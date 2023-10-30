The Fed can’t control inflation without knowing why it happens

US Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Jerome Powell speaking at a news conference in Washington, DC , [+] December 11, 2019 – Powell said on Wednesday he would like to see a “significant” and “persistent” increase in inflation before raising rates to curb prices. For now, the Fed’s benchmark interest rate “is appropriate and will remain appropriate” unless there is a change in the outlook, he said. “In order to raise rates, I want to see inflation stable and that’s important,” Powell told reporters. (Photo by Eric Baradet/AFP) (Photo by Eric Baradet/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Someone pointed to an interesting 2017 paper written by Daniel Tarullo, a former governor of the Federal Reserve Board for the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution and professor of international financial regulatory practice at Harvard Law School.

Although he is not an expert in macroeconomics, during his time at the Fed, he learned a lot under the tutelage of then-Chairman Ben Bernanke on Saturday mornings. Tarullo noted two issues with how professionals at the Fed, and by extension many economists, operate.

While the paper is six years old, the questions raised by Tarullo are still important and may continue to influence how the institution works today when trying to manage monetary policy, which has direct implications for everyone large and small. Is.

The first point is that while the Fed’s strategies should focus on two main metrics – “maximum employment” and “stable prices”, i.e. low unemployment and inflation around 2% – they can effectively set policy by focusing on those things. See on time to do what they can’t.

The pandemic provides a strong example of this observation. When a major event impacts the economy, employment and prices may be in a positive state. But the Fed will have to estimate what impact this event will have on both in the near future. Some aspects are impossible to measure at that time because data always lags. As Tarullo noted, productivity growth and personal savings rates are observable, in that they can be calculated. But there is potential for mistakes in the data – and there’s something they didn’t mention but would fit in, which is that the data always comes out after the fact, so decisions are based on a month or maybe a quarter in the past. It’s like driving while looking in the rearview mirror. You may have some hard data, but you’ve moved on from the times that don’t tell you whether a truck is running a red light in your path anymore.

Then there are factors that cannot be observed, such as potential GDP growth (the economy will grow if operating at a stable inflation rate and full employment) or what is called the “natural rate” of unemployment, meaning what the level is. Unemployment that will arise from economic forces.

Thinking about the pandemic that postdates the paper provides a clear example. Look how long the Fed insisted that rising inflation was only temporary, until officials finally admitted that they had miscalculated and that they needed to raise interest rates so quickly that it caused all kinds of problems. , such as the failure of several banks and sent shock waves through the commercial real estate market.

This all leads to his second point: “The sociological point is that many (though certainly not all) good monetary policymakers who were formally trained have some of the most problematic concepts and hard-to-estimate variables. There’s an almost instinctive affinity for it.”

This is evident when discussing concepts such as the Phillips Curve, which is allegedly related to employment and inflation, but is of highly dubious value, given how far expectations can deviate from reality. This is an example of how economists often see something in simplified data and then assume they have observed a natural law.

Once introduced into professional and then academic circles, the sociological point of view, as one might take it, would mean that these concepts would become almost points of belief. Once implemented, they can remain in place for decades, whether they want it or not.

The result is inconsistent, as the Fed tries to project an image of omnipotence that shows cracks as much of the country feels less confident that anyone knows how to fix the economy, so it works for them.