The EU is investigating Musk's ex over possible violations of social media laws

LONDON (AP) — The European Union on Monday made Elon Musk’s online platform X the first tech company to face investigation under Europe’s tough new rules designed to clean up social media and protect people from toxic online content. Gave.

“Today we have launched formal infringement proceedings against @X under the Digital Services Act,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a post on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Group of 27 countries is stepping up pressure on X after asking the company in October for information on its handling of hate speech, misinformation and violent terrorist content related to the Israel-Hamas war. The case represents the first test for the Digital Services Act, part of a set of pioneering rules the EU has designed to rein in the power of tech companies.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, “will now investigate X’s systems and policies related to certain suspected violations of the DSA”, spokesman Johannes Bahrke told a press briefing in Brussels. “This does not prejudice the outcome of the investigation.”

The San Francisco-based social media platform says it is “committed to complying with the Digital Services Act, and is cooperating in the regulatory process.” It is important that this process remains free from political influence and follows the law.”

“X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly toward this goal,” the company said in a statement.

Musk has promoted the platform as a place for free speech, but the billionaire Tesla CEO has made changes to the site since buying it a year ago — such as cutting the number of content moderators and banning divisive public figures. Restoring accounts. – Shut down users and advertisers who ran away with their ads over concerns about hate speech.

The EU investigation will look into whether X failed to do enough to prevent the spread of illegal content such as hate speech or incitement to terrorism to its 112 million users in Europe.

This includes the effectiveness of Has been.

The investigation will also examine whether X’s measures to combat “information manipulation”, particularly through its crowd-sourced Community Notes fact-checking feature, were effective within the EU.

Another area of ​​scrutiny is transparency. The EU said there are “suspicious shortcomings” in researchers’ access to Ax’s publicly accessible data, as well as its advertising database, which are required by the DSA.

Finally, the investigation will look into whether users are being duped by the suspected “deceptive design” of X’s interface, including its Blue Check subscription service. Blue checkmarks once indicated that the person or institution behind an account was real, such as a celebrity, athlete, or journalist, but now only indicate that someone is using a copy to promote their posts above unsuspecting users. Pays $8 a month.

The EU has branded X the worst place online for fake news and officials have called on owner Musk to do more to clean it up.

Now, it’s taking official steps under the Digital Services Act, a set of far-reaching rules designed to keep users safe online and prevent the spread of harmful content that is either illegal or violates the platform’s terms of service. Violates, such as promoting genocide or anorexia.

Big tech companies faced tougher scrutiny after the DSA came into effect earlier this year, leading to fines of up to 6% of their global revenues – which could amount to billions of dollars – or even European Threatened with sanctions from the union.

However, fines are considered a last resort, and Brussels can first use “interim measures” to force companies into compliance.

There is no deadline for a decision on X’s investigation, and the commission said it would continue to gather evidence, conduct interviews and observe.

Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com