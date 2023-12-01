Musk’s opposition is not over yet

Thursday was a big day for Tesla and its investors, as the electric vehicle maker finally began delivering its highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup to customers — its first new model in more than three years.

Instead, Tesla shares fell about 2 percent. Part of that loss may be due to disappointing news about the Cybertruck’s pricing and availability. But some may also be reflecting new concerns about Elon Musk’s latest comments made at the DealBook summit this week, and whether his own losses at X are distracting from his other businesses.

Advertisers are not impressed with Musk’s recent statements. On Wednesday, he insisted that brands were trying to “blackmail” him by suspending their advertising after he endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Ax. “Don’t advertise,” he said, before using a profanity for emphasis.

At least half a dozen marketing agencies said their clients would move their ad campaigns off the site, while others began advising clients to move away from the site as well. “There is no advertising value that can compensate for the reputational risk of going back to the platform,” Lou Pascalis, founder and CEO of marketing consultancy AJL Advisory, told The Times.

This has reignited concerns about the fate of X, Such disputes could lead to a loss of up to $75 million in advertising sales – its primary source of revenue – by the end of the year. The increased stress is making life more difficult for X CEO Linda Yaccarino, as she attempts to revive the company’s troubled finances. (She said, in an internal memo Thursday, she described Musk’s comments as “candid and profound” and urged employees “not to be distracted by critics who do not understand our mission.”)

Musk’s crude comments indicate he is willing to let He hinted that X could eventually make money by licensing its content to tech companies to train artificial intelligence models. But it is a risky bet and it is not clear how much money it will raise.

Some shareholders in privately held X, including Billionaire financier Bill Ackman, may be surprised by Musk’s comments. But other stakeholders – including banks that still owe the company billions in debt tied to their $44 billion acquisition – perhaps feel less optimistic.

Musk’s latest actions could be a distraction for his other businesses. The White House has already criticized the billionaire over the anti-Semitism outcry. The federal government is a major customer of Musk’s rocket company SpaceX. And Tesla shareholders have called out Musk over that earlier incident: Ross Gerber, a prominent investor, last month condemned the mogul’s “disgraceful” behavior and “the damage he has done to the brand.”

It’s unclear how permanent that damage will be. The US government is still heavily dependent on SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet service. And Gerber, who has already said he has not sold his Tesla stock, did not pay attention to Musk’s advertiser comments. Instead, Gerber featured features Cybertruck’s.

An Emirati fund has teamed up with Wall Street giants on climate investments. Lunet Capital, the $50 billion-asset fund controlled by Abu Dhabi’s royal family, is expected to announce partnerships with BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and TPG to invest in green projects. In related news, the world’s richest countries agreed on a new disaster relief fund for poor vulnerable countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

OPEC Plus countries announced more oil production cuts. The cartel said it would cut about 700,000 barrels per day, or 1 percent of global output, in an effort to stem falling oil prices, drawing a rebuke from the White House. Still, the price of Brent crude is down this morning as investors remain concerned about a slowdown in global demand.

Fighting has started again in Gaza. A week-long ceasefire ended on Friday after Israel resumed attacks on the area, citing rocket fire from Gaza, while international mediators worked to revive the ceasefire. Meanwhile, The Times reports that Israeli military and intelligence officials had received Hamas’s battle plan for the October 7 attack more than a year in advance.

Meta is said to be bringing its Threads app to the EU The tech giant is expected to introduce a rival app to the In other social media news, a judge in Montana temporarily struck down a statewide ban on TikTok.

Second Blockbuster Battle at Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the DealBook Summit this week that his media giant has made too many movie sequels. But his company has now shrunk to the corporate equivalent of one.

Financier Nelson Peltz, who runs activist investment firm Trian, formally announced the fight for representation on Disney’s board, about a year after fending off a similar fight. The question is how this effort will reach investors.

