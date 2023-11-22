The Evergrande founder recently lost two Hong Kong mansions, collectively worth $200 million, to a creditor

Two luxury mansions belonging to Evergrande founder and chairman Hui Ka Yan have been seized.

Properties in Hong Kong’s prestigious The Peak neighborhood are priced at $192 million, according to HK01.

Evergrande, once China’s second-largest property developer, has been stuck in a debt crisis since 2021.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

Hui Ka Yan, founder and chairman of Chinese property developer Evergrande, has had a very bad year indeed.

Hui was subjugated in September Police surveillance. A month later, the real-estate mogul – who was Asia’s second-richest person in 2017 with $42 billion – lost his billionaire status after his fortune plunged 98% from its peak amid the debt crisis.

It’s unclear whether Hui is back in billionaire territory, but he is the largest holder of Evergrande’s stock, which has lost almost all of its value since its heyday in 2017.

Now, a creditor has seized two luxury mansions belonging to Hui. They are located in Hong Kong’s prestigious neighborhood The Peak, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing documents filed with Hong Kong’s Land Ministry.

Properties 10C and 10E Black Link are linked to Hui through Tan Haijun, an associate of Hui who is listed as a director of the firms that hold both homes, according to Bloomberg.

Local media outlet HK01 reported on Wednesday that the houses – worth 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars, or $192 million – would be formally seized within days.

According to the media outlet, they were pledged to an investment firm Oryx Asia Capital for a HK$821 million loan in late 2021.

This is not the first time Hui has lost a luxurious house.

In November last year, China Construction Bank seized another of his mansions, also located on Black Link. The property is now on the market for HK$880 million.

Hui’s assets have been under scrutiny since Evergrande’s liquidity crisis became public in the second half of 2021. At the time, Chinese officials reportedly asked him to use his money to pay off the company’s debts.

evergrande first mistake There was a debt burden of more than $300 billion on one offshore dollar bond due in December 2021 and at the end of 2022. company Filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in August.

Evergrande faces a winding-up petition in Hong Kong. The company has until December 4 to come up with a new restructuring proposal to prevent liquidation.

Evergrande and Oryx Asia Capital did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

Evergrande’s share price closed 1.9% lower at 26 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday.

Source: www.businessinsider.com