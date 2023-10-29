SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

riding gear market size It is expected to be worth US$9.7 billion by 2032. The significant increase in per capita income around the world is shaping the industry outlook. With rising disposable incomes, people in developed and developing economies are actively participating in horse riding, polo and other recreational activities, increasing the demand for equestrian apparel.

Additionally, many equestrian apparel manufacturers are focusing on adding reflective elements such as piping, trims or panels to help increase riders’ visibility to others such as drivers or fellow riders in order to reduce the risk of accidents. Such steps and initiatives will boost product adoption in the next ten years.

Growing safety concerns will increase demand for horse riding helmets

The report claims that the riding apparel market could generate significant gains from the helmet segment by 2032. The increasing awareness about safety among sports lovers has increased the demand for horse riding helmets. Additionally, many riding helmet manufacturers are focusing on innovation in terms of materials, designs and technologies. Modern helmets have better impact-absorbing materials, ventilation systems, adjustable fittings and other innovative features that enhance comfort and safety. In fact, a multi-directional impact protection system is now being integrated into helmets for additional protection against certain types of head injuries.

Increasing participation of men in recreational activities to promote the product

The report states that the riding apparel market share from the men’s category will increase significantly by 2032. High availability of a wide range of horse riding apparel for men will contribute to the growth of this segment. Many equestrian apparel manufacturers are focusing on offering customized products to their customers. They are also coming up with eco-friendly clothes to cater to the wide customer base. Additionally, the increasing participation of men in recreational activities has further increased the demand for equestrian apparel.

Online platforms will emerge as a major distribution channel

The report reveals that with respect to distribution channel, the online segment will witness substantial growth in the equestrian apparel market value by 2032. The higher convenience and flexibility associated with online channels will aid the growth of the segment. Online retailers often offer a wide range of products at discounted prices to cater to a wide customer base, which has added to their popularity over the years. Additionally, increasing internet and smartphone penetration and rising disposable income have further increased consumers’ preference for online shopping.

North America will become a promising trading center

North America’s equestrian apparel market share will grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2023 to 2032. The appreciable increase in popularity of equestrian sports like horse riding, show jumping, dressage and polo has increased the demand for equestrian apparel. Area. Additionally, rising per capita income has boosted consumer spending on recreational activities and equestrian sports, driving demand for premium quality riding apparel in the region.

Equestrian apparel industry players

Ingredion Incorporated, Decathlon, Mountain Horse, Toughrider, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., KEP Italia S.r.l., and Ariat, among others

Equestrian Apparel Market News:

In December 2021, Ariat, a leading lifestyle brand, unveiled the opening of its new retail store at the Fort Worth Stockyards. This is the brand’s fifth retail location in the US

