that the Fed has paused raising interest rates for the time being,” he said.

If you’re looking to buy a home, expect mortgage rates to remain high for the foreseeable future. Locking in a higher mortgage rate means your monthly payments will be significantly more expensive. Currently, the average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage is over 8%, compared to 6.22% in April. It’s also likely that mortgage rates will rise even higher, especially if the Fed decides to raise rates in December.

If you’re planning to buy a home soon, consider purchasing a home below your budget for more interest. More importantly, take a look at your debt-to-income ratio and credit score, which can directly impact the mortgage rate the lender will offer you.

Taking credit card loan will become expensive

Like mortgage rates, credit card interest rates will also remain high. According to Bankrate, the average credit card interest rate is 20.72% as of Oct. 25, and some issuers have rates even higher. As long as the federal funds rate – the interest rate banks use when borrowing and lending money to other financial institutions – remains high, banks are likely to keep credit card annual percentage rates high for borrowers. When the APR is higher, you’ll pay more in interest and possible late or penalty fees if you carry a credit card balance.

Your credit card rate may remain the same despite the pause, but it’s possible that the APR may remain stable rather than higher — which could be a toll if you’re already paying off balances, and others. Fulfilling financial obligations.

“I think this will give people a little bit of relief as we head into the holiday season,” said Bernadette Joy, founder of Crush Your Money Goals. “Especially people with credit card debt, even if it’s only mentally (and not really reflected in their finances).”

But it’s still a sign that now is the time to plan to pay off your balance while rates remain high.

“For people struggling with debt, the key should be to cut back on discretionary spending — eat out less, cut back on unnecessary splurges and adjust your lifestyle to reflect inflation,” Litke said.

If your debt isn’t sustainable, explore strategies to pay off credit card debt, such as using a balance transfer card, taking out a debt consolidation loan or temporarily cutting expenses to pay off the balance.

Expect savings and CD rates to remain competitive

If you’re setting aside money for savings goals, you can earn higher interest on your savings now. Most of the high-yield savings accounts we track are approaching 5% for online-only banks and credit unions. Many CDs offer rates between 4% and 5% APY, and you can find select terms offering 6% or more.

Over the past year, interest rates for these low-risk savings accounts have increased steadily. But with the Fed holding off on raising rates, banks can’t raise rates for savings and CD accounts as frequently. However, experts believe rates will remain high until the Fed signals that it may start dropping the federal funds rate.

Like the three- or five-year option, locking in a long-term CD lets you earn a fixed interest rate on your savings, so even if rates drop as expected next year, your rate will remain the same. If you want to keep your savings more flexible, short-term CDs and high-yield savings accounts currently offer higher rates than most long-term CDs.

