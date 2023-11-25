Vivek Ramaswamy’s political story revolves around his aspiration for the US presidency. Advocating anti-woke sentiments, he challenged the prevailing elitist culture, positioning himself as an entrepreneurial outsider. His stances on issues such as immigration, Ukraine and the Israel–Palestine conflict reflect a pragmatic approach, emphasizing the need for strategic balance and national interest.

If all scenarios are favorable for him, then in the context of the US elections, it can be assumed that individuals like Vivek Ramaswamy should be elected as the most powerful person on earth, namely to the US presidency. He is young, energetic and a product of the Ivy League, his book “Conscience Woke Inc” is similar to Donald Trump’s MAGA theory. However, it remains uncertain how much financial support he can garner for his election expenses. Another Republican candidate, DeSantis, uses the term “woke”, but the candidate decries his wisdom against style, cynicism and woke leftism.

Anti-elitism is at the core of what Vivek stands for, which is in line with his philosophy of being an entrepreneur and an eccentric outsider. This stance makes him a favorite after Trump’s candidacy. Like Trump at the beginning of his first presidential campaign, Vivek propounded still vague principles of anti-elitism. In this regard, the armchair type of white-collar intellectualism and the related cannibalistic influence of “the corporate” is criticized, ridiculed, challenged, and enthusiastically promoted by candidate Trump. Vivek similarly emphasizes this anti-elitist perspective, but does not play to the confetti-clad gallery as much as the big-talking but still effective former President, Trump.

Woke is a term originating from African American Vernacular English, denoting a state of awareness against injustice, racial discrimination, and other social, national, and political prejudices, including issues related to sexism and LGBT rights. It gained particular prominence in political and ideological discourse in the 2010s – a period during which candidate consciences were navigating the intellectual, political, and academic landscape of the Ivy League in the United States.

According to Conor Murray’s article in Forbes, “woke” is now widely recognized as a negative political buzzword, often used to criticize anything deemed overly liberal or progressive. This includes brands that support Pride Month, the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action film, and the inclusion of race-related topics in school curriculums. However, the term has a long history, originally expressing awareness of racially motivated threats.

Vivek also fights against the electorally woke Left, adopting insurgent action and proposing policy formulation in tune with a modern Republican entrepreneur-thinker. Vivek excitingly defines his anti-conscious stance, eschewing forced respect and acceptance for a situation where one American university student wakes up to imagined or real racial and sexual insults. In this narrative, an oppressed minority is expected to be part of a collective unrest in the human and national psyche.

Vivek in his writings has stressed the need to be aware of the Eureka movement of “wokism”, as it aims to usurp the hierarchy of accepted systemic customs and turn it upside down.

It is the revolutionary spirit of modern entrepreneurship that puts Candidate Vivek’s presidential campaign and his entire candidacy at the electoral center stage. Of course, his Indian origin brings him closer to the Indian political and social imagination.

The US national daily, The New York Times, recently reported that “Ramaswami himself owns valuable investments in several companies that have adopted environmental, social and governance principles, known as ESG – the kind that ‘Woke’ corporate practices they condemn – according to a financial disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission released on Friday.

Most of the corporations in which Vivek has stakes are well-known names and have proved instrumental in popularizing his candidacy for the US presidency. Some of these corporations, particularly in the biotech industry, have been at the forefront of social, human security, and economic-environmental causes in the American business landscape.

Candidate Vivek has invested in companies such as Lockheed Martin, Home Depot, Microsoft, and Waste Management, many of which align with ESG objectives and principles. This, in turn, addresses perceived deficiencies in Vivek’s campaign for the US presidency.

Candidate Vivek has a slightly different view on the Ukraine war, arguing that “Just because Putin is bad doesn’t mean Ukraine is good.” He further said that the United States does not need to provide monetary and arms assistance to the embattled Zelensky in Ukraine. According to him, Ukraine has banned eleven political organizations in Kiev, and all television broadcasters have been consolidated into one state-controlled channel and TV station.

Additionally, endemic corruption has served as a curse for the Ukrainian nation. Doubts remain about the national loyalty of the Russian-speaking Donbass region in Ukraine, as it has never identified itself with Kyiv since the conflict began, and even before the war began.

Business Today reports that “Ramaswami, through his speeches, has also shown what he will do to deal with the crisis and will not let Russia fall into the lap of China. In an interview with Fox News, the American entrepreneur-turned-politician said that if he is elected as the US President, he would propose to stabilize the current lines of control between Ukraine and Russia, making a firm commitment That NATO will not accept Ukraine, and lift the sanctions. In return, he said Russia would have to pull out of its military alliance with China.

Thus, overall, the ideology of candidate prudence advances the notion that Russia should be discouraged from aligning with China if the balance of power in global politics and the vital strategic interests of the United States is to be maintained.

Immigration is also a fascinating topic of concern in the American political landscape. Recently, Vivek vowed to end the concept of birthright citizenship and its associated practice if he assumes charge of the US presidency. As part of his immigration policy prescription, he has argued that he is willing to move to the right of the election topic. In his speeches and campaign statements, he emphasizes supporting the concept of sanctuary cities in the southern states of the country and advocates the militarization of the southern borders. However, he intends to go a step further in the renunciation process, which aims to disenfranchise the offspring of illegal and undocumented immigrants from South and Latin America.

After Elon Musk, Vivek highlighted the issue of illegal immigration at the US-Canada border.

Similar to the views of many individuals in the United States and the wider world, Candidate Conscience supports the complete destruction of the Hamas terrorist organization through the use of maximum force by the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces). Still, as we eagerly await the resolution of Trump’s court cases, if the legal outcome is not in his favor, anyone could eventually be in line for a seat in the White House. As per the reports and surveys finally reaching us, the candidates are also leading in Santi’s numbers and figures.

(The author teaches International Relations and International Organization, Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi)

Source: www.dailypioneer.com