The EV bubble has burst. The numbers cannot be denied.

Investors and car companies are trying to figure out what’s next for electric vehicles after a slowdown in growth rates that has been attributed to everything from higher interest rates to EV technology to Americans’ willingness to adopt electric. going.

Whatever the reason, one thing is certain: the EV bubble has burst. Just look at the numbers.

Nikola, Fisker, Rivian Automotive, Lucid, NIO, Xpeng, Polestar Automotive, Canoo and Lordstown Motors once had a combined peak market capitalization of about $470 billion. The peaks for those start-ups were from 2019 to 2021, when benchmark interest rates ranged from near zero percent to 2%.

Today, the market capitalization has reached approximately $59 billion – a decline of 87%. Investors have lost interest in stocks that do not generate free cash flow. Over its history, the group of nine has used a combined approximately $46 billion in cash to build their businesses.

That spending led to vehicle sales of about 420,000 units last year, which works out to more than $100,000 for each car sold.

Of course, all companies raise money before selling any or a large number of vehicles. Still, the 420,000 number seems kind to most of the group. NIO, Xpeng and Rivian accounted for more than 80% of those sales. Revenue for Nine is expected to be about $36 billion in 2024, with about 70% of that figure generated by NIO, Xpeng and Rivian.

To say that becoming an EV start-up is difficult would be an understatement. It hasn’t been easy either or three profitable EV makers: Tesla, BYD, and Li Auto. Their peak market capitalization was approximately $1.4 trillion. Today, that amount has dropped to about $900 billion. Tesla has the majority in both numbers. Its capitalization has increased from about $1.2 trillion to about $770 billion.

Those three companies have generated about $4 billion of free cash flow in the first three quarters of 2023 and about $20 billion of free cash flow combined over the course of their existence. Tesla’s contribution is about half of that figure.

Traditional auto makers have also not been spared. General Motors, Ford Motor, Stellantis and Volkswagen

All have leaned into the EV trend, announcing plans to spend billions on battery plants and new models. Their combined market capitalization has fallen from a peak of about $425 billion to $220 billion, down nearly 50%.

All told, about $1.4 trillion has been lost in market value over the past few years as investors reassessed EV valuations.

They are reevaluating as growth appears to be slowing. Both General Motors and Ford have delayed some spending on EVs and moved up sales targets.

And the market for hybrid vehicles is booming. Hybrid sales of hybrid leader Toyota Motor up by October

Sales of the vehicles increased nearly 28% year-over-year — and hybrid sales have accounted for essentially all of the Japanese company’s sales growth so far in 2023. That growth has sent the stock soaring. Shares are up more than 35% in the last 12 months.

Still, the demand isn’t that bad. By the end of the third quarter, sales of all battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, in both the U.S. and Europe increased nearly 50% year over year. In China, where BEVs account for about 25% of all new car sales, growth has been closer to 20%.

“What we are talking about is a slowdown in demand growth. This is not a recession. “It’s a slowdown in the rate of growth,” said GM CFO Paul Jacobson. Baron’s In one. Last week’s interview.

Jacobson believes EV demand in the US will continue to grow as charging infrastructure improves, new models are introduced and American car buyers become accustomed to the technology.

Wall Street agrees with Jacobson. RBC analyst Tom Narayan, Bernstein analyst Tony Sacconaghi, and others are on the record.

Both Narayan and Sacconaghi wrote that demand is good, but more models are needed to cover more of the overall automotive world. There is an abundance of midsize crossover EVs. There is a shortage of small sedans, midsize trucks and large SUVs.

Models matter. Even Tesla’s growth rate is seeing a slowdown. Wall Street expects the company to ship about 2.2 million units in 2024, up about 20% to 25% from 2023. This is a far cry from the 50% average annual growth achieved from 2020 to 2023.

Tesla has not launched any new models since 2020, when the Model Y hit the roads. The Cybertruck was just launched, but is expected to be a low-volume vehicle in the coming years.

In an interview released Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said the company is far along in working on a smaller, lower-cost vehicle. That vehicle will be good for the EV industry and Tesla’s market share.

EV technology is not dead. Skyrocketing valuations that are years away from profitability are gone forever for EV start-ups.

