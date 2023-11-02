The Fed and banks reduce bond purchases, and hedge funds step into the marketplace.

The Treasury Department released its quarterly refund statement on Wednesday — basically, this is where the Treasury tells the world how much debt it will need to issue to keep the US government running. The Treasury said $112 billion of bonds will be auctioned next week, part of the $776 billion the Treasury borrowed this quarter.

The demand for those bonds will determine the yield paid by those bonds, and the yield paid by those bonds will affect rates on mortgages and car loans and many other things. The thing is, the buyers of those bonds aren’t what they used to be. And that matters a lot in this economy.

All types of institutions, including banks, foreign governments, and pension funds, buy U.S. Treasuries because they are still a safe asset.

But among those buyers, there has been one 500-pound gorilla over the past decade — or a $4.9 trillion gorilla, if you measure by the amount of Treasuries it still owns: the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed started buying U.S. debt after the Great Recession, and then bought much more after COVID-19 hit to stimulate the economy, also known as quantitative easing.

But due to inflation the Fed now wants to slow the economy. So it basically stopped buying Treasuries last year, also known as quantitative tightening.

“A mechanism that they are relying on to tighten monetary policy, and hopefully get inflation back to the 2% target,” said Brandon Swensen, bond expert at BlueBay Asset Management.

The Fed isn’t the only big buyer exiting the Treasury market. Major US banks are also buying less than before.

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank failure, many are struggling with smaller deposit bases and have less money to invest, said Marvin Loh, managing director of State Street.

“They need to reduce some of the asset side of their business, and they are looking to do that by slowing down and reducing their total Treasury holdings,” he said.

Some foreign governments, such as China, have also recently reduced their Treasury purchases.

All told, lower demand means higher yields, and interest on the 10-year T-note is still flirting with 16-year highs.

But there is a new, opportunistic buyer who has entered the picture: hedge funds.

“Hedge funds are actually taking large speculative positions in US Treasuries. Now on the order of $2 trillion, they are one of the largest groups of owners,” said Stanford University economist Darrell Duffy.

Duffy said interest rates might be even higher if hedge funds did not exist, but their aggressive trading could create unwanted volatility in the world’s safest, most liquid bond market.

Source: www.marketplace.org