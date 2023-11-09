The far right poses the biggest threat to a global climate financing deal for the world's poorest

The rise of far-right parties in Western democracies represents a serious threat to the fight against climate change and that is why voters must understand that green investment is a path to sustainable economic prosperity, writes Momodou Malcolm Jallow.

Momodou Malcolm Jallow has served as a Member of the Swedish Parliament since 2017 and has chaired the Citizens Committee since 2022. Jallow is actively involved with the Afro-Swedish Association and leads the Afro-Swedish Forum for Justice, which focuses on anti-racism efforts and Afro-Swedish welfare.

This month’s COP28 summit may be the world’s last chance to avoid the dangerous 1.5°C safe limit. Commentators are focusing on what appears to be the biggest challenge – securing a global climate agreement. But they’ve missed an even bigger challenge: the far right.

We all remember how Trump’s 2016 election heralded America’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. Sweden – my country – is now going through its Trumpian moment, with a far-right coalition government undoing years of tireless climate action in just one administration.

Sweden’s right-wing government has cut climate funding by 259 million krona, slashed fuel taxes that have increased emissions for the first time in 20 years, halted a planned carbon tax increase and banned new fossil fuel extraction. has been overturned.

As the world teeters on the brink of irreversible climate change, our government is justifying the unprecedented rollback of key climate policies by exploiting and exaggerating fears that it could harm economic prosperity.

For example, the carbon tax was criticized for harming the competitiveness of Swedish industries and households. This is not an isolated case. From US states enacting anti-ESG laws to protests by Dutch farmers against nitrogen emissions limits – the threat of far-right actors taking advantage of growing fears of a ‘green’ economic disaster could give rise to a very real ‘greenlash’. Used to be.

This is why the COP climate agreement, no matter how historic, could collapse rapidly if far-right parties win the information war. His continued charisma will allow him to muddy the political debate and quickly destroy important progress at this month’s COP summit.

Marine Le Pen, polling 21% in the first round and nearly 45% in the second, could lead France toward an anti-climate nationalist agenda. In Germany, the climate denier AfD is polling at 21%. And in the US, a New York Times poll shows Trump ahead of Biden in five of the six most important battleground states.

These gains are enough for far-right parties to shift the center of climate efforts even without an outright political victory. For example, the Republican Party rescinded the Biden administration’s climate finance pledge to the United Nations Green Climate Fund during negotiations last month, derailing broader global talks on climate financing.

The general reluctance of Western governments to deliver on their own inadequate climate finance promises, let alone enabling the trillions needed annually, led to negotiations almost completely breaking down to operationalize the ‘loss and damage’ fund agreed at COP27. For which it was clearly designed. Support countries most affected by climate change.

Against all odds, the recent ‘loss and damage’ deal in Abu Dhabi managed to break the impasse.

Although it was agreed that the Fund would be managed by the World Bank – widely opposed by developing countries due to the institution’s history of rising debt and poverty – the deal required developing countries to have oversight through the Fund’s board. There is also a need to expand and create space for rich growth. Countries like China will have to pay into the fund.

The COP28 Presidency’s focus on bridging the divide between developed and developing countries has clearly been crucial in enabling this compromise agreement.

Yet, what is undoubtedly a major breakthrough in the history of global climate negotiations could easily be derailed. The task ahead is to build on this provisional agreement to obtain final signatures from nearly 200 countries at the COP28 climate summit.

Between then and now, the huge elephant in the room is the anti-regulatory narrative promoted by far-right political parties, which may encourage Western governments to reduce their climate commitments. But even if an agreement is reached at the COP, how can we ensure that it can withstand waves of political change?

The only guarantee is to push back against ‘greenlash’ that treats climate action as little more than a painful sacrifice that will make us poorer. That’s why I urge my fellow political leaders to tackle this narrative head-on.

Climate change may be the biggest threat – but as COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has said, it also represents the biggest opportunity for “transformative progress”.

Tackling climate change through clean energy is not only a massive job creation, but it will save money for vehicle owners, lower energy prices, and increase food and energy security in an uncertain geopolitical time.

At COP28, we must follow Al Jaber’s call to transform the entire international financial architecture, which means completely rethinking climate finance.

Instead of government aid, climate finance is a strategic partnership between developed and developing countries to ensure two-way flows of investments and raw materials to create a global circular economy that can foster a new era of clean prosperity.

When voters realize that green investment is the path to sustainable economic prosperity, it will become impossible to dismantle the global consensus on climate action.

By demonstrating the alignment of our climate goals with economic incentives, we can show that green investing is not just an environmental imperative but a path to sustainable financial security.

This realization could foster a strong and lasting public consensus on climate action – something that is as important for successful climate efforts as the historic COP28 climate agreement.

Source: www.euractiv.com