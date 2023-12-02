The EV transition may take longer than the Biden administration expects. here’s why.

The US government wants half of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. But reaching that goal is becoming increasingly difficult due to obstacles ranging from pricing to charging infrastructure.

Earlier this week, more than 3,000 auto dealers asked the White House to “put the brakes” on its electric vehicle goal. The letter, which was published online, says the “enthusiasm” for EVs has stalled, adding battery electric cars “are not selling nearly as fast as they are arriving at our dealerships — here “Even with huge price cuts, manufacturer incentives and generous government incentives.”

The letter said that most consumers are not ready for change.

A Tesla charging station sits idle in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

“They’re worried about BEVs [battery electric vehicles] To be unattainable. Many people don’t have easy access to garages or public charging stations for home charging. Customers are also concerned about loss of driving range in cold or hot weather,” the letter reads, adding, “Today’s current technology is not sufficient to meet the needs of most of our consumers.”

In response, the White House pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed last year, which incentivizes EV adoption by offering a $7,500 credit to eligible households.

A White House spokesperson said, “The IRA makes EVs more affordable and helps Americans save money when they drive.” Vehicle. The proposed standards are performance-based, meaning manufacturers can choose to comply in the manner that best suits them and their respective fleets.”

‘The price is very high’

According to an industry watcher, the credit offered through IRAs is not enough to drive mass adoption of EVs.

“The biggest challenge to EV penetration is the price point is very high,” Ramanan Krishnamurthy, vice president of energy and innovation at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance.

“Only the top 10% of the population is able to afford an EV,” he said. “We thought there were a lot of promises that prices would come down.”

As the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in its fight against inflation, higher borrowing costs have made it difficult for drivers to finance electric vehicles and for manufacturers to build them.

“The cheap money we had two years ago is not available today,” Krishnamurthy said.

From labor to batteries, almost every cost associated with EVs has increased. Meanwhile, demand has softened, causing legacy automakers to recently scale back their billion-dollar EV transition plans.

Automaker Ford (F) said in its latest earnings release, “Many North American customers interested in purchasing an EV are unwilling to pay a premium on gas or hybrid vehicles, which is rapidly driving down EV prices and profitability.” Is.”

Read more: Are electric cars more expensive to insure?

Industry veteran Elon Musk stressed the need to make EVs more affordable.

“I can’t emphasize enough how significant the cost is. …we have to make our products more affordable so people can buy [them]” the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) said during the company’s most recent earnings call.

This is a challenge that manufacturers hope to tackle by 2024.

“In 2025, I think we’re really going to get to that affordability issue. And throughout this period, we’ll also see continued expansion of charging infrastructure. That needs to happen,” GM CEO Mary Barra told Yahoo. Brian Sozzi, executive editor of Finance, reported earlier this week.

Driver concerns over charging station infrastructure, which is still being built, is another major challenge. Drivers often complain about inconsistent or unreliable stations.

,[Consumers] Want to know when they will get a charger, it will be available and it will work,” said GM’s Barra.

Earlier this year the government announced a deal with Tesla that aims to create a network of chargers available for use by all EV drivers by the end of 2024.

“EV infrastructure is not coming fast enough. Even when it comes, we find that charging times are very long,” Krishnamurthy said.

‘Move away from EVs’

Given the cost and infrastructure challenges of EVs, consumers are increasingly turning to hybrid models, which switch off gasoline convenience when at rest.

According to recent data from iseecars.com, hybrid models BMW X5 and Toyota Highlander were among the top two fastest-selling used cars in October. The data shows that despite their prices falling faster than hybrid or gasoline models, EVs are selling at a slower rate.

Research shows the average electric vehicle is taking 57.5 days to leave the dealership, compared to 20 days a year ago. By comparison, a hybrid now takes 37.2 days to leave the dealership compared to 20 days a year ago.

“This tells you that the market is shifting away from EVs and toward these sustainable solutions,” Krishnamurthy said.

Despite these challenges, EV sales are still growing in the third quarter of this year – up nearly 50% from a year ago to 313,000. EV market share in the US reached 7.9% – an all-time high.

“You need time to add capacity, build charging stations, get costs down, and move forward,” Amos Hochstein, a U.S. senior adviser for energy, told Yahoo Finance in an interview last month.

“So you’re going to see this big increase in sales and customization, and then it might slow down a little bit and then it will pick up again,” he said.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter at Yahoo Finance.

