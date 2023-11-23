The enduring appeal of planes, trains, and automobiles at Thanksgiving

Steve Martin and John Candy sitting in a destroyed car in a scene from the movie ‘Planes, Trains End’ , [+] Automobiles’, 1987. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) getty images

Thursday (November 23, 2023) is Thanksgiving in the US – a time for many Americans to embrace family, give thanks, and come together at a festive dinner table for turkey to celebrate the holiday.

To visit family or a festival site during peak seasonal travel times, many people use ‘.Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles‘ Although not necessarily in the same order or all at once or with such hilarity, incredulity and disastrous consequences as the plot of the comedy film of the same name, brilliantly written, produced and directed by the late filmmaker John Hughes created it.

Of course, the strong desire to be with family and loved ones on Thanksgiving is just as powerful as the need for careful and economical planning to reach your destination with minimal stress, and let’s face it – be a bit of a petrolhead! Often this is wishful thinking – weather, transport delays, cancellations, traffic jams and you name it can get in the way!

Hughes’ film and the cast are brilliantly executed, making it a must-see Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles It’s been somewhat of a Thanksgiving tradition since its release in 1987. If you’re one of those who haven’t (yet) seen the film, your correspondent isn’t giving you much that would recommend you watching it.

The plot revolves around the holiday trip misadventures of Neil Page (played by Steve Martin) and Dale Griffith (played by the late John Candy). High-flying advertising executive Neil needs to get home for his family’s Thanksgiving dinner, and he ends up becoming a reluctant traveling companion of Dale, a talkative and good-natured but often annoying shower curtain ring salesman. .

High-flyers and salesmen who “Still crores of rupees shy away from becoming a millionaire“It then took a three-day trip to get Neil home when his flight from New York to Chicago was diverted to Wichita due to a snowstorm in Illinois.

What happens next is full of heart, humor, mood swings, human flaws, and yes, love when it comes to navigating an important but difficult journey and the people in it. We all need plenty of it when the networks, newspapers and websites are filled with stories about travel and Thanksgiving every year.

And as the 2023 season gets underway, Americans could be in for their least expensive Thanksgiving since the COVID pandemic in 2020 when it comes to transportation.

Let’s talk about planes – while there has been a modest 1-2% increase in international airfares from the US on the trawls via Hopper, Kayak and Expedia (US), there is a slight increase of 1-2% for travel this week after Thanksgiving in early October. There has been an average decline in domestic flights booked. 8.5% compared to last year. NerdWallet found even deeper discount rates on a much broader pool of research data than my cursory efforts. It seems the extra capacity is having an impact on domestic flights.

So here’s hoping you get plenty of time to get where you want to go and a co-passenger who doesn’t offer a pinch of Dell.”6 bucks and my left nut says we ain’t landing in Chicago“Should you encounter a weather system, and especially if you’re going to Chicago.

Switching to trains, Amtrak offered the odd flash sale on its network and specifically on the “Auto Train,” where you can park your car on the train and sit in a comfortable seat between Florida and Washington D.C. And there are some first class deals available too so you don’t have to repeat Dell’s feelings at the end of a tough match: “Next time, let’s go to first class, okay.,

Filmmaker John Hughes wrote, produced and directed the film Planes, Trains & Automobiles. (file , [+] Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images) getty images

And finally, there is the automobile and there is good news there too. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was about $3.31 on Monday (November 20, 2023), according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). That’s 25 cents cheaper than a month ago and 36 cents lower than the average price over the same period in 2022.

From its archive sample of regular gasoline rates at the pump, the U.S. Energy Information Agency found average prices for the week through November 20 were $3.29 per gallon; That’s 6 cents less than last week and yes, 36 cents less than prices recorded the same week a year ago.

And if near-term trends are your thing, fuel prices have fallen for nine consecutive weeks and the longest decline since the first half of 2022, according to energy industry partner Patrick de Haan, an analyst at GasBuddy. Has been seen.

AAA also estimates that 55.4 million travelers will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period from November 22 to November 26. This year’s Thanksgiving forecast is a 2.3% increase from last year and the third largest Thanksgiving forecast ever. Since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2019 respectively.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies and seas than in 2022,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “Travel demand has been strong throughout the year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects a continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

Well, there you have it, and Paula said it very well. So here’s hoping that if necessary, you have at least one automobile – unlike Neil and Dale’s picture above – that might be it.”Not pretty, but…it will get you where you want to go.“And whether you use a plane, train or automobile, or just walk a few miles to get where you want to go for the holidays – here’s wishing you all a very Happy Thanksgiving!