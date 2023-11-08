The FDA has approved Eli Lilly’s weight loss drug that helped people lose up to 52 pounds.

Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday Zepbound, a new weight loss drug from drugmaker Eli Lilly, has been approved, shown in clinical trials to help people lose up to 52 pounds in 16 months.

zepbound It is the latest entrant in a field of powerful new drugs that already includes Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Vegovy and Lilly’s Monzaro.

The FDA has approved the drug for adults who are obese or overweight with at least one weight-related condition.

In a release, Lilly said ZepBound should be available in the US by the end of the year. The list price for its one month supply would be approximately $1,060.

The cost may put the new drug out of reach for many people, because insurance companies are often reluctant to cover weight loss drugs, and Medicare, by law, does not cover them.

“The current costs are simply too expensive for the general population,” says Dr. Nishant Shah, a preventive cardiologist at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. “We have to be able to reach patients in an affordable way.”

In the United States, 4 out of 10 adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the price of the drug is very high, some analysts have predicted that it will become the best-selling drug in history.

Zepbound is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists, which mimic a hormone that helps reduce food intake and appetite. However, Zepbound also mimics a second hormone called GIP, which may reduce appetite as well as improve the way the body breaks down sugar and fat.

Zepbound contains the same active ingredient – ​​tirazepateide – as Lilly’s popular diabetes drug Monjaro.

In Phase 3 clinical trials, Zepbound reduced body weight by an average of 22.5%, or about 52 pounds, which is more than all other weight loss drugs currently available on the market. Study participants were obese or overweight with at least one weight-related condition.

“This is by far the most effective form of pharmaceutical obesity treatment,” said Dr. Christopher McGowan, a gastroenterologist who runs a weight-loss clinic in Cary, North Carolina.

He said the weight loss seen from the drug is approaching the weight loss seen from bariatric surgery.

“This is a big thing,” he said.

When it comes to whether a patient should choose between Lilly’s new drug and Vegovy, McGowan said the key factors to consider are insurance coverage and the patient’s individual response to each treatment.

“When I’m talking to a patient, I’m going to discuss both of them,” he said.

However, according to the FDA, like other drugs in its class, Zepbound carries a risk of gastrointestinal issues, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, and stomach pain.

The label does not specifically mention the risk of stomach paralysis, also known as gastroparesis, a more serious complication that some patients have reported as the popularity of weight-loss drugs has skyrocketed. (In August, Lilly and Novo Nordisk were sued over claims that their blockbuster drugs Monzaro and Ozempic caused stomach paralysis.)

Mayo Clinic endocrinologist Dr. Daniela Hurtado Andrade said gastrointestinal problems are very common with GLP-1 drugs, but most side effects won’t affect a person’s quality of life.

“I have had to go off medications only on very rare occasions,” said Andrade, who prescribes Monzaro off-label for weight loss. “But the reality is that most patients will be able to find a dosage that is not causing significant side effects.”

To minimize side effects, doctors advise patients to start at a low dose of the drug and gradually increase it over a few weeks, he said.

“Typically, we increase the dose every four weeks,” she said. But “I have had patients who had to stay on the lowest dose for 12 weeks and then go up and stay on another dose for another 12 weeks.”

Alexis Mitchell, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was overweight for most of her 20s. Just last year, after a health crisis involving high blood pressure and prediabetes, her doctor recommended Monjaro off-label for weight loss.

She started taking a 2.5 mg weekly dose of Monjaro and gradually increased it to 15 mg. He started seeing results immediately.

“For me, that was a game changer,” Mitchell said. “Okay, you need to change your life right now. Like, there’s no game anymore.”

She has experienced common side effects, including nausea, constipation, migraines, stomach pain, and body aches, but the benefits she reported have made the discomfort worthwhile.

“Losing the weight has reduced the side effects for me 100%,” he said. “I’ve lost 123 pounds in a year. I mean, I couldn’t have done it without Monjaro.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com