The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that a sample of cinnamon used as an ingredient in recalled Wanabana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purees had lead levels 2,000 times the proposed safety limit.

The FDA tested samples of the spice as it is investigating at least 65 cases of lead poisoning in children in the US linked to contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches.

In late October, Wannabana USA announced a recall of its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches due to elevated lead levels. In November, the recall expanded to include two other products made by the company: supermarket brand Schnucks applesauce pouches with cinnamon and Weis Cinnamon Apples.

Weis, Wanabana & Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Sachet.FDA

The FDA has said that cinnamon in the products is possibly the cause of lead contamination.

The applesauce pouches are made in Ecuador at a facility called AustroFoods. FDA investigators took a sample of the cinnamon at that facility. The cinnamon comes from another Ecuadorian supplier, NegaSmart.

The FDA said its testing showed that the cinnamon samples contained “extremely high levels of lead.” Lead levels in one sample were 5,110 parts per million, nearly 2,000 times the UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s proposed international safety standards of 2.5 parts per million for spices, which include cinnamon.

Another sample had lead levels of 2,270 parts per million.

Laurie Bearnevand, director of the Center for Agriculture and Food Systems at the University of Vermont Law and Graduate School, called the findings alarming.

“These levels are well beyond what can be expected or considered safe,” he said.

The US largely does not limit lead levels in foods. In January, the FDA proposed limits on lead in processed baby foods, although those guidelines are not expected to be finalized until 2025.

The FDA said Monday that it does not believe that products made by Wanabana that do not contain cinnamon pose a risk of lead contamination.

Last week, Ecuador’s Ministry of Public Health announced that two additional Vanabana products had tested positive for elevated lead levels — a mango passionfruit banana smoothie and an organic mango puree — but the FDA said it had tested positive for elevated lead levels in other non-Vanaban products. At least 136 samples of cinnamon-flavored Wanabana have been tested. The products, including two common products, “have all tested negative for elevated lead levels”, according to the agency. The Mango Passionfruit Banana Smoothie can still be found on Dollar Tree’s website, although it is currently listed as “unavailable.”

The agency also said it had confirmed that supplier NegaSmart does not ship its cinnamon directly to the US, nor do NegaSmart’s other customers.

On Friday, the FDA said in a statement that lead contamination in cinnamon pouches may be the result of economically motivated adulteration, also known as “food fraud.” NBC News was unable to reach NegaSmart.

According to the FDA, food fraud can occur when a cheap ingredient is added to a product to enhance or make it appear larger, but this is not disclosed. One example highlighted by the agency is that lead-based colors are added to spices to give the product a certain color.

Wanabana said it is working with the FDA on testing of its product.

On Monday, the company said it would reimburse parents of children affected by the recall “up to a total of $150” for health care visits and blood tests related to lead poisoning.

Source: www.nbcnews.com