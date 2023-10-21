The federal deficit effectively doubles in fiscal year 2023. cnn politics

cnn-

The US budget deficit widened in fiscal year 2023, which is likely to complicate efforts by Congress to reach a federal spending deal before government funding runs out next month.

The deficit was $1.7 trillion in the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to Treasury Department data released Friday. This represents an increase of $320 billion or 23% over the previous fiscal year.

However, if the impact of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan cancellation plan — which was struck down by the Supreme Court before it could take effect — is not included, the deficit essentially doubles to nearly $2 trillion.

The US Treasury Department listed the fiscal year 2022 deficit as $1.4 trillion as it took into account the cost of the President’s proposal. Without it, the deficit would have been closer to $1 trillion.

The agency then reframed the cancellation plan as savings for fiscal year 2023, reducing the size of the deficit to $1.7 trillion.

“We are a debt-addicted country,” said Maya McGuinness, chair of the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. “With the economy growing and unemployment at record lows, it was time to exercise fiscal responsibility and reduce our deficit.”

The country’s huge debt burden will become even more expensive as interest payments increase in the coming years.

“We are seeing in real time the painful combination of rising debt, inflation and interest costs, leading to even more debt,” said Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. America’s long-term fiscal challenges. “Interest costs rose nearly 40% last year, and soon we will spend more on interest than on national defense.”

A sharp decline in tax revenues was also contributing to the increase in the deficit.

According to Bernard Yaros, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, more than 40% of the jump was due to lower tax revenues. Individual income tax receipts declined as capital gains declined in 2022 due to the weak stock market and because the Internal Revenue Service extended the tax deadline for California and much of Alabama and Georgia due to natural disasters.

Additionally, increased spending on entitlement programs including Social Security and Medicare, as well as Medicaid, accounts for just a quarter of the increase in the budget shortfall, Yaros said. The growing number of Social Security beneficiaries and an inflation-driven 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 contributed to the increase in spending.

The annual deficit data will likely factor into Congress’s already fraught negotiations over funding federal agencies for fiscal year 2024. Lawmakers passed a stopgap spending measure on Sept. 30, just before the federal government shutdown. It extended federal funding until November 17.

