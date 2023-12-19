The Fed may have done the impossible: avoid a recession – for now cnn business

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to the highest level in two decades to control inflation. Many economists were convinced that the central bank’s aggressive crackdown would send the economy into recession – but that did not happen.

For the past few years, all the money was on a US recession occurring shortly before the next presidential election. To be clear: This can absolutely still happen. Nothing is certain in the world of economics. But it seems very unlikely that America’s economy will turn around any time soon.

Around this time last year, some of the most closely watched economists were predicting a recession. As the year went on, he revised his forecast to instead expect a mild recession. But like the Federal Reserve, many began to reject the recession story altogether.

Which begs the question: How in the world did America escape the recession? The Fed spent the last 20 months doing everything it could to slow the US economy and tackle runaway inflation, with the full awareness that it could inadvertently cost millions of Americans their jobs.

It raised its key interest rate target 11 times over that period – and at a historic pace. The Fed hasn’t raised rates so high and so fast since America’s last inflationary crisis 40 years ago – and in 1980, the Fed raised rates so high that it plunged the economy into its deepest recession since the Great Depression. Gave.

The Fed also sold trillions of dollars of bonds and other debt it had purchased over the past few years, reducing demand for Treasuries, sending yields higher. Consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and other lending rates tied to those yields rose, devastating the U.S. housing market, which is on pace for its worst year since 1993.

Yet, nearly two years into the Fed’s campaign to slow the U.S. economy, it has done the impossible: reining in inflation without plunging us into recession.

To be fair, practically no one is a fan of America’s economy right now, causing President Joe Biden’s favorability ratings to drop. But jobs are growing fast, consumers are still spending, and the situation could get much worse. The US economy grew at an annual electric rate of 5.2% last quarter, an astonishing achievement considering the pressure put on it by the Fed.

If the Fed avoids a recession, its remarkable goal will have been accomplished by a combination of luck and ingenuity.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admits that he did not expect the economy to be in such good shape against the backdrop of a historic rate-hike campaign.

Resilient has been the buzzword this year. Powell and his colleagues have used it to describe the banking system, consumers, labor markets, and more.

As to why everything and everyone is so flexible, Powell and company may have been gifted with a little bit of silliness.

The job market remains incredibly strong in part because of the long-running changes caused by the pandemic. The so-called great resignations during and after the Covid lockdown meant that businesses were in desperate need of employees who collectively said “take this job and leave it.” This meant companies had to raise wages to attract new employees and mass layoffs have been rare in the past several years.

America’s booming job market helped give the Fed cover to raise rates without sinking the economy.

Some other luck contributed: Since 2021, Americans have shopped until they dropped, aided first by federal stimulus checks at the start of the Biden administration, then in the form of so-called revenge travel amid Covid restrictions. Was relaxed. The Fed also cited Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour over the summer as an unexpected boost to the economy. And holiday shopping, although somewhat down from previous years, remains reasonably strong.

Even some bad news turned out to be good for the Fed’s effort to avoid a recession: The regional banking crisis in March caused enough damage to the economy that the Fed could only slightly slow its historic rate hikes at that time. This saved businesses and consumers some money that they would otherwise have to pay for their mortgage or credit card bills.

But the Fed also deserves a lot of credit.

“Most people don’t think about what the alternative could have been,” Lael Brainard, a former Fed vice chair and current director of President Biden’s National Economic Council, told CNN on Friday. “But obviously, forecasters presented very clearly what they predicted a year ago, and it was very close to 100% odds that, in some cases, there would be a large number of job losses and inflation would fall back to its level. But there will be a recession to bring about. Today.”

However, not quite 100%: Even though his boss, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, was predicting storm clouds for the US economy, Bruce Kassman, global head of economic research at the bank, was one of the few, Who opposed it. Last year a recession was being predicted.

Fittingly, Kasman won at a conference hosted by JPMorgan last month. “The reason we took a step back against the recession at this time last year was not because [there] It was not a significant monetary policy drag building,” Kasman said. “If you look at what’s happening elsewhere, you’ve got this huge upside from commodity price shocks being mitigated. “You got a big positive side from US fiscal policy, which I think people didn’t really appreciate.”

“When you put these things together, it doesn’t seem like the economy is very weak,” Kassman said.

Despite criticism from both sides of the aisle, the independent Fed stuck to its course and promised to do whatever it takes to stop runaway inflation — a feat it has largely accomplished.

Although in many cases prices are much higher than they were two years ago, the Fed reduced inflation to an annual rate of 3.1% from a high of 9.1% a year earlier. That’s still above the target rate of 2%, but the Fed estimates it will gradually get there by 2026.

If the Fed had changed its stance, price rises would likely have continued unchecked. But raising rates is too much and the Fed could do significant damage to the economy.

This is usually what happens: The Fed has achieved a so-called soft landing — in which it raises rates but avoids a recession — once in the last 60 years (well, it depends on how you count; some Research says the Fed has actually done this more often).

However, Brainard said, the work is hardly done.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “There are some areas where Americans really see challenging affordability.”

Powell recently told a group of college students that they would have a big party when there was a “really good inflation report.” One can only imagine how much of a hangover Powell will be if such reports keep coming and a recession does not occur.

