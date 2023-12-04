“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global event management software market Estimated to increase in size US$2.42 billion According to Technavio, from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow CAGR of 7.76% During the forecast period. Adoption of cashless payment methods drives market growth during the forecast period. Wristbands and other wearables were previously used to separate attendees into different types or groups, while wearables are currently used to separate attendees and complete transactions. . Additionally, attendees can load money onto a wearable device using a cashless payment system, which they can use to purchase goods or services at an event. The result is that one does not need to carry a wallet. Therefore, such factors propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Event Management Software Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

This event management software market report covers market segmentation by scale, deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), component (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America). Does it.

Increase in market share by cloud-based segment Will be critical to the growth of the market during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the segment is the vendor’s ability to offer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pricing models due to reduced operational and investment risks due to cloud-based software. Additionally, the adoption of cloud-based deployment models has made event management software more affordable. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions can be attributed to the widespread use of the Internet. Therefore, due to all these factors, the global cloud-based event management software market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

According to geography, the global event management software market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global event management software market.

North America is estimated to account for 45% Global market growth during the forecast period. Global IT and retail companies are mainly located in this area. It is projected to expand during the forecast period due to increase in trade shows, international conferences and summits, and sporting events. Moreover, most of the marketing and telecommunication businesses in this sector also use event management software to organize events. Therefore, such factors propel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of different regions including country and region wise historical data (2017 to 2021), and forecasted market size (2023 to 2027)

Event Management Software Market , market dynamics

Major trends affecting the market

The emergence of chatbots is an emerging trend influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. Event planners can get assistance from chatbots with artificial intelligence (AI), which can help with an event in a variety of ways.

Various methods include answering frequent questions from attendees, collecting feedback, encouraging conversation, and sending tailored notifications. Therefore, such trends propel the market growth during the forecast period.

“The best report ever produced by Bazinga”

Huge returns are possible in this market! For a limited time, get access to Benzinga Insider reports, normally $47/month, for just $0.99! Discover wildly undervalued stocks before they skyrocket! Time is Running Out! Act fast and secure your future property at this incredible discount! Claim your $0.99 offer now!

Major challenges hindering market growth

Data security issues challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Like many data integration and quality applications, event management software has security issues. Since they are more affordable and accessible, cloud-based solutions are preferred by some businesses over on-premises.

Furthermore, cloud-based solutions are preferred by some businesses over on-premises if they are more affordable and accessible. As a result, many users are concerned about the data protection regulations governing cloud-based solutions. Therefore, such challenges hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends and challenges, historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023 to 2027)

What are the key data included in this Event Management Software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the event management software market between 2023 and 2027

Accurate estimation of the Event Management Software market size and its contribution to the market, focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Event management software market growth in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Event Management Software market vendors

sports event market It is estimated to grow by US$ 90.42 billion with a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Security Information and Event Management Market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is estimated to grow by US$3,416.2 million.

