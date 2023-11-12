The Fed fears that Americans may get used to high inflation. This may already be happening. cnn business

Washington, DC CNN –

Worrying signs are beginning to emerge for the Federal Reserve.

The Fed keeps a close eye on several risks that could make its job of taming inflation even more difficult, such as hot consumer demand putting some upward pressure on oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Possible effects of.

But the US central bank also pays close attention to whether Americans still believe that inflation will eventually return to normal. That trust seems to be waning.

The latest consumer survey from the University of Michigan, released Friday, showed that Americans’ long-term inflation expectations rose to 3.2% this month, the highest level since 2011.

And as long as it takes for the Fed to get inflation back to its 2% target, these sentiments could get worse. Fed officials do not expect inflation to reach 2% until 2026, according to their latest economic projections released in September.

If there’s one thing that will make the Fed nervous, it would be a deterioration in inflation expectations.

“If we find that consumers or businesses are actually beginning to feel the long-term level of inflation … rising, if that is their expectation, then we have to take action and we have to get it under control,” the Atlanta Fed chair. Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg earlier this month.

If Americans lose confidence that inflation can ever return to normal, the Fed will be prompted to tighten monetary policy even further – either by raising interest rates or by keeping them high for longer than expected.

The Fed’s benchmark lending rate is currently at a 22-year high and investors already expect the central bank to keep rates high for a long time.

“I’ve worked at the Fed for six years and if inflation expectations are rising and they’re not under control, the Fed will certainly take action,” Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, told CNN.

“That’s the one thing that makes it difficult for them to sleep at night. “They don’t lose sleep over recessions because they come and go, but they lose sleep over rising long-term inflation expectations,” he said.

It’s not clear whether inflation expectations will continue to deteriorate, and the Fed is looking at a wide range of surveys, not just the University of Michigan. But the university survey is one of the most closely watched by investors and economists.

The Fed focuses particularly on long-term inflation expectations and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell makes sure to mention the state of Americans’ inflation perceptions at every press conference after officials set monetary policy (which happens eight times a year. ).

“Long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored,” Powell said during a press conference following his most recent meeting earlier this month after officials voted to keep rates on hold.

But time is ticking, inflation remains above 2% and some economists believe the last leg of the Fed’s inflation battle may be its toughest yet.

“If incoming data indicate that progress on inflation has stalled or is insufficient to get inflation down to 2% on time, I will be at a future meeting,” said Fed Governor Michelle Bowman, a Fed governor. “Stand ready to support raising the federal funds rate.” Most aggressively, executives said last week at a New York Bankers Association forum in Palm Beach, Florida.

The keyword there is “on time.”

Sticky inflation could potentially “un-anchor” inflation expectations or lead to a persistent decline in Americans’ perception of inflation. But it is unclear how long it will take for this to happen due to persistent high inflation.

Tilley said “the Fed is being very pessimistic” in expecting inflation to not reach 2% until 2026.

At the end of the day, the Fed just needs to maintain confidence that the inflation monster will someday go away, and according to the New York Fed, the consistent slowdown of inflation over the past year has helped in that regard so far.

A recent analysis by the Bank on consumers’ attitudes on inflation showed that “Consumers know enough about the Federal Reserve today to view its policies as the most important factor behind recent and expected future declines in inflation.”

The Fed will probably need to continue to prove that it is making progress in its historic inflation fight.

“I think 2% is just a number because what’s more meaningful is the direction of travel and not where they end up before the end of the journey,” Drew Matus, chief market strategist at MetLife Investment Management, told CNN. “The Fed really wants people not to expect that inflation will always be at 4%.”

So what has kept inflation expectations in check for so long? Matas said it could just be old memories.

He said, “People want to believe that the future will be like the good old past because that’s something the brain can achieve on its own.” “They’re trying to tap into their memory of when things were more affordable and what the Fed really needs to be paying attention to is the risk of an inflationary shock right now.”

If you’re someone who likes to plan in advance on their taxes, the IRS this week released new inflation-adjusted income tax brackets and standard deduction amounts that will be effective for tax year 2024.

Translation: These are the numbers that will be relevant to the tax returns most Americans will file in early 2025, my colleague Jean Sahdi reports.

The IRS makes inflation adjustments annually to tax brackets, the standard deduction and some other tax breaks.

What the new tax brackets mean for you

For individuals filing separately and those married, the new federal standard deduction will increase from $13,850 to $14,600 this year.

For married couples filing jointly, the standard deduction will increase to $29,200 from $27,700 currently.

And for those filing as head of household, the standard deduction will be $21,900, up from $20,800 today.

Most filers claim the standard deduction. Others will list their deductions because taken together, they add up to more than the standard deduction.

For example, if you’re a single filer and your mortgage interest, charitable contributions and the allowable share of your state and local income taxes come to more than $14,600 in 2024, you’ll likely itemize your deductions to save more on your taxes. .

monday: Earnings from Tyson Foods. Fed Governor Lisa Cook delivers remarks.

Tuesday: Income from Home Depot. The US Department of Labor releases its Consumer Price Index for October. Fed officials Philip Jefferson, Michael Barr, Loretta Mester and Austin Goolsby deliver remarks. The National Federation of Independent Business released its Small Business Optimism Index for October. China’s National Bureau of Statistics releases October data on industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and the unemployment rate for that month.

Wednesday: Earning from target. The UK Office for National Statistics releases October inflation data. The US Department of Labor releases its Producer Price Index for October. The US Commerce Department releases October retail sales figures. Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr delivers remarks.

Thursday: Income from Walmart, Macy’s and Gap. The US Labor Department has reported export and import prices for October as well as the number of initial jobless claims for the week ending November 11. The Federal Reserve releases October data on industrial production. The National Association of Home Builders released its Housing Market Index for November. Fed officials Lisa Cook, Michael Barr, Loretta Mester, John Williams and Christopher Waller deliver commentary.

Friday: The U.S. Commerce Department releases October data on housing starts and building permits. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daley delivers remarks.

