The Fate of Oversupplied Self-Storage Markets

The secret is out and it has been for a long time: self-storage is a sensible and profitable investment. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a boom in this commercial real estate sector, with terms like “recession-resistant” being (overly) used to describe this product type. In fact, according to StorageCafe, a nationwide storage-space marketplace operated by software company Yardi Inc., 98.2 million square feet of new storage will come to market in the United States this year, with 4,750 properties currently under construction.

But what happens when too many self-storage facilities flood the market? Will single-site owners be forced to compete with deep-pocketed institutional operators? Will there be oversupply in some markets?

Today, we stand at the brink where the sector faces rising vacancy levels, declining rental rates and other losses. How did we get here? More importantly, what can industry participants do to curb oversupply and ensure the health and profitability of this investment product for years to come? The answer starts with the following factors.

steady growth

The use of self-storage has grown steadily over the past five years. According to the Self Storage Association’s annual demand study, it is estimated that the number of US households using it will exceed 14.5 million (11.1%) at the end of 2022. The South leads this group with 43% renters. Millennials are the top users, with 5.9 million households renting space. That’s almost as much rent as was made by the Gen X and Boomer generations combined.

At the same time, we have seen the industry transform from an asset class dominated by “mom-and-pop shops” to an emerging investment product for private investors, family offices, private-equity groups and large, institutional syndicators. The pandemic highlighted this industry as one of the few safe commercial real estate sectors for investment, as it did not suffer the loss of income like other real estate categories. In fact, as consumers made room for home schooling and remote working, self-storage rentals increased.

Investors put capital into this sector due to the low cost of money along with favorable interest rates. Not only did they consider this asset class safe, but it was the only asset class that offered flexibility in returns. Because of the month-to-month lease terms, anyone can enter the market and maximize returns on day one.

recession resistance

During the last recession, self-storage proved itself resilient even in the face of challenging economic factors. Due to its relatively low entry threshold, it is an attractive investment. Furthermore, once a facility stabilizes—that is, is 85% occupied—it is rare for it to fall below that level. After all, if a customer is paying $60 a month for a small unit, they’re likely to continue doing so rather than endure the hassle and expense of removing the content.

Similarly, state laws regarding liens and delinquent customers affecting other areas were favorable to self-storage operators. Since multi-family owners were prevented from evicting non-paying tenants, self-storage legally had the green light to evict delinquent tenants — not that there are typically very many. Given the price point, very few units become delinquent compared to apartments.

Institutional Investors

The mom-and-pop operators that have historically dominated the self-storage market have generally kept rates stable without raising rates on existing tenants. Even though the facilities were basic (many of which required a touch of lipstick), they offered personalized service, with no website and minimal technology, if any. But as larger owners entered the sector with streamlined operations, advanced facilities and larger marketing budgets, the sector changed. This advanced product has made the industry more competitive from an investment and consumer perspective. Overall, self-storage has stepped up its game.

Similarly, larger owners raised fares and deployed dynamic pricing models to adjust rates on a weekly, if not daily, basis based on availability. Why? While independent operators are primarily concerned about keeping occupancy high, larger investors are focused on predictable returns. This means that they will increase the rent as much as possible, even if it means a temporary loss of occupancy.

But single-site operators aren’t going anywhere, at least not right now. It is estimated that 65% of the facilities are owned by independent people. Many of these sites are close to 100% occupancy; And since these operators generally don’t focus on raising rents, rates remain below market, which is a strong attraction for potential tenants and an incentive for existing ones to stay.

risk of oversupply

Due to the above factors, institutional investors have been and continue to be eager to grow their self-storage portfolios. But it is wise to proceed with caution, and perhaps with an adjusted pro forma. Many top-tier cities, such as Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; And other high-growth, business-friendly urban areas are flooded with product beyond market capacity and are at the highest risk of oversupply.

How does this happen? Some developers include future residential units when calculating market self-storage demand. But as housing development has slowed or been canceled due to supply-chain factors or rising interest rates, new storage facilities are coming online without customer support. Therefore, investors need to be prepared to miss earnings targets in the short term as the market picks up and a more stable economy emerges.

The biggest reason consumers rent self-storage units is residential relocation. However, fewer people are buying homes due to higher interest rates. Additionally, the economy is heading into a recession, resulting in low rental rates. Prices are falling as storage needs diminish or consumers’ disposable income disappears. Some tenants are vacating their units to reduce household expenses. Clearly, while self-storage is somewhat bearish-resistantThis is far from recession-evidence,

What To Do Next

A decline in rents is the first sign that the market is oversupplied with self-storage, followed by high vacancy. Markets with lower barriers to entry and municipalities with less stringent approval processes are particularly at risk.

Today, the Sun Belt is most at risk for oversupply due to the region’s explosive growth during the pandemic. Why? Time. Self-storage, retail and multi-family construction have boomed over the past several years. However, self-storage projects are getting ahead of others and coming online sooner, meaning they are ready for customers before new residents join the population. Investors should be prepared for a potentially costly and long waiting game before seeing returns.

When there is a threat of oversupply in a market, competition becomes fierce. It’s time for owners to get the marketing machine going. Use search engine optimization strategies to connect with potential customers and high-performing digital platforms to engage them. Build trust with tenants by providing a safe, secure and clean facility. Check overhead and conduct cost analysis to maintain profits despite falling rental rates. Now more than ever, efficient and effective operations are a top priority.

Changes in site-selection strategies may also create opportunities when there is a risk of oversupply in top-tier markets. Secondary and tertiary markets provide populations with little access to self-storage. Developers willing to overcome challenging topography or negotiate with strict municipalities will have the opportunity. Those looking for high-growth markets in the future will already find fewer institutional owners.

looking ahead

Economic headwinds coupled with the recovery from the pandemic are pushing the self-storage sector to the brink of oversupply. But would that be a step too many? Today, occupancy levels are softening and rental rates falling as new technologies and operating trends continue to emerge. However, once interest rates stabilize and consumer confidence returns – and both will happen – the self-storage sector will return to its glory days of profitability, even in oversaturated markets.

As for the investors who brought us to the potential brink of oversupply, well, they too are here to stay; But not to the detriment of entrepreneurs. As long as care is taken not to overload emerging markets, there are plenty of ways out.

Frank DeSalvo and David Perleschi are senior directors at Franklin Street, a Tampa, Florida-based commercial real estate firm. They oversee a team that buys and sells, finances, insures, develops, and manages self-storage facilities across the United States. He has facilitated a combined $100 million in storage transactions throughout his career. Call 813.839.7300 for more information.

