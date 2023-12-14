key takeaways

The Federal Reserve will keep the federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.50%.

Rates are expected to remain high but stable until early 2024. Some experts predict the Fed will not lower rates before mid-year.

Credit card APRs, loan interest rates and home equity loan rates will be high at the beginning of the year. Experts expect mortgage rates to remain high, but experience a slow, declining trend into 2024.

Savings APYs will remain high until 2024.

At the Federal Open Market Committee’s last meeting of the year on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced it was leaving the federal funds rate unchanged. This rate will remain at 5.25% to 5.50% till the next meeting on January 31.

Under pressure to keep inflation under control and maintain economic growth, the Fed is tasked with striking the right balance. No one wants permanently high prices, but no one wants endless increases in interest rates, which is punishing for borrowers and loan holders.

To tame inflation, the central bank has carried out a series of rate hikes from the beginning of 2022. But the Fed has eased off its aggressive rate-hike policy since July, indicating it may be nearing the end of its cycle. Still, the Fed’s ultimate goal is to get inflation down to 2%, and November inflation data showed consumer prices rising 3.1% year over year.

“While we believe our policy rates are likely to remain at or near their peak during this tightening cycle, the economy has surprised forecasters in many ways since the pandemic, and our “Ongoing progress toward the 2% inflation target is not assured.” Powell said in a press release Wednesday. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

The Fed’s monetary policy has a profound impact on financial markets – and it has a direct impact on your wallet. Here’s how higher rates could affect your financial goals in the new year.

What’s next for the Fed in 2024?

Most experts agree that rate hikes are over for now, but inflation data in the coming months will help determine the Fed’s next move.

Experts expect the Fed to start dropping rates sometime in 2024, but not immediately. “Current data points to a resilient economy, and the Fed is unlikely to cut rates until early 2024 while inflation still remains above the 2% target,” said Frank Littke, executive director and president of Ally Invest Securities. happened.”

The Fed also believes that a rate cut is likely next year. “If the economy develops as projected, the average participant estimates the appropriate level for the federal funds rate will be 4.6 percent in late 2024,” Powell said.

However, that doesn’t mean rate hikes are off entirely. The Fed has made room for economic uncertainty in its plan. “If the economy does not grow as projected, the path of policy will be adjusted appropriately,” Powell said.

Overall, it is unlikely that we will get relief from high interest rates any time soon. This means you can expect borrowing to remain high, while savings rates will also remain high.

Mortgage rates may ease, but not immediately

Average mortgage rates are finally below 8%. And if we do see a final rate hike from the Fed, that could be good news for potential homeowners.

Although the Federal Reserve does not set mortgage rates directly, they are influenced by the central bank’s decisions. Unless the Fed signals that it plans to start lowering rates — a move that likely won’t happen until late 2024 — experts don’t expect mortgage rates to go any lower. And even then, it may take months to see a significant decline in rates, and the pandemic is unlikely to drop to low levels.

Keep in mind that it is normal for mortgage rates to fluctuate from week to week, and any rate changes you may see in the coming weeks may be temporary.

Consider a home priced below your budget for more interest. More importantly, take a look at your debt-to-income ratio and credit score, which can directly impact the mortgage rate the lender will offer you.

Taking credit card loan will be expensive in 2024

Like mortgage rates, credit card interest rates will also remain high. According to Bankrate, the average credit card interest rate is 20.72% as of December 6. The rate has remained the same since October, but some issuers have even higher rates. As long as the federal funds rate remains high, banks will likely keep credit card annual percentage rates high for borrowers. When the APR is higher, you’ll pay more in interest and possible late or penalty fees as your card balances.

If you’re carrying high-interest credit card debt, aim to pay off your balance quickly to avoid pushing you further into debt due to interest. Explore strategies to pay off credit card debt, such as using a balance transfer card, taking a debt consolidation loan or temporarily cutting expenses to pay off the balance.

If you currently have a higher rate on loans or other accounts, you may be able to refinance your loan at a lower rate closer to the middle of the year, Litke said.

Expect savings and CD rates to remain competitive

If you’re setting aside money for savings goals, you can earn higher interest on your savings now. Most of the high-yield savings accounts we track offer more than 5% APY. Many of the best CDs offer rates between 4% and 5% APY, and you can find select terms offering 6% or more.

Over the past year, interest rates for these low-risk savings accounts have steadily increased. But with the Fed holding off on raising rates, banks can’t raise rates for savings and CD accounts as frequently. However, experts believe rates will remain high until the Fed signals that it may start dropping the federal funds rate.

Like the three- or five-year option, locking in a long-term CD lets you earn a fixed interest rate on your savings, so even if rates drop as expected next year, your rate will remain the same. If you want to keep your savings more flexible, short-term CDs and high-yield savings accounts currently offer higher rates than most long-term CDs.

“I believe rates on high-yield savings accounts and CDs will go down, but probably not until we’re well into 2024,” said certified financial planner Patrick Marcinko.

For now, he said, unless there are major changes in economic data, short-term CDs and high-yield savings accounts won’t see major changes until early summer 2024.

