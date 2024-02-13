The Fed can still crash markets. This way

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Friday, February 9, 2024 in New York, US.

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a customer? you can sign up right here, You can listen to the audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

New York CNN –

Major US indices posted gains for a fifth straight week on Friday, as strong corporate earnings and gains in Big Tech boosted enthusiasm on Wall Street.

The gains came even as Federal Reserve officials attempted to temper investors’ high expectations of an interest rate cut this year.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are still expecting four to five cuts in 2024, although Fed officials have repeatedly said a maximum of three cuts are likely. This mismatch in expectations is beginning to worry some economists and businessmen.

What is happening: Markets are headed for new records – the S&P 500 broke the 5,000-level last week and the Nasdaq is on the verge of surpassing its previous best of 16,057. American economy also seems to be growing rapidly, The unemployment rate stood at 3.7% in January, making it the 24th consecutive month that the country’s unemployment rate has been below 4%.

But this does not mean that America has successfully avoided recession.

The difference between a soft landing – where inflation subsides but the economy remains strong – and recession is small. The Federal Reserve is carefully considering its next, significant maneuver as it attempts to land the plane. There are now indications that interest rate hikes may come this year but not until spring or summer.

There’s still more than a 50% chance the Fed will cut or raise rates again faster than the market expects, Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, said in a note to investors on Monday.

There are two signs pointing to unease among economists and investors.

Economists are getting worried: More than 20% of respondents in a new National Association for Business Economics poll released Monday said the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance is “too restrictive,” the highest percentage since the mid-2010s.

This means they think the Fed is keeping interest rates too high and could potentially slow economic growth too much and risk a recession. The survey results came just ahead of the central bank’s January policy meeting, where officials kept rates the same and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated it was unlikely the bank would lower rates at its meeting in March.

On Friday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNN he does not expect to cut rates until this summer.

Investors expressed some doubts: Markets appear to be stable, or less volatile than before. But some indicators show there is underlying uncertainty and Wall Street still fears a recession, Slok said.

Rates volatility (how much higher or lower interest rates are expected to go) and swaption volatility (how much higher or lower the cost of betting on future interest rate changes are going to be) are high relative to the VIX (which measures how much people expect Let’s say the stock market will rise in the near future).

So even though the stock market seems relatively calm, there is a lot of turmoil in the world of interest rates. Investors appear to be more uncertain about the Fed’s next steps than stock market fluctuations.

And of course recessions aren’t particularly good for the stock market either.

is coming: It’s a busy week with a lot of Fed speakers coming up. Tuesday morning also brings the January Consumer Price Index, a key measure of inflation. If the CPI shows that price increases are greater than expected, we may see some of the uncertainties start to have an impact.

As my colleague Oliver Darcy reports, Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television broadcast in a generation.

Sunday’s overtime thriller, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, averaged 123.4 million viewers, breaking the Super Bowl viewership record, CBS said Monday.

The highly anticipated showdown in Las Vegas eclipsed the previous most-watched Super Bowl in history, a record set only last year when the Chiefs staged a second-half comeback to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in front of 115 million viewers. The audience for Super Bowl LVIII was so big it came close The most watched television broadcast ever set was in 1969, when an estimated 125 to 150 million viewers watched the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The record-breaking Super Bowl concluded a strong season for the NFL, which had already broken previous records for viewership in the weeks leading up to its historic finale at Allegiant Stadium, with an average of 56 viewers watching the NFC Championship Game on Fox. million viewers and the AFC Championship Game. Averaged 55 million on CBS.

This makes the NFL and Super Bowl more valuable to advertisers trying to reach a mass market. Companies spent approximately $7 million to secure a 30-second spot during the big game.

As CNN’s John Tofighi reports, cocoa prices are rising so high that even the biggest chocolate makers are struggling to stay profitable. This doesn’t bode well for your wallet this Valentine’s Day.

Last On Thursday, the Hershey Co. said it would cut 5% of its workforce after fourth-quarter earnings declined as consumers grew weary of historic cocoa prices and inflation.

Climate-related problems in West Africa – where more than 60% of global cocoa production occurs – are hurting crop yields, disrupting cocoa supplies and driving up prices.

Cocoa futures have skyrocketed, doubling in the past year and up 40% since January; Sugar, labor and other factors have also become expensive. This means higher prices for consumers, who will pay more to fill their chocolate treats.

“Cocoa is expected to limit earnings growth this year,” Hershey CEO Michelle Buck said on a call with analysts Thursday. Hershey’s product prices rose 6.5% in the fourth quarter; Prices of their confectionery chocolates and other candy products in North America are expected to increase by 9% in 2023.

Other companies are also feeling the pinch. Le-Lac Chocolates, which calls itself Manhattan’s oldest chocolate shop, told CNN that prices for its raw chocolate are 13% higher this February than a year ago.

Source: amp.cnn.com