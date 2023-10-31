The era of super-low interest rates may be over: Kiplinger letter

To help you understand what is going on in the financial sector and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you up to date on the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe, You’ll be the first to get all the latest news when you subscribe, but we’ll publish many (but not all) of the forecasts online a few days later. Here’s the latest…

Now that the Federal Reserve has raised its rates by more than five percent and bond yields have risen sharply recently, we hear a lot of talk about when interest rates are going to go back to “normal.” . Our view: They’re not. it This is a return to normalcy after 15 years of short-term rates being near 0%.

The Fed may be about to raise rates. But it won’t cut them again, as it did repeatedly when recessions or financial crises struck over the past two decades. Whenever the economy is in trouble the markets turn to almost cost-free money. We think the Fed can no longer bind. Long-running inflation, which is still smoldering, could quickly flare up again if the Fed resorts to its recent trend of cutting deeper.

The situation is similar for bond yields. Our outlook is higher for the long term. Although we do not expect a repeat of the early 1980s, when yields rose above 10 percent, they will remain high for the foreseeable future. The benchmark 10-year Treasury, now yielding 4.9 percent, could exceed 5% in the near term. There may be a slight decline next year. But we will not return to production by starting with one or two. Think 4% or more.

Note several economic implications of this fundamental shift in financing costs:

Savers can eventually earn good returns on cash, money market funds etc.

By extension, investors will feel less pressure to buy stocks. The old adage that there is “no alternative” to stocks no longer applies when cash earns 5 percent or more with no risk. Therefore, there will be less pressure to buy stocks, especially speculative ones.

Pension funds will now be in a better financial position as the returns available on safe instruments like Treasuries are much higher than in years past.

Annuities will offer better terms to compete with respectable interest rates.

Of course, higher rates hurt all types of borrowers. Especially home buyers. Today’s mortgage rates aren’t high by historical standards, but they are the highest they have been in two decades. That, plus high prices, is prompting many would-be buyers to give up.

High mortgage rates indicate a curb on home sales: 60% of people with a mortgage have had rates below 4% in recent years. Many of them will not want to sell their home and will not want to pay 7% on the new loan. Thus, there remains a persistent shortage of listings.

Then there is the biggest debtor – Washington. Higher bond yields make rising Treasury debt even more challenging. Debt financing alone is expected to cost around $800 billion this fiscal year. At the end of this decade, more than $1 trillion. Uncle Sam’s red ink will get the Fed in trouble. Does it cut interest rates to keep government financing costs bearable, and risk worsening inflation in the future? He would resist calls to do so, but with no end in sight to the massive deficits the Fed could crack.

