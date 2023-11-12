The Shadow-X keyboard is an excellent design with great typing action and solid key sounds. this is a , [+] A pleasure to use. epic poet

I like keyboards. This week, I had the chance to test out EPOMAKER’s Shadow-X keyboard. This affordable mechanical wireless keyboard features an ANSI layout and 70% design. It does not have a separate row of function or media keys, but the digits can serve as Fn/media keys when used in conjunction with special function keys.

The unusual thing about the Shadow-X is its tiny OLED screen on the right, no bigger than a small postage stamp. The screen shows the date and time, the keyboard’s battery charge, as well as the CAPS LOCK key status. The screen also tells you whether the keyboard is in Mac or Windows mode, along with a few other things, such as the connection to the host computer.

The Epomaker Shadow-X keyboard can connect one of three ways: USB-C cable, special RF wireless dongle, or Bluetooth. The Bluetooth option can connect and switch between three different devices. A rotary switch is used to set the type of connection.

The Epomaker Shadow-X features hot swappable switches that can be changed to suit sound and touch , [+] The response the user wants. epic poet

In order for the Shadow-X’s display to function properly, you must first download the EpoMaker software, available for Mac or Windows. The software sets the correct time and date on the small display. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of this in the instruction manual, so it’s something that could definitely be improved.

The software needs a little more polish and could do with some additional features, like the option to change the operating system and redefine some functions more efficiently. The EPOMAKER software automatically recognizes the operating system being used, but at one point it switched to Windows mode, forcing me to reset the keyboard to return to macOS. I later found out that there is a shortcut to do this, but it is not mentioned in the instruction manual.

In addition to the EPoMaker software to customize the Shadow-X, the keyboard can have firmware flashed so that it is QMK/VIA compatible. With this firmware onboard, it is possible to use the VIA software or website to reconfigure and remap the Shadow-X’s keys. However, if you flash the firmware, you may find that the keystrokes to set the RGB LEDs no longer work and must be reprogrammed using VIA.

The Shadow-X keyboard has a small LCD display to show the status of the keyboard’s settings , [+] As time and date. epic poet

All of the Shadow X’s switches are hot-swappable, and a keycap and switch puller are supplied in the box. When you order the Shadow-X you can specify the type of switch you want; A choice of Flamingo, Gateron Yellow, Budgerigar, Bluebird or Wisteria types are available. Each offers a different sound, travel length and feel, so you can choose the one that suits you best.

All of the keyboard’s switches have south-facing RGB LEDs that can display different colors, animation effects, and brightness. The direction of the LED ensures that the light shines towards the user. The LEDs take their power from the keyboard’s 3,000mAh rechargeable battery.

With the LEDs on, battery life is reduced, but that’s the compromise you make for all those beautiful lights. Since the keycaps don’t glow, I turned off the LEDs and got longer battery life when using the keyboard wirelessly.

The Shadow-X keyboard comes with some bright yellow keycaps that you can swap out for the standard , [+] Gray version. epic poet

The keycaps on the Shadow The legends are large and extremely sharp, making them ideal for anyone with poor vision. Like most mechanical keyboards, the keycaps can be changed out for a different design, as long as they are compatible with the Cherry MX Fit.

The Shadow Stabilizers and switches are all pre-lubed for extra lubrication. With the gasket structure design, the tactile feel and stability of the keys are solid, especially on larger keys like the spacebar and Enter key. Long typing sessions are fun and not tiring at all.

Unfortunately, Shadow-X does not ship with any macOS modifier keys. I wish it were because this keyboard feels so good that some proper macOS modifier keys would make it perfect.

Decision: This keyboard may have some shortcomings with the software and instruction manual, but both can be easily corrected. At first, I didn’t know if I’d enjoy typing on the Shadow-X, but it’s proven to be one of the most satisfying mechanical keyboards I’ve reviewed in quite some time. The keycaps are well raked and there are two levels of flip-out feet to set the keyboard at the perfect typing angle. The Shadow-X has great double-shot keycaps that make it incredibly satisfying to use. It’s the perfect keyboard for touch typists and if you want a high-quality and compact mechanical keyboard with the “X Factor” and an excellent price, the Epomaker Shadow-X is for you. highly recommended.

Pricing & Availability: The epoMaker Shadow-X is available now from the epoMaker website and is priced at just $85.99.

more info: epomaker.com

Technology Specification:

Model: Apomaker Shadow-X.

Number of Keys: 70 keys + 1 knob.

Connectivity: Wireless 2.4GHz RF, wired and Bluetooth.

Battery: 3,000mAh.

Structure:Gasket-mounted.

LED Direction: South facing.

Keycaps: Double Shot PBT.

Plate Material: Polycarbonate.

Hot-swappable switch: Yes.

Bottom layer: silicone pad.

Sandwich layer: Poron foam, IXPE switch pad.

Compatible System: Win/MacOS/Linux/Android/iOS.

Dimensions: 370.4 x 129.8 x 47.8 mm.

Weight: 800 grams.

Accessories: USB-C cable, 2.4GHz receiver, keycap/switch puller, spare keycaps.