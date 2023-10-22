The net worth of the typical American household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades from 2019 to 2022, while relatively low interest rates at a time made it easier for families to pay off their debt, according to a government report Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve reported in its Survey of Consumer Finances that the wealth of the average family – the midpoint between the richest and poorest families – increased 37% during those three years to about $193,000. (Figures have been adjusted for inflation.)

This increase primarily reflects a surge in home values ​​and higher stock prices and an increase in the proportion of Americans who own homes and stocks. One in five households directly owned stocks at the end of 2022, while surging real-estate prices pushed home values ​​to record highs.

The wealth surge came even as 20 million Americans lost their jobs in the brief but brutal pandemic recession in 2020. Extensive government relief aid, totaling nearly $5 trillion, helped spur a rapid recovery, allowing lost jobs to be regained much more quickly. 2008-2009 recession. However, the additional spending is believed to have helped ease the worst run of inflation in four decades.

Broad-based wealth growth helps explain the surprising durability of the U.S. economy this year and the consumer spending that drives two-thirds of it. For at least a year, economists have been warning of a coming recession. Still the economy is running at a slow pace.

Economic growth in the recently concluded July-September quarter could top a strong annual rate of 4%, boosted by strong consumer spending for physical goods as well as services, a broad category that includes airline travel, entertainment, Restaurant meals and other experiences are included.

Stimulus payments provided by the government after the pandemic also boosted the financial condition of families. The average value of checking and savings accounts and other cash holdings rose 30%, according to the Fed’s survey, which it conducts every three years. And with historically low borrowing rates, Americans will devote only 13.4% of their income to paying down debt in 2022, the lowest proportion since the Fed survey began in 1989.

asset bubbles

Rising housing prices were another factor, with Americans’ average “net housing value,” or the value of a home minus the debt owed on it, reaching a record $201,000 in 2022, up 44% from 2019. At the same time, the Fed wrote, “affordability fell to historic lows, as the median home value exceeded 4.6 times the median family income.”

And more Americans bought individual stocks after the pandemic — a possible reflection, in some ways, of the “meme stock” craze that was fueled in part by the stimulus checks. The survey found that the proportion of households holding stocks directly rather than through mutual funds rose from 15% to 21%, a record increase.

The Fed report said the average value of individual stock holdings was $15,000. The average value of direct stock ownership was much higher — $404,000 — the survey found, reflecting the share of wealthy families.

Substantial wealth inequality persisted during the survey period, reflecting decades of growing disparities between the richest households and everyone else. Among the wealthiest 10% of households, the average wealth reached nearly $3.8 million in 2022.

Household net worth increased more on a percentage basis for black and Hispanic households than for white ones, although measured in dollar terms, disparities remained wide. The average net worth of black households increased 60% but remained comparatively low at $45,000. For Hispanics, that figure rose 47% to nearly $62,000. Among white households, the median household net worth increased 31% to $285,000.

The Fed survey found that despite the decline in wealth inequality, income inequalities worsened. Average income increased by 3% in 2019 compared to the previous survey. But average income, which is driven by what the richest tenth of households earn, rose 15%. The massive gains in the richest households were driven by profits on stock and property holdings as well as higher wages.

Still, the earnings data in this report also was more complex than usual, Fed officials noted. For example, it did not capture the effects of incentive testing. And the report focused on earnings in 2021, when many Americans are still reeling from job losses from the pandemic recession.

Source: fortune.com