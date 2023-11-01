The FDA is considering the first CRISPR gene editing treatment that could cure sickle cell. cnn

cnn-

At 45, Dr. LaKia Bailey, for the longest time, said she was the oldest person she knew with sickle cell anemia. The executive director of the nonprofit patient advocacy group Sickle Cell Consortium was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at the age of three. Because of this, she suffered heart problems, had her hips replaced, and suffered severe pain throughout her life.

Bailey told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisory committee on Tuesday that he believes a cutting-edge therapy currently under review offers the sickle cell community something many have never had before. Was – Hope.

“Hope is on the horizon, and we’re looking forward to a change in the lives we’ve been living with unbearable pain,” Bailey told an FDA committee Tuesday.

The independent committee is helping the FDA think about how it should evaluate a treatment called Exa-Cell that could potentially cure people with sickle cell disease, a painful and fatal disease for which there is no universally successful treatment. Not there. This was an ongoing discussion. There was no vote or decision on the therapy, but the discussion potentially moves the US closer to approving an unprecedented new treatment that uses gene editing.

If approved, Axa-CL, made by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Swiss company CRISPR Therapeutics, would be the first FDA-approved treatment that uses a genetic modification called CRISPR.

CRISPR, or clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, is a technique researchers use to selectively modify DNA, the carrier of genetic information that the body uses to function and develop.

The FDA said treating severe sickle cell disease is an “unmet medical need.”

When someone has sickle cell disease their red blood cells don’t work the way they should. Red blood cells are support cells that carry oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues, which use this oxygen to produce energy. This process also produces waste in the form of carbon dioxide which the red blood cells carry into the lungs and expel.

With sickle cell disease – also called sickle cell anemia – red blood cells become bent or sickle-shaped which can clog small blood vessels and lead to progressive organ damage, pain and organ failure. Can become the reason. Sickle cells also die prematurely, which means the person becomes increasingly deficient in red blood cells. A man suffering from sickle cell testified that he had been hospitalized 100 times in the last year alone. The average life expectancy is only 45 years.

Sickle cell is rare, and it disproportionately affects African Americans. About 100,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with sickle cell, and 20,000 of those are considered to have severe disease.

Until now, the only real treatment has been stem cell or bone marrow transplants. For stem cells, less than 20% of patients have an appropriately matched donor, the FDA said, and transplants are risky and may not work. Sometimes transplant can even lead to the death of the patient.

The new Exa-cell treatment under consideration by the FDA could use a patient’s own stem cells. Doctors will replace them with CRISPR to fix the genetic problems that cause sickle cells, and then the altered stem cells will be given back to the patient in a one-time infusion.

In the company’s study, the treatment was deemed safe, and it had “overwhelmingly positive benefit risk for patients with severe sickle cell disease,” Dr. Stephanie Krogmeyer, vice president of global regulatory affairs for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, told the panel.

Thirty-nine of the 40 people tested with the treatment did not have a single vaso-occlusive crisis, meaning the malformed red blood cells block normal circulation and can cause moderate to severe pain. This is the main reason patients with sickle cell go to the emergency room or are hospitalized. Before treatment, patients suffered such painful crises about four times a year, resulting in them spending about two weeks in the hospital.

The FDA sought the independent panel’s advice, in part, because This will be the first time the FDA has approved a treatment using CRISPR technology, but Dr. Fyodor Urnov, a professor in the department of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, reminded the committee that CRISPR has been around for 30 years. Over the years and, in that time, scientists have learned a lot about how to use it safely.

“Really, the technology is ready for primetime,” Umov said.

With this type of genetic editing, scientists could inadvertently make off-target changes to the patient’s DNA, and the therapy could harm the patient. The FDA wanted experts’ advice so it could understand what criteria it should use to evaluate the treatment and determine how to evaluate long-term safety issues.

The FDA’s presentation before the panel suggested the agency may have some questions about the data. It called the lack of confirmatory testing “concerning”. It also noted the small size of the patients in the study.

In discussing the company’s methodology, several panel experts said they believed the data the companies submitted for FDA approval was appropriate.

Independent Committee Member Dr. Gil Wolfe, A The distinguished professor in the department of neurology at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences said he liked that the company has promised to monitor patients for 15 years to see if there are any future problems.

In general, he said, it was “exciting” to see how many patients have been treated so far and how positive the results have been.

As far as any concerns about what are called “off-target effects,” meaning potentially unwanted or adverse changes in the genome that may accidentally occur in the process and lead to cancer or other problems down the road, Dr. Daniel Bauer, principal investigator and staff physician at Dana-Faber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, told the panel that the risk is “relatively small.”

Wolff thought that the depth of analysis used by companies should be sufficient to detect any potential problems in the future.

“We want to be careful not to let perfect become the enemy of good,” Wolff said. “At some point, you just have to try things.”

“I think, in this case, that there is a huge unmet need for individuals with sickle cell disease, and it’s important that we think about how we can advance treatments that can potentially help them.” Could, and I definitely think this is one of them,” Wolfe added.

Asked by the committee how he would advise patients to evaluate the risks of this treatment, Bauer said he would honestly say that there is some uncertainty, but that most of the human genome is non-coding, meaning that this directive does not provide. To make cells function in a certain way.

“It may be that many locations in the human genome can tolerate off-target editing and have no functional consequences,” Bauer told the committee. In other words, if they made an editing error, it wouldn’t matter, and the patient would be harmed.

“My guess is that this is a relatively small risk in this risk-benefit scheme. But it’s new, it’s the unknown,” Bauer said. “We need to remain humble and open to learning from these brave patients who participated.”

The FDA is not expected to make an approval decision by its deadline, which is Dec. 8.

