WASHINGTON (AP) — It was the most painful inflation experienced by Americans since 1981, when “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “The Jeffersons” topped the TV charts. Yet the Federal Reserve is now on the verge of defeating it – and without the rise in unemployment and the deep recession many economists had predicted would come with it.

Inflation has been falling more or less continuously since peaking at 9.1% in June last year. And when the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge for November is reported next week, it is likely to show that over the past six months, annual inflation has actually fallen just below the Fed’s 2% target, UBS economists estimate. Is.

The cost of goods such as used cars, furniture and appliances has declined for six consecutive months. Compared to a year ago, commodity prices are unchanged due to improvements in global supply chains.

Housing and rental costs, a major driver of inflation, are rising slowly. Wage growth has also slowed, although it is still above inflation. A modest increase in wages reduces the pressure on restaurants, hotels and other employers to raise prices to cover their labor costs.

“I think it’s really good to see the progress we’re making,” Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest policy meeting. “If you … look at six-month measures, you see very low numbers.”

On Friday, the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan agency, projected inflation would fall to 2.1% by the end of next year.

Officials have said that there are likely to be obstacles in the way of bringing inflation completely under control. Powell stressed that “no one is declaring victory.” And he reiterated that the central bank wants to see further evidence of falling inflation before it can be confident it is moving back toward a consistent 2% target.

Yet many economists, usually cautious, are now ready to declare that inflation is nearly under control after more than two years in which it wreaked hardship on millions of American families.

“Inflation appears to be back at 2%. It appears the Fed has won that battle,” said Tim Dew, chief economist at SGH Macroeconomics.

Prices are also slowing overseas, with both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank keeping their benchmark interest rates unchanged this week. Although inflation in the United Kingdom is still at 4.6%, it has fallen to 2.4% in the 20 countries that use the euro currency.

With inflation easing, Powell said the 19 officials on the Fed’s policymaking committee had discussed the possibility of a rate cut at this week’s meeting. Officials also estimated that the Fed would cut its key interest rate three times next year.

That stance marked a drastic change from the rate-hiking campaign the Fed started in March 2022. Since then, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate 11 times to try, from zero to nearly 5.4%, its highest level in 22 years. Slower borrowing, spending and inflation. As a result, the cost of mortgages, auto loans, business lending and other types of credit became much higher.

Powell’s suddenly more optimistic words and the Fed’s rate-cut projections sent stock market indexes soaring this week. Wall Street traders now see about an 80% chance that the first rate cut will happen at the Fed’s meeting in March, and they are predicting a total of six cuts in 2024.

On Friday, John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a top lieutenant of Powell, tried to pour some cold water on those expectations. Speaking on CNBC, Williams said it was “too early to even think” about whether rates would be cut in March. But he also noted that his forecast was for inflation to drop “permanently” to 2%.

The week’s events represent a departure from just two weeks ago, when Powell said it was “premature” to say whether the Fed would raise its key rate low enough to fully stem high inflation. Has increased. On Wednesday, he suggested the Fed had almost certainly completed a rate hike.

Recent data appears to have helped change Powell’s thinking. On Wednesday, a measure of wholesale prices came in lower than economists expected. Some of those data are used to compile the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which, as a result, is expected to show very low inflation numbers next week.

Powell said that in light of the lower-than-expected wholesale prices report, some Fed officials had updated their economic projections shortly before Wednesday’s release.

“The speed at which inflation has fallen is like an earthquake at the Fed,” Duy wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

And yet, meanwhile, the economy continues to grow, defying widespread fears a year ago that 2023 would bring a recession, the result of very high borrowing rates engineered by the Fed. A report on retail sales on Thursday showed that consumers increased their spending last month, possibly boosted by increased discounting which will also reduce inflation. Such trends are supporting growing confidence that the economy will achieve an elusive “soft landing”, in which inflation will be defeated without recession.

“We think the Fed can’t believe its luck: We’re back to ‘spotless deflation,’” Krishna Guha, economic analyst at investment bank Evercore ISI, wrote in a client note.

Economists credit the Fed’s rapid rate hikes for contributing to the decline in inflation. Additionally, improvements in global supply chains and a surge in the number of Americans – and recent immigrants – looking for jobs have helped moderate the pace of wage growth.

By aggressively raising its key interest rate in about 15 months — the fastest pace in four decades — Fed officials kept Americans’ inflation expectations largely in check, said John Steenson, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley. Expectations can be self-fulfilling: If people expect higher inflation, they often take actions such as demanding higher wages, which can push prices even higher.

“He played an important role,” Steenson said.

Still, a sustained decline in inflation is not guaranteed. One wild card is rental prices. Real-time measurement of new apartment leases shows costs are rising at a much slower pace than a year ago. It takes time for that data to appear in government statistics. In fact, excluding what the government calls “shelter” costs – rent, home ownership costs and hotel prices – inflation rose just 1.4% last month compared with a year earlier.

But Nationwide economist Kathy Bostjancic said she worries that a shortage of available homes could push housing costs up in the coming years, potentially leading to inflation.

The Fed’s rate hikes could actually worsen the deficit, Bostjancic said. Today’s high mortgage rates can limit home construction, as well as discourage current homeowners from selling. Both trends will constrain the supply of homes and keep prices high.

Yet Fed officials seem confident in their forecasts that inflation will continue to slow. In September, 14 of 19 Fed policymakers said there were risks that inflation could rise faster than they expected. This month, only eight said so.

“Their projections have mostly gone down, and they think the chances of seeing some increase in inflation are low,” said Preston Mui, senior economist at Employ America, an advocacy group.

