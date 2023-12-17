The Fed may be the Grinch who 'stole' the 5% of cash earnings. What does the Powell Pivot mean for investors?

Yields on 3-month BX:TMUBMUSD03M and 6-month BX:TMUBMUSD06M are seeing yields above 5% since March, when the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank stoked fears of a rapid Fed rate hike that could spark broader instability in the US banking sector. Had created. ,

Six months later, the Fed, at its final meeting of the year, opted to keep its policy rate unchanged at 5.5% from 5.25%, a 22-year high, but Powell also ultimately signaled that enough was enough. , and a policy likely to cut interest rates next year.

Importantly, the central bank chairman also said he did not want to make the mistake of keeping borrowing costs high for too long. Powell’s comments helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA above 37,000 for the first time on Wednesday, while the blue-chip index hit a third consecutive record on Friday.

“People were really surprised by Powell’s comments,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist at PGIM Fixed Income. Instead of dampening rate-cutting enthusiasm in the markets, Powell opened the door to a rate cut by midyear, he said.

New York Fed President John Williams tried to calm speculation about a rate cut on Friday, but as Tipp argued, Williams also confirmed the central bank’s new “dot plot” that suggests it will lower rates. Shows the path to.

“Eventually, you end up with a lower fed-funds rate,” Tipp said in an interview. The risk is that the cut comes suddenly, and could wipe out the 5% yields on T-bills, money-market funds and other “cash-like” investments in the blink of an eye.

rapid pace of Fed cuts

When the Fed has cut rates over the past 30 years, it has done so quickly, often bringing them down quickly.

As shown below, Fed rate-cutting cycles since the 90s have also seen sharp declines in 3-month T-bill rates. They fell from 6.5% to about 1% after the dot-com stock bust in the early 2000s. They also dropped from 5% to almost zero during the global financial crisis in 2008, and back down during the COVID crisis in 2020.

Rates on 3-month Treasury bills fell sharply in previous Fed rate-cutting cycles.

FRED data

“I don’t think we’re going to go back to a zero interest rate world by any means,” said Tim Horan, chief investment officer, fixed income, at Chilton Trust. “We will still live in a world where real interest rates matter.”

Burt Horan also said the market reacted “by partying” to Powell’s pivot signal, pointing to stocks that were back in record territory and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y Which has fallen from a peak of 5% in October to 3.927%. Friday, the lowest yield in nearly five months.

“The question in my mind now is how does the Fed plan to cut rates if financial conditions remain loose in the meantime,” Horan said.

“When they start, they will continue to cut rates,” said Horan, the former Fed staffer. At the same time, he expects the Fed to be very cautious before pulling the trigger on the first cut of the cycle.

“What we’re seeing is a reestablishment of that,” he said.

pivoting

The most recent data for money-market funds shows a shift, albeit temporary, away from “cash-like” assets.

Money-market funds, which have attracted record levels of assets this year after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, fell from about $11.6 billion in the past week to about $5.9 trillion as of Dec. 13, according to the Investment Company Institute. ,

Investors pulled nearly $2.6 billion out of short and intermediate government and Treasury fixed income exchange-traded funds last week, according to the latest LSEG Lipper data.

PGIM Fixed Income’s Tipp said he expects to see another “ping pong” year in long-term yields, similar to the volatility seen in 2023. The 10-year yield is likely to depend on economic data, and that could have implications for the Fed. What this means is that it works on the final step of bringing inflation down to its 2% annual target.

“The big driver in bonds is going to be yield,” Tipp said. “If you are extending the duration in the bond, you have a much greater assurance of earning income than people who are in cash.”

Molly McGown, U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities, said economic data will remain a driving force in signaling if the Fed’s first rate cut of this cycle happens sooner rather than later.

With that backdrop, he expects next Friday’s reading of the personal-consumption expenditure price index, or PCE, for November to focus markets’ attention, especially with more reduced staffing on Wall Street in the final week before the Christmas holidays. is likely to.

PCE is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and in October it dropped to a 3% annual rate, down from 3.4% a month earlier, but still above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

“Our view is that the Fed will keep rates at these levels through the first half of 2024 before starting to cut rates in the second half and 2025,” said Sid Vaidya, U.S. Wealth chief investment strategist at TD Wealth.

Investors will also be focused on US housing data due on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, particularly with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate falling below 7% for the first time since August.

Major US stock indices gained for the seventh consecutive week. The Dow advanced 2.9% for the week, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 2.5%, coming 1.6% off its record close of Jan. 3, 2022, according to Dow Jones Markets data.

The Nasdaq composite index COMP rose 2.9% for the week and the small-cap Russell 2000 index RUT outperformed, gaining 5.6% for the week.

Source: www.marketwatch.com