The EU's sweeping new AI act could be an innovation killer

There is an ongoing debate in the EU about the first laws regulating AI. leaders like , [+] France’s Emmanuel Macron is worried that the proposed AI Act could stifle innovation. (Photo illustration by Omar Marx/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

European Parliament negotiators reached consensus late last Friday on language for the long-debated AI Act – the first major artificial intelligence legislation in the EU. The draft law comes amid growing concerns among EU member states over the impact of the rules on innovation. As a result, the tentative deal may still unravel due to infighting.

The journey of the AI ​​Act began almost two and a half years ago, when the first version of the law was made public in 2021. This was before cutting-edge AI models like ChatGPT were released. With the rise of “foundation models” – versatile AI systems capable of a wide range of applications – there has been a shift in the EU’s legislative approach to focus on the most advanced technologies. These “general purpose” AI models will have their own set of rules to follow.

The pivot to a single foundation model has been one of the areas that has given rise to the most intense debate. France’s Emmanuel Macron criticized the draft law, arguing that it could stifle innovation on the continent. The language still needs to be approved by EU member states and the European Parliament before it becomes law, a process that could take months. With attacks from heads of state like Macron, the AI ​​Act could still easily be derailed, creating considerable uncertainty.

As the law now stands, AI applications will be classified based on risk, with “high risk” AI systems subject to the most stringent regulations. Requirements include pre-market testing, mandatory risk-mitigation systems, standards around the datasets used to train AI systems, and human oversight.

For now, companies will be expected to self-evaluate whether their models meet the compliance threshold for general purpose foundation models. Models will initially be classified based on the computing power required to run them, but this is subject to change as other metrics and benchmarks become available.

The AI ​​Act also introduces several transparency measures, including requiring companies to notify users when interacting with AI systems such as chatbots or emotion recognition systems, mandating labeling of deepfakes and other AI-generated content, and various other disclosures. and include documentation requirements. , EU copyright law must also be followed.

The Act exempts more mundane AI applications from strict regulations, leaving a significant portion of AI technologies relatively free from regulatory oversight. However, it bans AI uses that pose “unacceptable” risks. These include biometric systems that identify individuals based on sensitive biological data, scraping facial images from online databases, emotion recognition systems at work or in schools, social scoring systems present in China, AI systems that analyze human behaviour. Manipulate, and most forms of predictive policing.

One source of controversy has come from countries that see the potential of using AI in the fight against terrorism. To address these concerns, the draft law gives countries considerable leeway to use AI in a national security context. However, questions remain regarding the operational and compliance burden placed on companies under the law. Concerns are over the EU’s data privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation, which some argue has created a competitive gap between the US and European technology sectors.

The draft also establishes a new European AI Office for law enforcement and a tougher penalty system with fines ranging from 1.5% to 7% of a company’s global sales turnover. Looking ahead, the AI ​​Act likely won’t come into effect until 2026, offering companies a two-year period to come into compliance. On the one hand, it creates flexibility for businesses. On the other hand, the AI ​​landscape has changed so much in the last two years that new legislation could easily become outdated before it takes effect.

Proponents of the AI ​​Act hope it will set global standards for regulation of AI. They should be careful what they wish for. If the new law stifles innovation as many expect, it will push the EU to the technological margins, along with all countries that decide to follow its lead.