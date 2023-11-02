The Fed and a war in the Middle East are two things that could push the US economy into recession, 'Dr. 'Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says

Nouriel Roubini warned that the US economy still faces two risks that could push it into recession.

“Dr. Doom” economist warns of higher interest rates and conflict in the Middle East.

But the market doesn’t seem to be pricing in those risks, meaning investors could be in for a surprise.

According to economist Nouriel Roubini, the US faces two risks that could push the economy into recession.

The “Dr. Doom” economist, known for his consistently bearish stance on the markets and the economy, pointed to the risks of a recession in the US despite strong economic growth and a strong labor market.

Although a soft landing looks more likely now than a year ago, the risk of a mild recession cannot be ruled out, he said in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, because there are still two forces that could push the U.S. Can take it forward. In recession.

The first risk, he said, is the possibility of an economic “no landing,” where GDP growth remains lukewarm while core inflation remains stubbornly high. Roubini warned that this would lead the Fed to raise interest rates even higher, a move that could tighten financial conditions and push the US into recession.

The second risk is the possibility of the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading to other parts of the region, which could prompt the involvement of major oil producers such as Iran. This could cause oil prices to rise by as much as 50%, potentially causing a 1970s-style stagflationary shock that would trigger a recession.

“Therefore, you cannot rule out a smaller and shallower recession next year, while it now looks less likely than a soft-landing,” Roubini said.

But stocks aren’t pricing in those risks — and investors hoping the Israel-Hamas war will remain under control may be in for a surprise. If the conflict spreads, stocks could extend their recent correction and fall into a bear market. Meanwhile, Roubini warned that bond yields could fall as investors gravitate towards safe-haven assets such as US Treasuries.

“Financial markets, whether it’s oil markets, bonds, stock markets and even gold, are increasing the likelihood that these conflicts will become regional,” he said. “I think the likelihood is quite high,” he warned about the second scenario.

And although the Fed has left the door open to a possible rate hike in the future, most investors think the rate hike cycle is over. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in only a 20%-25% chance that the Fed could raise rates by 25 basis-points in the first quarter of 2024.

Despite the resilience of the economy and stock market so far this year, other economists have also warned of recession risks. According to Societe Generale, there are three warning signs that the economy may be slowing despite the impressive performance.

Source: www.businessinsider.com