If the two can join their efforts, it is possible that they could promote regional development elsewhere within Southeast Asia and the Global South, where China has gained influence and roots through its Belt and Road Initiative Yes, writes Zsuzssa Anna Ferenczi.

In May, G7 leaders meeting at the 2023 Hiroshima summit agreed that “a rising China that plays by international rules would be in the global interest”.

However, his call for continued multilateral engagement with Beijing requested that China not conduct interference activities aimed at undermining the integrity of democratic institutions, and called for the country to pressure Russia over its military aggression in Ukraine. More efforts should be made.

By contrast, at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated the deepening of their mutual political trust, praising the two countries’ close strategic coordination.

This followed Xi’s visit to Moscow in March when the two leaders reinforced their ambition to rebuild the liberal international order, with the Chinese leader assuring his “dear friend” that he was bringing about changes that would be needed “for a hundred years.” Have not happened”.

This deepening of ties reflects a new geopolitical reality that many in Europe are still struggling to understand.

China-Russia cooperation a matter of increasing concern?

Looking east, Europeans now see two former enemies, China and Russia, bound together by their shared fear of liberal democracy.

These regimes want to overturn the world order so that it aligns with their authoritarian agenda.

The bilateral meeting between Xi and Putin on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum this month left no questions about Beijing’s willingness to present and present an alternative worldview to the Global South while strengthening its strategic alignment with Russia. Went.

The meeting also consolidated Putin’s support for China’s position on international affairs in line with the Global Security Initiative, which Xi designed to help China regain global primacy against the backdrop of perceived Western obstructionism.

The scale of China-Russia cooperation is vast, multi-dimensional and rapidly developing. Because, not only are their militaries and economies in sync, but their diplomats and state-controlled media are also closely cooperating.

Chinese state-media and official social media channels regularly promote selected pro-Kremlin narratives and are also giving platform to Russian media sanctioned by the West.

This growing strategic partnership is finally forcing the EU to get serious about its claims to reconsider relations with China – and, together with Russia – which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called a trade and political Said to jeopardize relationships.

China is changing, and “moving into a new era of security and control”; Now the time for change has come for Europe too.

Brussels needs a defensive toolbox – Taiwan can help

However, how it can be affected is still in a fragmented stage of development. EU High Representative Josep Borrell has urged the bloc and its member states to work with democratic partners around the world to fight information manipulation by authoritarian regimes.

This is an important step, which matches broader efforts to establish the EU as an independent voice and power on the world stage.

By focusing on Russia and China as key foreign actors in information manipulation and interference, the EU continues to invest in strategic communications, which is vital for protecting democracy.

But it is imperative that close coordination domestically is supported by a defensive toolbox for economic security and strong cooperation with like-minded international partners, including Taiwan, if the bloc is to effectively push back against China and Russia in its growing orbit. .

What is most needed to boost the immunity of democracies is a whole-of-society approach and an inclusive global dialogue with the developing world.

The lessons learned from Taiwan and its response to Chinese aggression are particularly important. Because, here, for decades, democracy has faced propaganda and hostility from China.

And, as a testament to the strength of the island nation, it has developed an approach that reflects the collective will of society and encourages a civic spirit that empowers citizens to feel that they have a say in their democracy. Take over the governance of.

This has extended to emerging and digital technologies, which are now viewed through the prism of individual citizen interest rather than benefiting the country’s political class.

Can the EU take action?

This has established two-way trust that today not only sees Taiwan as a pivotal node in the global semiconductor supply chain, but also boasts a fundamentally transparent democratic system of government.

There are many lessons for Europe, and it is in the EU’s interest to explore Taiwan’s open and technologically driven governance and its expertise in media literacy.

Over the past decades, governments have invested in education to empower their citizens to make informed decisions about what they watch and read. Together, the EU and Taiwan and other democratically-minded countries could develop a networked system that would reduce the space for authoritarian regimes to corrupt information streams with lies.

Both they and others committed to this cause should partner and help developing countries establish democracy and limit China’s negative influence, keeping in mind that significant infrastructure investments are needed in the Global South. The need will remain.

Europe’s Global Gateway Forum, on the one hand, seeks to promote democratic values ​​as well as secure links in digital, energy, transportation and education, while Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy seeks to promote its Digital New Southbound initiative in digital technology. Committed to integrating capability.

If the two can join their efforts, it is possible that they could promote regional development in Southeast Asia and elsewhere within the Global South, where China has gained influence and roots through its Belt and Road Initiative. Have taken.

All this points to the need for Europe to be more globally minded in its policy and play a role in maintaining not only its own, but other developing democratic ecosystems.

Understanding the long-term consequences of information manipulation by authoritarian regimes in rules-based systems will be important for the future of global democracy.

The question is: Is the EU ready to fundamentally change its position and take the lead in this action?

Dr. Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczi is Assistant Professor at National Dong Hwa University in Hualien, Taiwan and author of “Europe, China, and the Limits of Normative Power.”

