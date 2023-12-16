The Fed surprised the markets by taking a hawkish stance on a 2024 rate cut. Here's how Wall Street is changing its forecasts.

The Fed’s approval of interest rate cuts brought a big change on Wall Street last week.

The question about whether a rate cut by the Fed will happen in 2024 turned into a question of not when.

Wall Street forecasters are starting to ease off more and expect that to happen early in the year.

The Federal Reserve’s approval of an upcoming dovish stance last Wednesday sparked a major swing on Wall Street, as investors panicked and bought stocks and forecasters set their sights on how far they might cut interest rates for 2024.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell kept interest rates steady at the FOMC meeting this week, making it the third policy meeting that saw no change in interest rates. And while Powell acknowledged that any reversal in current inflation trends could prompt the Fed to resume its interest rate cuts, much of the discussion focused on rate cuts.

“The December FOMC was clearly dovish, leading the market to see a near 90% chance of a Fed rate cut by March,” Bank of America said in a Thursday note.

The average estimate among Fed members for where interest rates will be at the end of 2024 fell to 4.6% on Wednesday from 5.1% in September. This means the Fed itself is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points at least three times in 2024.

For the most part, the market is not buying it, and thinks there is more discount than what the central bank is suggesting. According to the CME Fed Watch tool, the current consensus forecasts at least six 25 basis point interest rate hikes next year. Ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting, the market was expecting five interest rate cuts in 2024.

The consensus on Wall Street is also beginning to change, largely because the Fed has a tendency to be behind the curve when it comes to setting interest rate policy, as officials rely heavily on lagged economic data to inform their rate decisions. Let’s trust.

When inflation was rising in 2020 and 2021, the Fed said it was “not even thinking about raising interest rates.”

It could be a similar story on the other side, as inflation falls faster than expected and real rates remain too restrictive. In November, Powell said the Fed was “not talking about a rate cut.” But that thinking, as markets have seen in the past, may change in time.

Here’s what Wall Street is saying about the Fed’s dovish stance and what it means for interest rates in 2024.

Goldman Sachs: “We now expect the FOMC to cut earlier and faster.”

Goldman Sachs said perhaps the biggest news this week is not what the Fed said, but the sharp decline in inflation, with core PCE data falling from 3.1 year-on-year in November. There was an increase of %. ,

“By some measures, the trend [in inflation] “Already at or near 2%,” said John Hatzius, top Goldman Sachs economist. That would be right around the Fed’s long-term 2% inflation target, and according to Hatzius, that means interest rate cuts would come sooner.

“In light of the rapid return to target, we now expect the FOMC to cut earlier and faster. We now expect three consecutive 25 basis point cuts in March, May and June to reset the policy rate from that level.” Let’s guess which the FOMC will likely be.” “We may soon see substantial upside, followed by a quarterly final rate cut from 3.25% to 3.50%, which is 25 basis points lower than our expectation,” Hatzius said in a recent note. Is.”

JPMorgan: “We are now expecting the first cut in June (early July).”

JPMorgan economist Michael Ferroli said Powell did not take any action against the Fed’s dovish stance during his press conference, which was notable. This, in combination with the Fed’s dot plot and recent inflation readings, leads Ferroli to believe the Fed will cut rates sooner than originally expected.

“While the Committee has indicated that further progress in inflation will be sufficient to ease policy, we now look forward to a first rate cut in June (earlier than July) and a reduction of 125 basis points below the target range by the end of the year,” Ferroli said in a recent note. Are expecting.” ,

Macquarie: “Our policy approach remains unchanged.”

Macquarie economists kept their projections unchanged after the Fed’s FOMC meeting this week, but that’s probably because they already have one of the most aggressive rate cut projections on Wall Street.

The firm expects the Fed to cut interest rates by 225 basis points next year, that is, nine 25 basis point cuts.

“Our policy outlook remains unchanged. We believe the rate hike cycle is complete, but a rate cut is unlikely until 2Q24. However, we see a significant reduction in 2H, and a total cut of 225 bps in 2024 “Driven by a sustained moderation in core inflation and an undesirable increase in unemployment,” Macquarie said in a recent note.

Source: www.businessinsider.com