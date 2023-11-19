The Fed may increase rates. This could spark your 401(k)

News this week that inflation slowed more than expected in October reinforced the perception that the Federal Reserve has completed its most aggressive rate-hike campaign in four decades.

And that could be a boon for the stock market and your 401(k).

Over the past 10 rate hike cycles dating back to 1974, the S&P 500 index rose an average of 14.3% in the 12 months following the Fed’s last rate hike, according to analysis by Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group.

By comparison, according to NerdWallet, the index’s average returns through 2022 are 7.5% over five years, 10.4% over 10 years, 7.5% over 30 years and 10% over the last century.

Message?

Investors really like it when the central bank stops pouncing on them with rate hikes.

What happens when the Fed raises rates?

Detrick says rate increases increase the cost of mortgages, car loans, credit card purchases and other loans, which reduces economic activity and hurts corporate earnings. They make stocks a relatively less attractive investment than bonds, which now have less risk for rising yields.

Of course, this pain is apparently for a good cause – fighting to curb inflation, which could worsen and, at least according to the Fed, cause even more damage.

Stopping from raising rates has the opposite effect, the economic outlook brightens and stocks become more attractive than bonds. It also removes a big cloud of uncertainty from the market, says Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial.

Is the stock market recovering?

From the day the Fed started raising rates in March 2022 until last Monday, the S&P 500 had some wild swings, but ultimately stabilized at 4,411. Yet since the Labor Department released a favorable consumer price index report early Tuesday, the benchmark stock index has risen more than 100 points, or 2.3%.

“If July was the last increase, which we think it was, stocks historically perform quite well a year after that last increase,” Detrick says.

LPL Financial’s Turnquist called it “a catalyst for the equity markets.”

There are some caveats.

First, Fed officials have said they have not ruled out additional rate hikes after the encouraging inflation report, although most economists have.

How does rate stagnation affect the market?

And although the end of rate hikes led to double-digit market gains in eight of the 10 rate hike cycles over the past half century, the S&P 500 suffered huge 12-month losses in two of those episodes. A halted rate increase in July 1981 could not prevent a 16.4% market decline, as rates were still over 17% low, causing a brutal recession.

Similarly, tapering the rate hike in June 2000 could not avoid the dotcom meltdown of 2001.

“The (dotcom) bubble had burst, limiting the impact of the stagnation and subsequent rate cuts,” says Turnquist.

At the other end of the spectrum, in 1995, the Fed’s decision to end large rate hikes and then cut rates likely helped drive market returns of 35% in the year after the last hike. But software-based productivity gains led to a stronger economic recovery.

In other words, during most of the Fed’s past tapering decisions, the agency was the “primary driver” of strong market gains, Turnquist says. But sometimes other forces were at play.

Such dynamics could impact stocks and your 401(k) in the coming months.

What happens in an earnings recession?

For example, according to recent earnings reports, S&P 500 companies appear to have emerged from a year-long earnings recession (marked by a decline in quarterly earnings) in the third quarter. This may increase the market.

Detrick says recent strong productivity gains due to artificial intelligence could continue, which would allow employers to raise wages without raising prices.

Are stocks currently overly expensive?

Also, according to Turnquist and FactSet, stocks are relatively expensive at 18.6 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, which is higher than the 10-year average of 17.6. Turnquist says this increases the onus on the economy and earnings to perform well. If the US is in the grip of a moderate or severe recession, that could impact the markets, no matter what the Fed does or doesn’t do.

Another thing to keep in mind: The solid gains in the market following the Fed’s decision to pause rate hikes may also have been bolstered by a subsequent rate cut. In December 2018, the Fed last raised interest rates, contributing to market gains of 11.7% and 17.7% over the next three and six months, respectively.

sandwich strainWhat is the ‘Sandwich Generation’? Many adults struggle with care, bills and work

But in August 2019, Fed officials started cutting rates, which helped push S&P returns up to 27.9% for the 12 months following the previous hike.

In the medium term, the Fed staying on the sidelines may continue to boost stocks. But according to futures markets, investors are expecting a rate cut by May or possibly even earlier.

If the Fed moves against that narrative and continues to support the “higher for a longer” mantra, “stocks could retreat and give up some of this recovery,” Turnquist says.

Source: www.usatoday.com