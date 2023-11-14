The famous designer of the DeLorean has something to say about Tesla's Cybertruck

Visitors wearing face coverings look at the Telsa Cybertruck at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in July 2020.



Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Robin Beck/AFP via Getty Images

There’s one person who can really relate to the onslaught of criticism Tesla has faced over the yet-to-be-released Cybertruck and he’s an 85-year-old Italian man.

He is octogenarian Giorgetto Giugiaro, the renowned car designer behind the Lotus Esprit, the BMW M1 and most notably the DeLorean DMC-12.

Iconic sports car immortalized back to the future The series faced a series of criticisms in 1981 that are remarkably similar to those leveled at the Cybertruck; Especially regarding its angular design and smudge-prone body.

Giugiaro told NPR over email that Tesla doesn’t need to panic.

“When you step outside the norms, it’s almost always seen as a provocation,” Giugiaro said. “This happens in all areas, from furniture to cooking etc. Everyone wants to stand out; this is the market requirement, and Cybertruck will definitely succeed, I am sure of it. The fans will meet.”

Fernando Alfonso next to his DeLorean DMC-12 at the 2023 Independence Day Car Show in Brookhaven, Ghaziabad.



Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

Foreshadowing a catastrophic manufacturing process

First impressions mean everything and the impression made by Cybertruck and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not a very good one.

In typical Tesla style, the unveiling in Los Angeles four years ago included a countdown timer and an auditorium full of fans and journalists.

As the truck entered, the stage was covered with artificial smoke, with music blaring from loudspeakers. At the sides, pyrotechnic flames were rising, while the vehicle stopped in front of a graffiti-style Cybertruck graphic, clearly depicted in black and white.

On November 21, 2019, Musk engaged the crowd by asking, “Do you want a truck that’s actually tough? Isn’t it fake tough?”

For the exterior of the Cybertruck, Musk revealed plans to use stainless steel alloy, which his engineers at SpaceX used for the company’s Starship rocket.

However, the presentation took an unexpected turn during the “Tesla Armor Glass” strength test.

A metal ball fell on a sheet of what Musk calls “regular car glass”, resulting in a long crack. After this the Tesla Glass was dropped from about 10 feet, but it remained intact. Not satisfied, Musk passed the ball to Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, who had previously demonstrated the durability of the truck by hitting it with a sledgehammer.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk speaks in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck with broken glass on the windows after a demonstration that did not go as planned at the Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, Nov. 21, 2019 reacted appropriately. California.



Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

“Franz, can you please try to break this glass?” Musk challenged.

“you’re sure?” Von Holzhausen inquired.

“Yes.”

With little hesitation, von Holzhausen threw the ball at Tesla’s truck, creating a spiderweb of broken and broken glass.

“Okay,” Musk thought later, “maybe this was a little more difficult.”

Hard is probably the most appropriate word to describe Tesla’s Cybertruck development.

As MotorTrend reports, the truck suffers from “serious powertrain, braking, suspension, structural and sealing problems,” resulting in years of delivery delays. It was initially expected to hit the market about two years ago. Tesla now says the first deliveries will take place on November 30.

At the heart of the Cybertruck’s problems is its stainless steel exterior, something designer Giugiaro is all too familiar with.

The Intricate Art of Origami

Ahead of the 2019 event, Musk gave a glimpse of the various Cybertruck design influences that inspired the films blade Runner And the detective who loved meWhere the vehicles displayed a sharply angled front and a wedge shape.

This style was mastered in the 1970s by what Giugiaro called an “architectural practice that resembles the modern Miami or San Francisco ‘chalet’, almost a provocation.”

Giorgetto Giugiaro in his office. He told NPR that the Italian designer is working on a new car design for Bizzarrini called Giotto.



Alberto Peroli/Alberto Peroli

Alberto Peroli/Alberto Peroli

Alberto Peroli/Alberto Peroli

Giugiaro called this design approach “origami”.

“In 1972, his concept car for Maserati, the Boomerang, launched an entirely new look for cars based on Japanese origami-inspired wedges and sharp, straight lines. The most famous commercial application of this ‘folded paper’ style would be the Volkswagen Golf Mk1 , but its influence is visible in all subsequent angular car designs,” Sir A detailed profile of Giugiaro was reported in 2019.

John DeLorean sitting in his DeLorean sports car at the Earl’s Court Motor Show in October 1981.



Central Press/Getty Images

Central Press/Getty Images

Central Press/Getty Images

DeLorean began in 1981, the brainchild of Detroit bad boy John DeLorean, who partnered with Giugiaro to create his company’s only offering: the DMC-12 (to learn more about DeLorean’s talents and notoriety for, Netflix’s) Myth and the Mogul: John DeLorean is a suitable primer).

Despite being produced more than 40 years apart, the criticisms leveled against the DMC-12 are surprisingly similar to those being leveled about the Cybertruck:

The Cybertruck has received blowback for its stainless steel body (the DeLorean’s stainless steel body shows “every fingerprint, every speck of dirt, and requires constant cleaning”). new York Times Written in October 1982).

There are reports of misaligned stainless steel panels on trucks (“As luck would have it, the first 500 sets [DeLorean] The doors were pressed onto crooked prototype tooling. “They can’t be made to fit properly.” car and driver Written in July 1981).

The Cybertruck made some questionable interior choices (knobs, buttons and other pieces “regularly fell off,” the DeLorean said). Times added).

Tesla did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

DeLorean DMC-12 parked in Atlanta.



Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

Fernando Alfonso III/NPR

DeLorean’s DMC-12 would eventually become one of the world’s most recognizable cars, due in no small part to back to the futureThe public’s (and Hollywood’s) continuing fascination with the personal tragicomedy of John DeLorean and Giugiaro’s place in history as “the most influential car designer of the 20th century”.

Only time will tell whether the Cybertruck will earn the same distinction.

Giugiaro told NPR, “I don’t want to judge the Cybertruck as beautiful or ugly. It definitely has fans who want a vehicle to look different.”

NPR’s Greta Pittenger contributed to this report.

Source: www.npr.org