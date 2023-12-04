The Eye Center of North Florida Announces the Winner of Its 13th Annual LASIK Hero Campaign

Cody Hill, a dedicated Panama City Beach firefighter, received the gift of sight from former Army National Guard sergeant and ophthalmologist Dr. Enfield

Panama City, Florida, December 04, 2023–(Business Wire)–The Eye Center of North Florida (ECNF) is pleased to announce dedicated Panama City Beach firefighter Cody Hill as the winner of its 13th annual LASIK Hero Campaign. With nine years of service as a firefighter, Cody is on the verge of a glasses-free future. This beloved tradition, which aims to honor and give back to our courageous local heroes, provides free LASIK and cataract surgery to qualifying Bay County firefighters, police officers, nurses and active members of local military branches.

Click here to download photos and cutlines

Reflecting on his journey, 2023 Eye Center of North Florida LASIK Hero winner, Cody Hill, shared, “I remember well the first time I got glasses in fourth grade. The detail I could suddenly see was amazing. . With LASIK surgery, I can now move around freely without the burden of glasses. Dr. Enfield’s generosity in providing this procedure has been an incredible gift, and I am grateful to the residents of Bay County with this new vision. Look forward to serving!”

While on duty, Cody relied heavily on his contacts, sometimes wearing them for up to 48 hours. Unfortunately, there were instances when his contacts became displaced, which adversely affected his performance. Driven by a commitment to excel as a firefighter, Cody is now free from the constraints of poor vision thanks to his LASIK surgery at the Eye Center of North Florida. She looks forward to providing glasses-free service to the people of Bay County!

Dr. David “Ben” Enfield said, “Empowering individuals with clear vision is not just my profession; it is a privilege. Seeing the transformative impact of LASIK surgery on heroes like Cody Hill is a testament to the life-changing nature of our work. There is proof.” , an ophthalmologist and refractive surgeon for the Eye Center of North Florida and a former sergeant and field surgeon for the Army National Guard. “As a surgeon at the Eye Center of North Florida, I am grateful to play a role in improving lives, and Cody’s journey confirms the deep difference advanced vision care makes in the pursuit of excellence and service.”

Since its inception, the LASIK Hero Campaign has impacted the lives of many heroes in our community, providing them with the gift of better vision. This campaign not only underlines ECNF’s commitment to vision care but also their dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of those who selflessly serve our community.

This campaign ran from 1 October to 1 November of the year.

About Eye Center of North Florida

The Eye Center of North Florida has been serving the needs of Panama City and the surrounding North Florida communities for over 20 years with the most state-of-the-art eye care procedures. Our practice performed the first laser cataract surgery in Florida and is the only laser cataract facility in the Greater Panama City area. Our surgeons have performed more than 70,000 cataract and refractive procedures since its founding and are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. To learn more, visit: https://www.eyecarenow.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231204239509/en/

Contact

Jules Lydon

(404)383-0868

[email protected]

Source