The family spent $600,000 renovating the historic property. Then the government said it was not theirs

A house-flipping couple spent $600,000 renovating a bayside home, but they sued the local government after Canada’s Justice Department said they couldn’t sell it, according to a local report. Accused of auctioning it off.

“I hate it. It’s a wonderful house. It’s just filthy,” Lorna Tenniswood told CTV. “This is a prison of our own making.”

Why the handyman who hit back at squatters faced a celebrity chef who was accused of living rent-free

“There are 42 government employees in nine different government departments who are actively working to find a legal way to get us out of this house and give the keys to the former owner,” he said.

Lorna and her husband Ian Tenniswood, who renovates homes for a living, worked on a four-bedroom coastal home with a lighthouse overlooking the Bay of Fundy in Hampton, Nova Scotia. The couple said they decided to buy the property for $50,000 in 2021 after a small claims court ruled that the home would be sold at auction to settle a payment dispute between Tenniswoods and the owner.

But when the couple went to sell the house after restoring it, the Justice Department blocked them, filing suit against the property owners and arguing that the local sheriff’s department, which held the auction, never informed the previous owner, Mehdi Martin. Noted, his house was going up for sale, according to CTV. By then, Tenniswoods had already spent $600,000 in renovations.

Check out the top Fox News Digital Original stories:

Watch more Fox News digital originals here

Lorna said, “We didn’t feel like it was a risk that wouldn’t pay off. We felt very secure in the knowledge that we could turn it into a gem.” “And it is. And we knew the money would come back to us.”

The couple had sold their previous home to finance their plans to flip the Hamptons house. According to CTV, just weeks after putting the recently renovated home on the market in July 2022, the Attorney General of Nova Scotia put a freeze on the property, arguing that the home did not belong to the Tenniswoods and was owned by its previous owner. should be returned.

The house in the Hamptons had its own lighthouse, which Lorna called “a kind of nightlight.” (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

“The shock of having your home taken from you without telling you,” Matin, a New York-based artist, told CTV. “Well, this is the worst. This is the worst. This is wrong.”

The squatter tried to sell the victim’s house for the second time

He added, “I want my home back and my land back, and I want payment for my pain.” “Millions of dollars, that’s the value of my pain.”

According to the couple, Matin originally hired Tenniswoods to help renovate the Hamptons home, but refused to pay him in full due to a disagreement about the work done, so they hired him in 2020 for a smaller Took to court of claims. The family said that after Mateen failed to respond to correspondence from the Sheriff’s Department claiming that his home could be auctioned off to pay the Tenniswoods, the property went up for sale.

“I never received those emails,” Matin said. “You’re going to take my home with an email?”

“Call me,” he said.

In fact, according to Nova Scotia Attorney General and Justice Minister Brad Johns, the case prompted changes within the Justice Department.

“Since this matter is before the courts, I am limited in what I can say,” he told Fox News in a statement. “The department has modified practices within the sheriff’s service to address the issues identified in this case.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to CTV, Mattin is set to repossess the recently renovated home depending on the outcome of the Tenniswoods lawsuit. The trial is scheduled for August 2024.

“It was a big mistake,” Lorna said. “We regret this.”

Source: www.foxnews.com