The Federal Reserve has kept its key rates unchanged but left open the possibility of future hikes.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the second consecutive time on Wednesday, but left the door open to more rate hikes if inflation pressures rise in coming months.

The Fed said in a statement after its latest meeting that it would keep its benchmark rate at about 5.4%, its highest level in 22 years. Since launching the most aggressive series of rate hikes in four decades in March 2022 to fight inflation, the Fed has stepped back and has now raised rates only once since May.

The new statement said recent turmoil in financial markets has pushed long-term interest rates to a 16-year high and contributed to a rise in borrowing rates across the economy.

“Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity,” it said.

The context reflects recent comments from Fed officials that higher yields – or interest rates – on the 10-year Treasury note could have a depressing effect on the economy, stoking inflation and could be an option for additional rate hikes by the Fed. Could.

Long-term Treasury yields have risen since July, the last time the Fed raised rates, pushing up the cost of auto loans, credit card lending and many types of business loans. Nationally, the average long-term fixed mortgage rate is near 8%, its highest level in 23 years.

Economists at Wall Street banks have predicted that sharp losses in the stock market and higher bond yields could have a depressing effect on the economy equivalent to the impact of three or four quarter-point rate hikes by the Fed.

However, those tight lending conditions have not yet caused the economy to slow down or accelerate hiring as much as the Fed had hoped. Growth accelerated to a 4.9% annual pace in the July-September quarter due to strong consumer spending and hiring remained strong in September. On Wednesday, the government said employers posted a massive 9.6 million jobs last month, down significantly from the peak early last year but still well above pre-pandemic levels.

Consumer inflation fell from a year-on-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.7% last month. But recent data shows inflation remains consistently above the Fed’s 2% target.

Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials responded to the surprising evidence of economic strength, saying the Fed will monitor incoming data for any signs that inflation will either ease further or remain persistently above its target level. Meanwhile, most Fed observers expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged in December.

Market analysts say several factors have combined to push long-term Treasury yields higher and, coupled with the Fed’s short-term rate hikes, make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow. For one thing, the government is expected to sell potentially trillions of dollars of bonds to finance huge budget deficits in the coming years, even as the Fed is reducing its holdings of bonds. As a result, higher Treasury rates may be needed to attract more buyers.

And with the future path of rates more unclear than usual, investors are demanding higher yields in exchange for the greater risk of holding long-term bonds.

Importantly for the Fed, the yield on 10-year Treasuries continues to rise even without the central bank raising rates. This suggests that even if the Fed keeps its benchmark rate on hold, Treasury yields could remain high, which would help keep economic growth and inflation in check.

Other major central banks are also scaling back their rate hikes on hopes of improving inflation measures. The European Central Bank left its benchmark rate unchanged last week, and inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 2.9% last month, the lowest level in more than two years.

The Bank of England also kept its key rate unchanged in September. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is headed for higher borrowing costs as it loosens controls on long-term rates.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

