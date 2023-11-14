The European Union is considering ways to establish a sea corridor to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza despite the destruction of port infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

But the initiative was first made public by French President Emmanuel Macron after the Council of Europe summit in late October and was dubbed “Amalthea” after Zeus’s foster mother in Greek mythology, but it is logical and Is surrounded by political challenges.

“(A) sea corridor is one of the possibilities that we will support,” European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcik told reporters as he arrived at a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“The problem with the sea corridor is that at the moment there are no landing and offloading facilities on the Gaza coast, so this has to be established,” he said.

A European diplomat later insisted to Euronews that “it is possible if the political will is there.”

‘High volume, high frequency phased delivery’

The Cyprus government, which is supporting the initiative, has already presented some of its plans to the international community during a humanitarian conference in Paris last week. President Nicos Christodoulides said later The idea is “gaining traction and political support as a permanent, reliable, secure and viable route for humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

He said EU countries are “ready to work together with everyone interested in meeting this ultimate humanitarian goal.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos explained the plans to his EU counterparts on Monday and told reporters before the meeting that three underlying factors support Cyprus’ actions.

“First, geographical proximity to Gaza; Secondly, the infrastructure already in place in Cyprus; And finally strategic relationships with key stakeholders in the region will build political confidence,” he said.

Cyprus will provide “a secure, fully monitored, isolated hub with various options for high-volume, high-frequency, phased delivery” of humanitarian aid, he said.

One ship is equal to 500 trucks

Nicosia believes it can provide that thanks to its port, described as a “crisis management port”, just 10 km from an airport, and its “Centre for Due to “Land Open Seas and Port Security” (CYCLOPS). The Cypriot-owned training facility, established in close cooperation with the United States, was established to “promote security capacity building in Cyprus, the EU, the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and beyond”.

Meanwhile, the country’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center coordinates, controls and conducts search and rescue operations with 33 partner countries.

Its geographical proximity to Gaza – it is the nearest EU country to the enclave, some 210 nautical miles away – means that ships will take 11 to 12 hours to travel from Larnaca to Gaza.

But one of the Cypriot government’s main arguments is that one ship can carry the equivalent of 500 trucks worth of humanitarian supplies – the number that entered Gaza daily before the latest tension. now though, This number has fallen Up to 60–70 per day due to security controls and restrictions at the Rafah crossing, the only land crossing into Gaza that is currently open.

Cyprus also says the corridor will prevent delays in Egypt where humanitarian aid from around the world is sent before entering Gaza.

A ‘provisional port’

But since the port of Gaza has been destroyed by Israeli bombing in retaliation for the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 Israelis and kidnapped more than 240, there is currently no access to aid. There is no infrastructure.

One possible option would be to deliver aid to another port in the region, such as Egypt. However, this is not seen as the best option as the sea route would allow faster and more abundant deliveries to Egypt, once there, aid would be delayed just as at present.

Therefore delivery directly to Gaza is preferred.

“Our understanding is that the only possibility for this is to create some kind of temporary port or something like military ones,” a senior EU official said last week. “It takes time, it’s hard.”

In particular, diplomats told Euronews, because there is no way of knowing how long this infrastructure will be needed and therefore how much it will have to withstand.

“If you need to transfer humanitarian aid over a long period of time, you need something more stable. But the truth is that we don’t know yet,” said an EU diplomat.

Will Israel agree?

Another unknown is who will receive this aid and distribute it throughout Gaza.

The Egyptian Red Crescent is currently the only organization appointed by Cairo to handle humanitarian aid coming into the country for Gaza, which they deliver to their Palestinian counterpart at the Rafah crossing.

Diplomatic sources have told Euronews that Cyprus is already in discussions with grassroots NGOs to get the plan ready to go ahead.

But there is another limitation.

“Obviously we need the agreement of the Israeli government to do this and we need some security conditions for it that work in exactly the same way as we do when we are in Rafah and between Gaza and the rest of the “We try to bring our humanitarian aid through different crossing points around the world,” the senior EU official said.

Sources say that discussions are already underway with the Israeli government.

