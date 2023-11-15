The latest consumer price index data shows UK prices fell to a two-year low in October as gas and electricity inflation eased.

Inflation last month fell to a below-expected 4.6% from 6.7% in September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The largest contribution to the decline came from housing and household service prices, including electricity costs.

The core CPI, which removes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also rose 5.7% in the 12 months to October, down from 6.1% in September.

Meanwhile, real wages continued to rise after Tuesday’s data showed total wages rose an average of 7.9% year on year in July to September.

Why do inflation data matter?

Nicholas Haight, investment analyst at the Wealth Club, said a substantial decline in inflation would help ease the cost of living crisis, while a freeze on interest rate rises would be a big relief for mortgage holders.

“Downing Street will be particularly pleased to say goodbye to Britain’s status as an inflationary country, as it means the Prime Minister’s promise to halve inflation has been fulfilled a month ahead of schedule – although what The government is entitled to celebrate the fall of global energy prices, over which it has no control but is suspicious.”

However, that said, it’s not all champagne and roses.

“Core inflation, which measures domestically generated inflation caused by fluctuations in global commodity prices, is falling but is still quite high. Some of this is probably due to the prolonged period of high energy and food prices at the beginning of the year.” “It may take time for those pressures to make their way through the system.”

Haight also said that until core inflation begins to show a sustainable decline, we are not completely out of the crisis and central bankers will remain with their fingers on the interest rate trigger.