Peltz takes aim at Disney’s stock performance, Noting that since he abandoned his previous attempt to win a board seat, the company has lost approximately $70 billion in market value. He said the addition of two new directors – Morgan Stanley’s outgoing CEO James Gorman and Jeremy Darroch, the former head of British media company Sky – had improved Disney’s corporate governance, but not enough.

Left unsaid: The specific actions Peltz wants Disney to take. (CEO succession is an issue Peltz has raised before; when appointing Gorman as director, Disney noted how he had won praise for his handling of the issue at Morgan Stanley.)

Disney has defended its performance, It said Thursday it was on track to save about $7.5 billion in costs, more than initial estimates. And at the DealBook summit, Iger said he has had to grapple with unexpected challenges, “some that came about because of decisions made by my predecessor, some that were basically the result of a tremendous amount of disruption in the world and in our business.” “

Disney also criticized Peltz’s partnership with Ike Perlmutter, Former chairman of Marvel Entertainment who is one of the company’s largest individual shareholders.

The company noted that shares in Perlmutter, who was fired this spring after years of clashing with other Disney executives, represent 78 percent of the stock Peltz says he controls. Perlmutter’s “long-term personal agenda” against Iger raises questions about Peltz’s campaign, Disney said, because that motivation “may be different than that of all other shareholders.”

At least one Disney investor appears concerned about Peltz’s campaign. Blackwells Capital said it is “concerned that Trian’s campaign prioritizes Mr. Peltz’s ego over what is best for all Disney shareholders, and that its latest effort could result in a loss of more than $50 million to Disney shareholders.” Could.” (The size of Blackwell’s stake is unclear.)

“We have one thing in common: none of us will be our party’s candidate in 2024.”

, Gavin NewsomThe Democrat governor of California, in a Fox News debate with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last night. Newsom fired the zinger by suggesting that DeSantis would essentially drop out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination because he was so far behind Donald Trump in the polls.

Memorable November for investors

Global shares look set to continue their winning streak on Friday, with European markets in the green and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointing to a positive start.

And debt markets are continuing to rally after US bonds endured their best monthly performance since 1985, according to Deutsche Bank, a sign that investors are growing more hopeful that interest rates will peak.

November was good for investors. The S&P 500 snapped a three-month losing streak and gained 8.9 percent, its best monthly gain since the pandemic rebounded in 2020. Fears of widespread war in the Middle East have diminished, causing crude oil prices to decline, while inflation has increased. Data from both sides of the Atlantic shows that prices are falling.

Inflation boosters got more good news on Thursday when the personal consumption expenditure report, a gauge the Fed uses to gauge inflation, showed price increases slowing.

Market watchers are betting that central banks will raise rates. Some people now also look at the Fed Cutting Its key lending rate by its May policy meeting. With expectations of lower borrowing costs, investors have again invested in risky assets. The Nasdaq 100, a collection of big tech stocks, rose about 11 percent last month.

It’s not all rosy. Many economists are concerned about slower global growth next year. And JPMorgan Chase analysts see a number of risks, including political uncertainties — there are dozens of national elections taking place around the world next year, including a race for the White House — that could push stocks lower over the next 13 months.

Can the rally go on? A bigger test could come on Friday, when Fed Chairman Jay Powell gives a speech that could reveal any concerns he has about the latest surge in asset prices.

Jim Reed said, “The market moves since he suggested tight financial conditions were making some of the Fed’s work for them (Nov. 1) have been so spectacular that you have to think he would address subsequent moves.” And will either back down or support.” A Deutsche Bank strategist wrote to investors this morning.

A new report from UBS found that this year’s newly minted billionaires achieved their status through inheritance rather than wealth creation. (UBS)

Alistair Darling, who as Britain’s finance minister oversaw that country’s banking system during the 2008 financial crisis, died on Thursday. He was 70 years old. (FT)

Bloomberg Businessweek runs monthly. (NYT)

“A Harvard professor is preparing to teach a new subject: Taylor Swift” (NYT).

